Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G vs Oppo Realme GT2 Pro

Самсунг Галакси С20 FE
VS
Оппо Realme GT2 Про
Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G
Oppo Realme GT2 Pro

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.5-inch Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 5G) that was released on September 23, 2020, against the Oppo Realme GT2 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and came out 16 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
  • Supports wireless charging up to 15W
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Reverse charging feature
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme GT2 Pro
  • 59% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1032K versus 650K)
  • 29% higher pixel density (526 vs 407 PPI)
  • Shows 9% longer battery life (35:14 vs 32:19 hours)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh
  • More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12
  • The phone is 1-year and 4-months newer
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
  • 36% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1227 and 901 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy S20 FE 5G
vs
Realme GT2 Pro

Display

Type Super AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.5 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1440 x 3216 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 407 ppi 526 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
Max rated brightness 400 nits 500 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1200 nits 1400 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Gorilla Glass Victus
Screen-to-body ratio 84.8% 88.6%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space 95.7% 96.7%
PWM 227 Hz 367 Hz
Response time 2.8 ms 10 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Galaxy S20 FE 5G +6%
819 nits
Realme GT2 Pro
775 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 159.8 mm (6.29 inches) 163.2 mm (6.43 inches)
Width 74.5 mm (2.93 inches) 74.7 mm (2.94 inches)
Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) 8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 190 gramm (6.7 oz) 189 gramm (6.67 oz)
Waterproof IP68 No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Blue, Green, Red, Orange, Purple White, Black, Blue, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G and Oppo Realme GT2 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 5G Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
Max. clock 2840 MHz 3000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-X2
L3 cache 4 MB 6 MB
Lithography process 7 nanometers 4 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 650 Adreno 730
GPU clock 587 MHz 818 MHz
FLOPS ~1228 GFLOPS ~2236 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory clock 2750 MHz 3200 MHz
Channels 2 4
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy S20 FE 5G
650368
Realme GT2 Pro +59%
1032325
CPU 185503 249768
GPU 216639 448381
Memory 110496 172528
UX 139652 166045
Total score 650368 1032325
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 91% 65%
Graphics test 23 FPS 56 FPS
Graphics score 3863 9440
PCMark 3.0 score 11811 12843
AnTuTu Rating (164th and 18th place)
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13)
ROM One UI 4.1 Realme UI 3.0
OS size 25.6 GB 21 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 25 W 65 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (15 W) No
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No
Fast charging Yes (37% in 30 min) Yes (91% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:35 hr 0:40 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 10:12 hr 12:08 hr
Watching video 15:39 hr 16:07 hr
Gaming 04:45 hr 05:27 hr
Standby 110 hr 115 hr
General battery life
Galaxy S20 FE 5G
32:19 hr
Realme GT2 Pro +9%
35:14 hr
Smartphone Battery Life Ranking (150th and 88th place)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 4032 x 3024 8192 x 6144
Zoom Optical, 3x Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No Up to 24FPS
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 123° 150°
Lenses 3 (12 MP + 8 MP + 12 MP) 3 (50 MP + 50 MP + 3 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.76", Sony IMX555 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 76 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.5" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
-
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.0" (CMOS)
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 15 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
Macro lens - - 3 MP
- Aperture: f/3.3
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples - Photo samples of Oppo Realme GT2 Pro from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 6464 x 4864
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.4
Focal length 26 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.74" 1/2.74"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 20 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy S20 FE 5G +1%
90.1 dB
Realme GT2 Pro
89.5 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced September 2020 January 2022
Release date October 2020 January 2022
SAR (head) 0.5 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.35 W/kg -
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display and performance are more important to you, then choose the Oppo Realme GT2 Pro. But if the software, camera, and design are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G.

