Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G vs Apple iPhone 14 Plus VS Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G Apple iPhone 14 Plus Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.5-inch Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 5G) that was released on September 23, 2020, against the Apple iPhone 14 Plus, which is powered by Apple A15 Bionic and came out 24 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom

The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB

Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB Fingerprint scanner

Fingerprint scanner Slow-motion recording at 960FPS

Slow-motion recording at 960FPS Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz

Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz Has 2 SIM card slots

Has 2 SIM card slots Reverse charging feature

Reverse charging feature CPU with a higher amount of cores (+2) Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 14 Plus Shows 28% longer battery life (41:09 vs 32:06 hours)

Shows 28% longer battery life (41:09 vs 32:06 hours) Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3) Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Samsung

Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Samsung 22% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (794K versus 651K)

22% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (794K versus 651K) The phone is 2-years newer

The phone is 2-years newer 13% higher pixel density (458 vs 407 PPI)

13% higher pixel density (458 vs 407 PPI) More energy-efficient CPU – Apple A15 Bionic

More energy-efficient CPU – Apple A15 Bionic 89% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1708 and 903 points

89% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1708 and 903 points Ready for eSIM technology

We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Value for money You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money. Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G Price Apple iPhone 14 Plus Calculate

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type Super AMOLED OLED Size 6.5 inches 6.7 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1284 x 2778 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9 PPI 407 ppi 458 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No No Max rated brightness 400 nits 800 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 1200 nits 1200 nits HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, Dolby Vision Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Ceramic Shield Screen-to-body ratio 84.8% 87.4% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3 Display tests RGB color space 95.7% 99.7% PWM 227 Hz 59 Hz Response time 2.8 ms 5 ms Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity Peak brightness test (auto) Galaxy S20 FE 5G +2% 817 nits iPhone 14 Plus 799 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build Height 159.8 mm (6.29 inches) 160.8 mm (6.33 inches) Width 74.5 mm (2.93 inches) 78.1 mm (3.07 inches) Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 190 g (6.7 oz) 203 g (7.16 oz) Waterproof IP68 IP68 Rear material Plastic Glass Frame material Metal Metal Colors White, Blue, Green, Red, Orange, Purple Black, Blue, Red, Purple, Yellow Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display No Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy S20 FE 5G 84.8% iPhone 14 Plus +3% 87.4%

Memory RAM RAM size 6, 8 GB 6 GB Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X Memory clock 2750 MHz - Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256, 512 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 NVMe Memory card MicroSD No Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB -

Software Operating system Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) iOS 16 (Can be upgraded to iOS 16.4) ROM One UI 5.0 - OS size 25.6 GB 16 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 4500 mAh 4325 mAh Charge power 25 W 20 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Wireless charging Yes (15 W) Yes (7.5 W) Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No Fast charging Yes (37% in 30 min) Yes (47% in 30 min) Full charging time 1:35 hr 2:00 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 10:02 hr 13:47 hr Watching video 15:39 hr 17:29 hr Gaming 04:33 hr 06:12 hr Standby 110 hr 146 hr General battery life Galaxy S20 FE 5G 32:06 hr iPhone 14 Plus +28% 41:09 hr Mobile Phone Battery Life Ranking

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 12 megapixels 12 megapixels Image resolution 4032 x 3024 4032 x 3024 Zoom Optical, 3x Digital Flash Dual LED Dual LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 123° 120° Lenses 3 (12 MP + 8 MP + 12 MP) 2 (12 MP + 12 MP) Wide (main) lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 1.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.76", Sony IMX555 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/1.5

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 1.9 micron

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 76 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.5" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.0" (CMOS)

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 13 mm

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Samples - Photo samples of Apple iPhone 14 Plus from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels 12 megapixels Image resolution 6528 x 4896 4032 x 3024 Aperture f/2.0 f/1.9 Focal length 26 mm 23 mm Pixel size 0.8 microns - Sensor type CMOS - Sensor size 1/2.74" 1/3.6" Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Galaxy S20 FE 5G n/a iPhone 14 Plus 135 Video quality Galaxy S20 FE 5G n/a iPhone 14 Plus 146 Generic camera score Galaxy S20 FE 5G n/a iPhone 14 Plus 133

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5.3 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE USB type USB Type-C - USB version 3.2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 1 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby - eSIM support * No Yes Hybrid slot Yes No LTE Cat * 20 18 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max loudness Galaxy S20 FE 5G +13% 90.1 dB iPhone 14 Plus 79.8 dB

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced September 2020 September 2022 Release date October 2020 October 2022 SAR (head) 0.5 W/kg - SAR (body) 1.35 W/kg - Sensors - Hall-effect sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Face recognition sensor

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Apple iPhone 14 Plus is definitely a better buy.