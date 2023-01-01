Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G vs Motorola Moto G62 5G VS Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G Motorola Moto G62 5G Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.5-inch Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 5G) that was released on September 23, 2020, against the Motorola Moto G62 5G, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 Plus and came out 21 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G Waterproof body (IP68 classification)

Waterproof body (IP68 classification) The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom

The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom 2.1x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (651K versus 314K)

2.1x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (651K versus 314K) Delivers 49% higher peak brightness (817 against 549 nits)

Delivers 49% higher peak brightness (817 against 549 nits) Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks Supports wireless charging up to 15W

Supports wireless charging up to 15W Optical image stabilization

Optical image stabilization Ability to record video in 4K resolution

Ability to record video in 4K resolution Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz

Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12

More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12 Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)

Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD) The front-facing camera can record video at 4K Reasons to consider the Motorola Moto G62 5G Shows 15% longer battery life (36:51 vs 32:06 hours)

Shows 15% longer battery life (36:51 vs 32:06 hours) Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1) Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh

Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh The phone is 1-year and 9-months newer

The phone is 1-year and 9-months newer Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type Super AMOLED IPS LCD Size 6.5 inches 6.5 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 407 ppi 405 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No No Max rated brightness 400 nits 500 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 1200 nits - HDR support Yes, HDR10+ No Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 84.8% 85.2% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3 Display tests RGB color space 95.7% - PWM 227 Hz - Response time 2.8 ms - Contrast ∞ Infinity - Peak brightness test (auto) Galaxy S20 FE 5G +49% 817 nits Moto G62 5G 549 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 159.8 mm (6.29 inches) 161.83 mm (6.37 inches) Width 74.5 mm (2.93 inches) 73.96 mm (2.91 inches) Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) 8.59 mm (0.34 inches) Weight 190 g (6.7 oz) 184 g (6.49 oz) Waterproof IP68 Yes Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Metal Plastic Colors White, Blue, Green, Red, Orange, Purple Gray, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy S20 FE 5G 84.8% Moto G62 5G 85.2%

Memory RAM RAM size 6, 8 GB 4, 6 GB Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X Memory clock 2750 MHz 2133 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 128 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.2 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB Up to 1024 GB

Software Operating system Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) Android 12 ROM One UI 5.0 - OS size 25.6 GB -

Battery Specifications Capacity 4500 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 25 W 15 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging Yes (15 W) No Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No Fast charging Yes (37% in 30 min) Yes (24% in 30 min) Full charging time 1:35 hr 1:46 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 10:02 hr 12:44 hr Watching video 15:39 hr 13:24 hr Gaming 04:33 hr 06:04 hr Standby 110 hr 139 hr General battery life Galaxy S20 FE 5G 32:06 hr Moto G62 5G +15% 36:51 hr Smartphones With the Best Battery Life

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 12 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 4032 x 3024 - Zoom Optical, 3x Digital Flash Dual LED LED Stabilization Optical Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS No 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) - Angle of widest lens 123° 118° Lenses 3 (12 MP + 8 MP + 12 MP) 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 1.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.76", Sony IMX555 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Telephoto lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 76 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.5" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.0" (CMOS)

- 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)

Macro lens - - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 6528 x 4896 4920 x 3264 Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2 Focal length 26 mm - Pixel size 0.8 microns 1 microns Sensor type CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/2.74" - Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5.1 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 3.2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot Yes Yes LTE Cat * 20 18 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No Yes FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max loudness Galaxy S20 FE 5G 90.1 dB Moto G62 5G n/a

Other Category Flagship Mid-range Announced September 2020 June 2022 Release date October 2020 June 2022 SAR (head) 0.5 W/kg - SAR (body) 1.35 W/kg - Sensors - Hall-effect sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G is definitely a better buy.