Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G vs Galaxy A22 VS Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G Samsung Galaxy A22 Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.5-inch Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 5G) that was released on September 23, 2020, against the Samsung Galaxy A22, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G80 and came out 9 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G Waterproof body (IP68 classification)

2.8x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (653K versus 229K)

The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom

49% higher pixel density (407 vs 274 PPI)

Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

Delivers 39% higher maximum brightness (829 against 598 nits)

Supports wireless charging up to 15W

Slow-motion recording at 960FPS

Ability to record video in 4K resolution

Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz

More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 865 5G Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A22 Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh

The phone is 9-months newer

Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type Super AMOLED Super AMOLED Size 6.5 inches 6.4 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 407 ppi 274 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ No Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 84.8% 84.3% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space 95.7% 140.9% PWM 227 Hz 127 Hz Response time 2.8 ms 6 ms Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity Max. Brightness Galaxy S20 FE 5G +39% 829 nits Galaxy A22 598 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build Height 159.8 mm (6.29 inches) 159.3 mm (6.27 inches) Width 74.5 mm (2.93 inches) 73.6 mm (2.9 inches) Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 190 gramm (6.7 oz) 186 gramm (6.56 oz) Waterproof IP68 No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Metal Plastic Colors White, Blue, Green, Red, Orange, Purple White, Black, Green, Purple Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy S20 FE 5G +1% 84.8% Galaxy A22 84.3%

Software Operating system Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 11) Android 11 ROM One UI 3.1 One UI Core 3.1 OS size 25.6 GB 18.1 GB

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 12 megapixels 48 megapixels Image resolution 4290 x 2800 8000 x 6000 Zoom Optical, 3x Digital Flash Dual LED LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS No 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 123° - Lenses 3 (12 MP + 8 MP + 12 MP) 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 1.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.76", Sony IMX555 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

- 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 76 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.5" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.0" (CMOS)

- 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0", Sony IMX355 (CMOS)

Macro lens - - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Depth lens - - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support - Bokeh mode Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels 13 megapixels Image resolution 6528 x 4896 4128 x 3096 Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2 Focal length 26 mm - Pixel size 0.8 microns 1.12 microns Sensor type CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/2.74" 1/3.1" Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 3.2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Depends on the region Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot Yes No LTE Cat * 20 7 5G support Yes No

Sound Speakers Stereo Mono Headphone audio jack No Yes FM radio Yes Yes Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max. loudness Galaxy S20 FE 5G +12% 90.1 dB Galaxy A22 80.1 dB

Other Category Flagship Budget Announced September 2020 June 2021 Release date October 2020 June 2021 SAR (head) 0.5 W/kg 0.52 W/kg SAR (body) 1.35 W/kg 1.59 W/kg Sensors - Hall-effect sensor

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G is definitely a better buy.