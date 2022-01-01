Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.5-inch Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 5G) that was released on September 23, 2020, against the Google Pixel 6 Pro, which is powered by Google Tensor and came out 13 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.