Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy S20 FE 5G vs iPhone SE (2022) – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G vs Apple iPhone SE (2022)

Самсунг Галакси С20 FE
VS
Эпл Айфон SE (2022)
Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G
Apple iPhone SE (2022)

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.5-inch Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 5G) that was released on September 23, 2020, against the Apple iPhone SE (2022), which is powered by Apple A15 Bionic and came out 18 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G
  • Comes with 2482 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 2018 mAh
  • The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
  • Has a 1.8 inches larger screen size
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Thinner bezels – 19.4% more screen real estate
  • Shows 25% longer battery life (32:06 vs 25:41 hours)
  • Delivers 27% higher peak brightness (817 against 642 nits)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone SE (2022)
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Samsung
  • The phone is 1-year and 6-months newer
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 7.2 mm narrower
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Apple A15 Bionic
  • 90% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1713 and 903 points
  • Weighs 46 grams less
  • Ready for eSIM technology
We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy S20 FE 5G
vs
iPhone SE (2022)

Display

Type Super AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.5 inches 4.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 750 x 1334 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 16:9
PPI 407 ppi 326 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 400 nits 625 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1200 nits -
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 84.8% 65.4%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space 95.7% 99.9%
PWM 227 Hz -
Response time 2.8 ms 38 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity 1655:1
Peak brightness test (auto)
Galaxy S20 FE 5G +27%
817 nits
iPhone SE (2022)
642 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 159.8 mm (6.29 inches) 138.4 mm (5.45 inches)
Width 74.5 mm (2.93 inches) 67.3 mm (2.65 inches)
Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) 7.3 mm (0.29 inches)
Weight 190 g (6.7 oz) 144 g (5.08 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP67
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Blue, Green, Red, Orange, Purple White, Black, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G and Apple iPhone SE (2022) in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 5G Apple A15 Bionic
Max clock 2840 MHz 3223 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)		 - 4 cores at 2.02 GHz: Blizzard
- 2 cores at 3.24 GHz: Avalanche
L3 cache 4 MB -
Lithography process 7 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 650 Apple GPU
GPU clock 587 MHz 1200 MHz
FLOPS ~1228 GFLOPS -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
CPU 184944 189244
GPU 221745 269834
Memory 105390 129820
UX 141739 127582
Total score 651932 710840
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Max surface temperature 37.9 °C 46.2 °C
Stability 91% 72%
Graphics test 23 FPS 48 FPS
Graphics score 3872 8059
PCMark 3.0
Web score 9750 -
Video editing 7171 -
Photo editing 29635 -
Data manipulation 9784 -
Writing score 13203 -
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 6, 8 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2750 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 64, 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 NVMe
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB -

Software

Operating system Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) iOS 15.3 (Can be upgraded to iOS 16.4)
ROM One UI 5.0 -
OS size 25.6 GB 12 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 2018 mAh
Charge power 25 W 20 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (15 W) Yes
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No
Fast charging Yes (37% in 30 min) Yes (61% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:35 hr 1:18 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 10:02 hr 09:55 hr
Watching video 15:39 hr 08:38 hr
Gaming 04:33 hr 03:26 hr
Standby 110 hr 93 hr
General battery life
Galaxy S20 FE 5G +25%
32:06 hr
iPhone SE (2022)
25:41 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4032 x 3024 4032 x 3024
Zoom Optical, 3x Digital
Flash Dual LED Quad LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 123° -
Lenses 3 (12 MP + 8 MP + 12 MP) 1 (12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.76", Sony IMX555 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 76 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.5" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
-
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.0" (CMOS)
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples - Photo samples of Apple iPhone SE (2022) from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 7 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 3088 x 2320
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Focal length 26 mm -
Pixel size 0.8 microns -
Sensor type CMOS -
Sensor size 1/2.74" -
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C -
USB version 3.2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby -
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 20 -
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max loudness
Galaxy S20 FE 5G +5%
90.1 dB
iPhone SE (2022)
85.9 dB

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced September 2020 March 2022
Release date October 2020 March 2022
SAR (head) 0.5 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.35 W/kg -
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, battery life, camera, and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G. But if the performance and software are more of a priority – go for the Apple iPhone SE (2022).

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
16 (80%)
4 (20%)
Total votes: 20

Related comparisons

1. Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G and Google Pixel 7 Pro
2. Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G and Google Pixel 6a
3. Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G and Motorola Edge 30
4. Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G and Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G
5. Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G and Google Pixel 6
6. Apple iPhone SE (2022) and Google Pixel 7
7. Apple iPhone SE (2022) and Apple iPhone 13 mini
8. Apple iPhone SE (2022) and Apple iPhone 12 mini
9. Apple iPhone SE (2022) and Google Pixel 6
10. Apple iPhone SE (2022) and Apple iPhone 13
Compare other phones (1000+)

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
РусскийEnglish