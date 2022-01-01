Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy S20 FE 5G vs OnePlus Ace – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G vs OnePlus Ace

Самсунг Галакси С20 FE
VS
Ванплас Эйс
Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G
OnePlus Ace

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.5-inch Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 5G) that was released on September 23, 2020, against the OnePlus Ace, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 8100 Max and came out 19 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G
  • The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
  • Supports wireless charging up to 15W
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Reverse charging feature
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Reasons to consider the OnePlus Ace
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • 19% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (777K versus 654K)
  • The phone is 1-year and 7-months newer
  • More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Dimensity 8100 Max
  • 11% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1003 and 905 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy S20 FE 5G
vs
OnePlus Ace

Display

Type Super AMOLED OLED
Size 6.5 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2412 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 407 ppi 394 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
Max rated brightness 400 nits 500 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1200 nits 950 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 84.8% 87.6%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 95.7% -
PWM 227 Hz -
Response time 2.8 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Peak brightness test (auto)
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 159.8 mm (6.29 inches) 163.3 mm (6.43 inches)
Width 74.5 mm (2.93 inches) 75.5 mm (2.97 inches)
Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) 8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 190 gramm (6.7 oz) 186 gramm (6.56 oz)
Waterproof IP68 -
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors White, Blue, Green, Red, Orange, Purple Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy S20 FE 5G
84.8%
OnePlus Ace +3%
87.6%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G and OnePlus Ace in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 5G MediaTek Dimensity 8100 Max
Max. clock 2840 MHz 2850 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)		 - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 2.85 GHz: Cortex-A78
L3 cache 4 MB 4 MB
Lithography process 7 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 650 Mali-G610 MC6
GPU clock 587 MHz 912 MHz
FLOPS ~1228 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory clock 2750 MHz 3200 MHz
Channels 2 4
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy S20 FE 5G
3275
OnePlus Ace +14%
3738
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy S20 FE 5G
654497
OnePlus Ace +19%
777412
CPU 185503 191540
GPU 216639 310882
Memory 110496 130152
UX 139652 144745
Total score 654497 777412
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Galaxy S20 FE 5G
3863
OnePlus Ace +45%
5593
Stability 91% 98%
Graphics test 23 FPS 33 FPS
Graphics score 3863 5593
PCMark 3.0 score 11811 10141
AnTuTu 9 Phone Scores (168th and 99th place)
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) Android 12
ROM One UI 4.1 ColorOS 12.1
OS size 25.6 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 4500 mAh
Charge power 25 W 150 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (15 W) No
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No
Fast charging Yes (37% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 5 min)
Full charging time 1:35 hr 0:18 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 10:12 hr -
Watching video 15:39 hr -
Gaming 04:45 hr -
Standby 110 hr -
General battery life

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 4032 x 3024 -
Zoom Optical, 3x Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 123° 120°
Lenses 3 (12 MP + 8 MP + 12 MP) 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.76", Sony IMX555 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 76 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.5" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
-
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.0" (CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 15 mm
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.4
Focal length 26 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns -
Sensor type CMOS ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.74" 1/3.09"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.3
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 20 -
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes -
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced September 2020 April 2022
Release date October 2020 April 2022
SAR (head) 0.5 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.35 W/kg -
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the camera and sound are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G. But if the performance is more of a priority – go for the OnePlus Ace.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
1 (50%)
1 (50%)
Total votes: 2

Related comparisons

1. Galaxy S20 FE 5G or iPhone 13 Pro
2. Galaxy S20 FE 5G or Nord 2 5G
3. Galaxy S20 FE 5G or iPhone 13 Pro Max
4. Galaxy S20 FE 5G or Galaxy A32 5G
5. Galaxy S20 FE 5G or Galaxy A52s 5G
6. OnePlus Ace or Nord 2 5G
7. OnePlus Ace or 9 Pro
8. OnePlus Ace or 10 Pro
9. OnePlus Ace or OnePlus 10R

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
Promotion
РусскийEnglish