Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G vs Apple iPhone SE (2022) VS Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G Apple iPhone SE (2022) Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.5-inch Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 5G) that was released on September 23, 2020, against the Apple iPhone SE (2022), which is powered by Apple A15 Bionic and came out 18 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type Super AMOLED IPS LCD Size 6.5 inches 4.7 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 750 x 1334 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 16:9 PPI 407 ppi 326 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No No Max rated brightness 400 nits 625 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 1200 nits - HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, Dolby Vision Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 84.8% 65.4% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3 Display tests RGB color space 95.7% 99.9% PWM 227 Hz - Response time 2.8 ms 38 ms Contrast ∞ Infinity 1655:1 Peak brightness test (auto) Galaxy S20 FE 5G +27% 817 nits iPhone SE (2022) 642 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build Height 159.8 mm (6.29 inches) 138.4 mm (5.45 inches) Width 74.5 mm (2.93 inches) 67.3 mm (2.65 inches) Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) 7.3 mm (0.29 inches) Weight 190 g (6.7 oz) 144 g (5.08 oz) Waterproof IP68 IP67 Rear material Plastic Glass Frame material Metal Metal Colors White, Blue, Green, Red, Orange, Purple White, Black, Red Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy S20 FE 5G +30% 84.8% iPhone SE (2022) 65.4%

Memory RAM RAM size 6, 8 GB 4 GB Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X Memory clock 2750 MHz - Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 64, 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 NVMe Memory card MicroSD No Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB -

Software Operating system Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) iOS 15.3 (Can be upgraded to iOS 16.4) ROM One UI 5.0 - OS size 25.6 GB 12 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 4500 mAh 2018 mAh Charge power 25 W 20 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Wireless charging Yes (15 W) Yes Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No Fast charging Yes (37% in 30 min) Yes (61% in 30 min) Full charging time 1:35 hr 1:18 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 10:02 hr 09:55 hr Watching video 15:39 hr 08:38 hr Gaming 04:33 hr 03:26 hr Standby 110 hr 93 hr General battery life Galaxy S20 FE 5G +25% 32:06 hr iPhone SE (2022) 25:41 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 12 megapixels 12 megapixels Image resolution 4032 x 3024 4032 x 3024 Zoom Optical, 3x Digital Flash Dual LED Quad LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 123° - Lenses 3 (12 MP + 8 MP + 12 MP) 1 (12 MP) Wide (main) lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 1.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.76", Sony IMX555 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Pixel size: 1.22 micron

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 76 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.5" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.0" (CMOS)

- Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Samples - Photo samples of Apple iPhone SE (2022) from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels 7 megapixels Image resolution 6528 x 4896 3088 x 2320 Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2 Focal length 26 mm - Pixel size 0.8 microns - Sensor type CMOS - Sensor size 1/2.74" - Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Galaxy S20 FE 5G n/a iPhone SE (2022) 128 Video quality Galaxy S20 FE 5G n/a iPhone SE (2022) 109 Generic camera score Galaxy S20 FE 5G n/a iPhone SE (2022) 118

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE USB type USB Type-C - USB version 3.2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 1 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby - eSIM support * No Yes Hybrid slot Yes No LTE Cat * 20 - 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max loudness Galaxy S20 FE 5G +5% 90.1 dB iPhone SE (2022) 85.9 dB

Other Category Flagship Mid-range Announced September 2020 March 2022 Release date October 2020 March 2022 SAR (head) 0.5 W/kg - SAR (body) 1.35 W/kg - Sensors - Hall-effect sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

Conclusion If the display, battery life, camera, and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G. But if the performance and software are more of a priority – go for the Apple iPhone SE (2022).