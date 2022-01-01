Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy S20 FE 5G vs Pixel 6 Pro – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G vs Google Pixel 6 Pro

Самсунг Галакси С20 FE
VS
Гугл Пиксель 6 Про
Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G
Google Pixel 6 Pro

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.5-inch Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 5G) that was released on September 23, 2020, against the Google Pixel 6 Pro, which is powered by Google Tensor and came out 13 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G
  • Shows 40% longer battery life (118 vs 84 hours)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Weighs 20 grams less
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 6 Pro
  • 26% higher pixel density (512 vs 407 PPI)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • The rear camera has a 4x optical zoom
  • Comes with 503 mAh larger battery capacity: 5003 vs 4500 mAh
  • The phone is 1-year and 1-month newer
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Google Tensor
  • 15% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1039 and 903 points
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy S20 FE 5G
vs
Pixel 6 Pro

Display

Type Super AMOLED OLED
Size 6.5 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1440 x 3120 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 407 ppi 512 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Gorilla Glass Victus
Screen-to-body ratio 84.8% 88.8%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 95.7% -
PWM 227 Hz -
Response time 2.8 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Max. Brightness
Galaxy S20 FE 5G
817 nits
Pixel 6 Pro +5%
858 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 159.8 mm (6.29 inches) 163.9 mm (6.45 inches)
Width 74.5 mm (2.93 inches) 75.9 mm (2.99 inches)
Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) 8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 190 gramm (6.7 oz) 210 gramm (7.41 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP68
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Blue, Green, Red, Orange, Purple White, Black, Yellow
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy S20 FE 5G
84.8%
Pixel 6 Pro +5%
88.8%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G and Google Pixel 6 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 5G Google Tensor
Max. clock 2840 MHz 2800 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex A55
- 2 cores at 2.25 GHz: Cortex A76
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-X1
L3 cache 4 MB 4 MB
Lithography process 7 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 650 Mali-G78 MP20
GPU clock 587 MHz 848 MHz
FLOPS ~1228 GFLOPS ~2171 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory clock 2750 MHz 3200 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy S20 FE 5G +15%
3241
Pixel 6 Pro
2818
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy S20 FE 5G
651310
Pixel 6 Pro +3%
669814
CPU 185503 167563
GPU 216639 278665
Memory 110496 91371
UX 139652 138716
Total score 651310 669814
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Galaxy S20 FE 5G
3847
Pixel 6 Pro +62%
6218
Stability 91% 55%
Graphics test 23 FPS 37 FPS
Graphics score 3847 6218
PCMark 3.0 score 11934 11364
AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Android Results (104th and 97th place)
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) Android 12
ROM One UI 4.1 Stock Android
OS size 25.6 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 5003 mAh
Charge power 25 W 30 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (15 W) Yes (23 W)
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (37% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:35 hr 1:59 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy S20 FE 5G +17%
14:47 hr
Pixel 6 Pro
12:32 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy S20 FE 5G +20%
18:38 hr
Pixel 6 Pro
15:35 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy S20 FE 5G +27%
33:37 hr
Pixel 6 Pro
26:21 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 4290 x 2800 8700 x 5800
Zoom Optical, 3x Optical, 4x
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 123° 114°
Lenses 3 (12 MP + 8 MP + 12 MP) 3 (50 MP + 48 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.76", Sony IMX555 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.2 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.31", Samsung GN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 76 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.5" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/3.5
- Focal length: 104 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.0" (CMOS)
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX386 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Google Pixel 6 Pro from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 11.1 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 3840 x 2880
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length 26 mm 24 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns 1.22 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.74" -
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 20 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced September 2020 October 2021
Release date October 2020 October 2021
SAR (head) 0.5 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.35 W/kg -
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, performance, and design are more important to you, then choose the Google Pixel 6 Pro. But if the software, battery life, camera, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G.

