Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.5-inch Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 5G) that was released on September 23, 2020, against the Samsung Galaxy A13, which is powered by Exynos 850 and came out 18 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.