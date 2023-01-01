Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G vs Oppo Find X5 Pro VS Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G Oppo Find X5 Pro Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.5-inch Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 5G) that was released on September 23, 2020, against the Oppo Find X5 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and came out 17 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G Shows 9% longer battery life (32:06 vs 29:24 hours)

Shows 9% longer battery life (32:06 vs 29:24 hours) The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom

The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB

Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB Delivers 8% higher peak brightness (817 against 759 nits)

Delivers 8% higher peak brightness (817 against 759 nits) Slow-motion recording at 960FPS

Slow-motion recording at 960FPS More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12.1

More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12.1 Weighs 28 grams less

Weighs 28 grams less The front-facing camera can record video at 4K Reasons to consider the Oppo Find X5 Pro 55% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1008K versus 651K)

55% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1008K versus 651K) 29% higher pixel density (525 vs 407 PPI)

29% higher pixel density (525 vs 407 PPI) Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2) Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh

Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh The phone is 1-year and 5-months newer

The phone is 1-year and 5-months newer More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 8 Gen 1

More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 10% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 992 and 903 points

10% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 992 and 903 points Ready for eSIM technology

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type Super AMOLED AMOLED Size 6.5 inches 6.7 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1440 x 3216 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 407 ppi 525 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No Yes Max rated brightness 400 nits 500 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 1200 nits 1300 nits HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Gorilla Glass Victus Screen-to-body ratio 84.8% 89.6% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space 95.7% 98.1% PWM 227 Hz 361 Hz Response time 2.8 ms 1 ms Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity Peak brightness test (auto) Galaxy S20 FE 5G +8% 817 nits Find X5 Pro 759 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build Height 159.8 mm (6.29 inches) 163.7 mm (6.44 inches) Width 74.5 mm (2.93 inches) 73.9 mm (2.91 inches) Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) 8.5 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 190 g (6.7 oz) 218 g (7.69 oz) Waterproof IP68 IP68 Advanced cooling - Vapor chamber Rear material Plastic Ceramic Frame material Metal Metal Colors White, Blue, Green, Red, Orange, Purple White, Black, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy S20 FE 5G 84.8% Find X5 Pro +6% 89.6%

Memory RAM RAM size 6, 8 GB 8, 12 GB Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Memory clock 2750 MHz 3200 MHz Channels 2 4 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 256, 512 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1 Memory card MicroSD No Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB -

Software Operating system Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) Android 12.1 ROM One UI 5.0 ColorOS 12.1 OS size 25.6 GB 24.1 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 4500 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 25 W 80 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging Yes (15 W) Yes (50 W) Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) Yes, (wireless) Fast charging Yes (37% in 30 min) Yes (91% in 30 min) Full charging time 1:35 hr 0:40 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 10:02 hr 10:35 hr Watching video 15:39 hr 14:34 hr Gaming 04:33 hr 05:57 hr Standby 110 hr 80 hr General battery life Galaxy S20 FE 5G +9% 32:06 hr Find X5 Pro 29:24 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 12 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 4032 x 3024 8700 x 5800 Zoom Optical, 3x Optical, 2x Flash Dual LED LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 123° 110° Lenses 3 (12 MP + 8 MP + 12 MP) 3 (50 MP + 13 MP + 50 MP) Wide (main) lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 1.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.76", Sony IMX555 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 76 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.5" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 13 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 52 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.4", Samsung S5K3M5 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.0" (CMOS)

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Samples - Photo samples of Oppo Find X5 Pro from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels 32 megapixels Image resolution 6528 x 4896 6560 x 4928 Aperture f/2.0 f/2.4 Focal length 26 mm 21 mm Pixel size 0.8 microns 0.8 microns Sensor type CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor size 1/2.74" 1/2.74" Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Galaxy S20 FE 5G n/a Find X5 Pro 130 Video quality Galaxy S20 FE 5G n/a Find X5 Pro 126 Generic camera score Galaxy S20 FE 5G n/a Find X5 Pro 130

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5.2 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 3.2 3.1 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- USB-Host mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No Yes Hybrid slot Yes No LTE Cat * 20 20 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max loudness Galaxy S20 FE 5G +1% 90.1 dB Find X5 Pro 89.2 dB

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced September 2020 February 2022 Release date October 2020 March 2022 SAR (head) 0.5 W/kg - SAR (body) 1.35 W/kg - Sensors - Hall-effect sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Oppo Find X5 Pro is definitely a better buy.