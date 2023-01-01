Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G vs Oppo Find X5 VS Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G Oppo Find X5 Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.5-inch Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 5G) that was released on September 23, 2020, against the Oppo Find X5, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 and came out 17 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom

Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB

Slow-motion recording at 960FPS

The front-facing camera can record video at 4K Reasons to consider the Oppo Find X5 Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

Comes with 300 mAh larger battery capacity: 4800 vs 4500 mAh

24% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (807K versus 651K)

The phone is 1-year and 5-months newer

More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 888

24% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1117 and 903 points

Ready for eSIM technology

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type Super AMOLED AMOLED Size 6.5 inches 6.55 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 407 ppi 402 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No Yes Max rated brightness 400 nits 500 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 1200 nits 1000 nits HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Gorilla Glass Victus Screen-to-body ratio 84.8% 89% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space 95.7% - PWM 227 Hz - Response time 2.8 ms - Contrast ∞ Infinity - Peak brightness test (auto) Galaxy S20 FE 5G +2% 817 nits Find X5 800 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 159.8 mm (6.29 inches) 160.3 mm (6.31 inches) Width 74.5 mm (2.93 inches) 72.6 mm (2.86 inches) Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) 8.7 mm (0.34 inches) Weight 190 g (6.7 oz) 196 g (6.91 oz) Waterproof IP68 IP68 Rear material Plastic Glass Frame material Metal Metal Colors White, Blue, Green, Red, Orange, Purple White, Black, Purple Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy S20 FE 5G 84.8% Find X5 +5% 89%

Memory RAM RAM size 6, 8 GB 8, 12 GB Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Memory clock 2750 MHz 3200 MHz Channels 2 4 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1 Memory card MicroSD No Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB -

Software Operating system Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) Android 12.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) ROM One UI 5.0 ColorOS 12.1 OS size 25.6 GB -

Battery Specifications Capacity 4500 mAh 4800 mAh Charge power 25 W 80 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging Yes (15 W) Yes (30 W) Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) Yes, (wireless) Fast charging Yes (37% in 30 min) Yes (94% in 30 min) Full charging time 1:35 hr 0:42 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 10:02 hr 11:53 hr Watching video 15:39 hr 16:27 hr Gaming 04:33 hr 05:20 hr Standby 110 hr 92 hr General battery life Galaxy S20 FE 5G 32:06 hr Find X5 +2% 32:53 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 12 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 4032 x 3024 8700 x 5800 Zoom Optical, 3x Optical, 2x Flash Dual LED LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 123° 110° Lenses 3 (12 MP + 8 MP + 12 MP) 3 (50 MP + 13 MP + 50 MP) Wide (main) lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 1.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.76", Sony IMX555 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 76 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.5" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 13 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 52 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.4", Samsung S5K3M5 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.0" (CMOS)

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Samples - Photo samples of Oppo Find X5 from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels 32 megapixels Image resolution 6528 x 4896 6560 x 4928 Aperture f/2.0 f/2.4 Focal length 26 mm 25 mm Pixel size 0.8 microns 0.8 microns Sensor type CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor size 1/2.74" 1/2.74" Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Galaxy S20 FE 5G n/a Find X5 129 Video quality Galaxy S20 FE 5G n/a Find X5 101 Generic camera score Galaxy S20 FE 5G n/a Find X5 122

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5.2 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 3.2 3.1 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- USB-Host mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No Yes Hybrid slot Yes No LTE Cat * 20 20 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max loudness Galaxy S20 FE 5G 90.1 dB Find X5 n/a

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced September 2020 February 2022 Release date October 2020 March 2022 SAR (head) 0.5 W/kg - SAR (body) 1.35 W/kg - Sensors - Hall-effect sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the performance, battery life, and design are more important to you, then choose the Oppo Find X5. But if the software, camera, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G.