Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G vs Google Pixel 7a
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.5-inch Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 5G) that was released on September 23, 2020, against the Google Pixel 7a, which is powered by Google Tensor G2 and came out 32 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G
- The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
- Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB
- Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
- Has a 0.4 inch larger screen size
- Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
- Has 2 SIM card slots
- Reverse charging feature
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 7a
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
- 19% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (768K versus 647K)
- More energy-efficient CPU – Google Tensor G2
- Ready for eSIM technology
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
78
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
65
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
67
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
63*
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
79*
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
87
Scores with a red asterisk (*) are approximate and may change in the future as we gather more data.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|Super AMOLED
|OLED
|Size
|6.5 inches
|6.1 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|407 ppi
|429 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|90 Hz
|Adaptive refresh rate
|No
|No
|Max rated brightness
|400 nits
|500 nits
|Max rated brightness in HDR
|1200 nits
|-
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Screen-to-body ratio
|84.8%
|81.8%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|95.7%
|-
|PWM
|227 Hz
|-
|Response time
|2.8 ms
|-
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|-
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]
Design and build
|Height
|159.8 mm (6.29 inches)
|152 mm (5.98 inches)
|Width
|74.5 mm (2.93 inches)
|72.9 mm (2.87 inches)
|Thickness
|8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
|9 mm (0.35 inches)
|Weight
|190 g (6.7 oz)
|193.5 g (6.83 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP68
|IP67
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|White, Blue, Green, Red, Orange, Purple
|White, Gray, Blue, Orange
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 5G
|Google Tensor G2
|Max clock
|2840 MHz
|2850 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|8 (2 + 2 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.35 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 2 cores at 2.85 GHz: Cortex-X1
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|4 MB
|Lithography process
|7 nanometers
|5 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 650
|Mali-G710 MP7
|GPU clock
|587 MHz
|850 MHz
|FLOPS
|~1202 GFLOPS
|~1153 GFLOPS
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
902
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3246
|CPU
|184944
|-
|GPU
|221745
|-
|Memory
|105390
|-
|UX
|141739
|-
|Total score
|647873
|768394
|Max surface temperature
|37.9 °C
|-
|Stability
|91%
|-
|Graphics test
|23 FPS
|-
|Graphics score
|3873
|-
|Web score
|9805
|-
|Video editing
|7172
|-
|Photo editing
|29907
|-
|Data manipulation
|9768
|-
|Writing score
|13176
|-
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Memory
|RAM size
|6, 8 GB
|8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR5
|Memory clock
|2750 MHz
|-
|Channels
|2
|4
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|UFS 3.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|No
|Memory card max size
|Up to 1024 GB
|-
Software
|Operating system
|Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 13)
|Android 13
|ROM
|One UI 5.0
|Stock Android
|OS size
|25.6 GB
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|4500 mAh
|4385 mAh
|Max charge power
|25 W
|30 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes (15 W)
|Yes (7.5 W)
|Reverse charging
|Yes, (wireless)
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (37% in 30 min)
|Yes (48% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:35 hr
|1:40 hr
|Web browsing
|10:02 hr
|-
|Watching video
|15:39 hr
|-
|Gaming
|04:33 hr
|-
|Standby
|110 hr
|-
Camera
|Matrix
|12 megapixels
|64 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4032 x 3024
|9000 x 7000
|Zoom
|Optical, 3x
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|240 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|123°
|120°
|Lenses
|3 (12 MP + 8 MP + 12 MP)
|2 (64 MP + 13 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.76", Sony IMX555 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Sensor: 1/1.73", Sony IMX787 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 76 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.5" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|-
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.0" (CMOS)
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Megapixels
|32 megapixels
|13 megapixels
|Image resolution
|6528 x 4896
|-
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|-
|Focal length
|26 mm
|-
|Pixel size
|0.8 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|-
|Sensor size
|1/2.74"
|-
|Video resolution
|2160p (4K) at 60 FPS
|2160p (4K) at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5.3
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|3.2
|3.2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|1
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|-
|eSIM support*
|No
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|No
|LTE Cat*
|20
|20
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Mid-range
|Announced
|September 2020
|May 2023
|Release date
|October 2020
|May 2023
|SAR (head)
|0.5 W/kg
|-
|SAR (body)
|1.35 W/kg
|-
|Sensors
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
|Bundled charger
|Yes, 15 W
|Not included
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the performance, gaming, and battery life are more important to you, then choose the Google Pixel 7a. But if the camera, software, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G.
