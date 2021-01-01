Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy S20 FE 5G vs Galaxy A71 – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G vs Galaxy A71

Самсунг Галакси С20 FE
VS
Самсунг Галакси А71
Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G
Samsung Galaxy A71

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.5-inch Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 5G) that was released on September 23, 2020, against the Samsung Galaxy A71, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 and came out 10 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • 2.3x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (565K versus 241K)
  • The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Shows 16% longer battery life (118 vs 102 hours)
  • Delivers 60% higher maximum brightness (816 against 509 nits)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Supports wireless charging up to 15W
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz
  • Stereo speakers
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A71
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy S20 FE 5G
vs
Galaxy A71

Display

Type Super AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 6.5 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 407 ppi 393 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 84.8% 87.2%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 95.7% 98.2%
PWM 227 Hz 247 Hz
Response time 2.8 ms 3.8 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Galaxy S20 FE 5G +60%
816 nits
Galaxy A71
509 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 159.8 mm (6.29 inches) 163.6 mm (6.44 inches)
Width 74.5 mm (2.93 inches) 76 mm (2.99 inches)
Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) 7.7 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 190 gramm (6.7 oz) 179 gramm (6.31 oz)
Waterproof IP68 No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors White, Blue, Green, Red, Orange, Purple Black, Silver, Blue, Pink
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy S20 FE 5G
84.8%
Galaxy A71 +3%
87.2%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G and Samsung Galaxy A71 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 5G Qualcomm Snapdragon 730
Max. clock 2840 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)
L3 cache 4 MB -
Lithography process 7 nanometers 8 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 650 Adreno 618
GPU clock 587 MHz 500 MHz
FLOPS ~1228 GFLOPS ~386 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2750 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy S20 FE 5G +88%
3237
Galaxy A71
1723
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy S20 FE 5G +134%
565215
Galaxy A71
241458
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 11) Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 11.0)
ROM One UI 3.1 One UI 3.1
OS size 25.6 GB 23.8 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 4500 mAh
Charge power 25 W 25 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (15 W) No
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No
Fast charging Yes (37% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 35 min)
Full charging time 1:35 hr 2:00 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy S20 FE 5G +10%
14:47 hr
Galaxy A71
13:18 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy S20 FE 5G +5%
18:38 hr
Galaxy A71
17:48 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy S20 FE 5G +11%
33:37 hr
Galaxy A71
30:02 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 4290 x 2800 9000 x 7000
Zoom Optical, 3x Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 123° 120°
Lenses 3 (12 MP + 8 MP + 12 MP) 4 (64 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.76", Samsung S5K2LD (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Samsung Bright S5KGW1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 76 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.5" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
-
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.0" (CMOS)
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
Macro lens - - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples - Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy A71 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 3840 x 2160 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Focal length 26 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type CMOS ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.74" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) при 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Active
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 20 12
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy S20 FE 5G +6%
90.1 dB
Galaxy A71
85.2 dB

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced September 2020 December 2019
Release date October 2020 February 2020
Launch price ~ 625 USD ~ 375 USD
SAR (head) 0.5 W/kg 0.51 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.35 W/kg 1.56 W/kg
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1

Related comparisons

1. Samsung Galaxy S21 or S20 FE 5G
2. Samsung Galaxy S20 or S20 FE 5G
3. Google Pixel 4a 5G or Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G
4. OnePlus 9 or Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G
5. Samsung Galaxy A71 5G or S20 FE 5G
6. Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro or Samsung Galaxy A71
7. Apple iPhone XR or Samsung Galaxy A71
8. Huawei Honor 20 Pro or Samsung Galaxy A71
9. Xiaomi Mi Note 10 or Samsung Galaxy A71
10. Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro or Samsung Galaxy A71

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish