Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G vs Oppo Realme GT2 Pro
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.5-inch Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 5G) that was released on September 23, 2020, against the Oppo Realme GT2 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and came out 16 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G
- Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
- The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
- Supports wireless charging up to 15W
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB
- Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
- Reverse charging feature
- The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme GT2 Pro
- 59% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1032K versus 650K)
- 29% higher pixel density (526 vs 407 PPI)
- Shows 9% longer battery life (35:14 vs 32:19 hours)
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
- Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh
- More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12
- The phone is 1-year and 4-months newer
- More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
- 36% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1227 and 901 points
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|Super AMOLED
|AMOLED
|Size
|6.5 inches
|6.7 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1440 x 3216 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|407 ppi
|526 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|120 Hz
|Max rated brightness
|400 nits
|500 nits
|Max rated brightness in HDR
|1200 nits
|1400 nits
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Gorilla Glass Victus
|Screen-to-body ratio
|84.8%
|88.6%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
|RGB color space
|95.7%
|96.7%
|PWM
|227 Hz
|367 Hz
|Response time
|2.8 ms
|10 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|159.8 mm (6.29 inches)
|163.2 mm (6.43 inches)
|Width
|74.5 mm (2.93 inches)
|74.7 mm (2.94 inches)
|Thickness
|8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
|8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
|Weight
|190 gramm (6.7 oz)
|189 gramm (6.67 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP68
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|White, Blue, Green, Red, Orange, Purple
|White, Black, Blue, Green
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 5G
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
|Max. clock
|2840 MHz
|3000 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-X2
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|6 MB
|Lithography process
|7 nanometers
|4 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 650
|Adreno 730
|GPU clock
|587 MHz
|818 MHz
|FLOPS
|~1228 GFLOPS
|~2236 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|6, 8 GB
|8, 12 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR5
|Memory clock
|2750 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Channels
|2
|4
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|128, 256, 512 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|UFS 3.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|No
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 1024 GB
|-
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
901
Realme GT2 Pro +36%
1227
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3224
Realme GT2 Pro +8%
3473
|CPU
|185503
|249768
|GPU
|216639
|448381
|Memory
|110496
|172528
|UX
|139652
|166045
|Total score
|650368
|1032325
|Stability
|91%
|65%
|Graphics test
|23 FPS
|56 FPS
|Graphics score
|3863
|9440
|PCMark 3.0 score
|11811
|12843
AnTuTu Rating (164th and 18th place)
Software
|Operating system
|Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 12)
|Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13)
|ROM
|One UI 4.1
|Realme UI 3.0
|OS size
|25.6 GB
|21 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|4500 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|25 W
|65 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes (15 W)
|No
|Reverse charging
|Yes, (wireless)
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (37% in 30 min)
|Yes (91% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:35 hr
|0:40 hr
|Web browsing
|10:12 hr
|12:08 hr
|Watching video
|15:39 hr
|16:07 hr
|Gaming
|04:45 hr
|05:27 hr
|Standby
|110 hr
|115 hr
Smartphone Battery Life Ranking (150th and 88th place)
Camera
|Matrix
|12 megapixels
|50 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4032 x 3024
|8192 x 6144
|Zoom
|Optical, 3x
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|Up to 24FPS
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|240 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|123°
|150°
|Lenses
|3 (12 MP + 8 MP + 12 MP)
|3 (50 MP + 50 MP + 3 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.76", Sony IMX555 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 76 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.5" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|-
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.0" (CMOS)
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 15 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
|Macro lens
|-
|- 3 MP
- Aperture: f/3.3
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Samples
|-
|Photo samples of Oppo Realme GT2 Pro from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|32 megapixels
|32 megapixels
|Image resolution
|6528 x 4896
|6464 x 4864
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.4
|Focal length
|26 mm
|26 mm
|Pixel size
|0.8 microns
|0.8 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|Exmor-RS CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/2.74"
|1/2.74"
|Video resolution
|2160p (4K) at 60 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
126
Video quality
109
Generic camera score
120
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|3.2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|No
|LTE Cat*
|20
|20
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|September 2020
|January 2022
|Release date
|October 2020
|January 2022
|SAR (head)
|0.5 W/kg
|-
|SAR (body)
|1.35 W/kg
|-
|Sensors
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the display and performance are more important to you, then choose the Oppo Realme GT2 Pro. But if the software, camera, and design are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G.
