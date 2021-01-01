Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy S20 FE 5G vs Mate 30 Pro – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G vs Huawei Mate 30 Pro

Самсунг Галакси С20 FE
VS
Хуавей Мейт 30 Про
Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G
Huawei Mate 30 Pro

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.5-inch Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 5G) that was released on September 23, 2020, against the Huawei Mate 30 Pro, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 990 and came out 12 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Shows 15% longer battery life (118 vs 103 hours)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz
  • 13% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (579K versus 512K)
  • Delivers 20% higher maximum brightness (838 against 696 nits)
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • The phone is 1-year newer
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Reasons to consider the Huawei Mate 30 Pro
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Thinner bezels – 9.3% more screen real estate
  • Has a built-in infrared port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy S20 FE 5G
vs
Mate 30 Pro

Display

Type Super AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 6.5 inches 6.53 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1176 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 18.5:9
PPI 407 ppi 409 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Corning Gorilla Glass 6
Screen-to-body ratio 84.8% 94.1%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 95.7% 98.1%
PWM 227 Hz 245 Hz
Response time 2.8 ms 3.4 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Galaxy S20 FE 5G +20%
838 nits
Mate 30 Pro
696 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 159.8 mm (6.29 inches) 158.1 mm (6.22 inches)
Width 74.5 mm (2.93 inches) 73.1 mm (2.88 inches)
Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) 8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 190 gramm (6.7 oz) 198 gramm (6.98 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP68
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Blue, Green, Red, Orange, Purple Black, Gold, Blue, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy S20 FE 5G
84.8%
Mate 30 Pro +11%
94.1%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G and Huawei Mate 30 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 5G HiSilicon Kirin 990
Max. clock 2840 MHz 2860 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)		 - 4 cores at 1.86 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.09 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.86 GHz: Cortex-A76
L3 cache 4 MB -
Lithography process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 650 Mali G76 MP16
GPU clock 587 MHz 600 MHz
FLOPS ~1228 GFLOPS ~768 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2750 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.0
Memory card MicroSD Nano Memory
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy S20 FE 5G +13%
579585
Mate 30 Pro
512517

Software

Operating system Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 11) Android 10
ROM One UI 3.1 EMUI 11
OS size 25.6 GB 27.3 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 4500 mAh
Charge power 25 W 40 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (15 W) Yes (27 W)
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (37% in 30 min) Yes, SuperCharge (25% in 15 min)
Full charging time 1:35 hr 1:15 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy S20 FE 5G
14:47 hr
Mate 30 Pro +1%
14:58 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy S20 FE 5G +1%
18:38 hr
Mate 30 Pro
18:19 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy S20 FE 5G +66%
33:37 hr
Mate 30 Pro
20:10 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 40 megapixels
Image resolution 4290 x 2800 8500 x 4700
Zoom Optical, 3x Optical, 3x
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 120FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 123° 120°
Lenses 3 (12 MP + 8 MP + 12 MP) 4 (40 MP + 8 MP + 40 MP + 0 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.76", Samsung S5K2LD (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 40 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX600 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 76 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.5" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 80 mm
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.0" (CMOS)
- 40 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 18 mm
- Sensor: 1/1.54", Sony IMX608 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - Yes
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Huawei Mate 30 Pro from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 3840 x 2160 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.0 f/2
Focal length 26 mm -
Pixel size 0.8 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.74" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) при 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes Yes
LTE Cat* 20 21
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy S20 FE 5G +10%
90.1 dB
Mate 30 Pro
82 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced September 2020 September 2019
Release date October 2020 November 2019
Launch price ~ 625 USD ~ 875 USD
SAR (head) 0.5 W/kg 0.4 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.35 W/kg 0.96 W/kg
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G is definitely a better buy.

