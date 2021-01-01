Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy S20 FE 5G vs Galaxy S10e – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G vs Galaxy S10e

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G
Samsung Galaxy S10e

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.5-inch Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 5G) that was released on September 23, 2020, against the Samsung Galaxy S10e, which is powered by Exynos 9 Octa 9820 and came out 19 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G
  • The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Comes with 1400 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 3100 mAh
  • Has a 0.7 inch larger screen size
  • Shows 42% longer battery life (118 vs 83 hours)
  • 40% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (579K versus 415K)
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz
  • Delivers 18% higher maximum brightness (838 against 711 nits)
  • The phone is 1-year and 7-months newer
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S10e
  • Weighs 40 grams less
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy S20 FE 5G
vs
Galaxy S10e

Display

Type Super AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 6.5 inches 5.8 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2280 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19:9
PPI 407 ppi 438 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 84.8% 83.3%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 95.7% 97.5%
PWM 227 Hz 232 Hz
Response time 2.8 ms 6 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Galaxy S20 FE 5G +18%
838 nits
Galaxy S10e
711 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 159.8 mm (6.29 inches) 142.2 mm (5.6 inches)
Width 74.5 mm (2.93 inches) 69.9 mm (2.75 inches)
Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) 7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 190 gramm (6.7 oz) 150 gramm (5.29 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP68
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Blue, Green, Red, Orange, Purple Black, Blue, Green, Yellow
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy S20 FE 5G +2%
84.8%
Galaxy S10e
83.3%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G and Samsung Galaxy S10e in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 5G Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9820
Max. clock 2840 MHz 2730 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)		 - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A75
- 2 cores at 2.7 GHz: Mongoose
L3 cache 4 MB 2 MB
Lithography process 7 nanometers 8 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 650 Mali G76 MP12
GPU clock 587 MHz 720 MHz
FLOPS ~1228 GFLOPS ~943 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2750 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy S20 FE 5G +70%
3279
Galaxy S10e
1931
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy S20 FE 5G +40%
579585
Galaxy S10e
415205

Software

Operating system Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 11) Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
ROM One UI 3.1 One UI 3.0
OS size 25.6 GB 20.2 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 3100 mAh
Charge power 25 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (15 W) Yes, Qi/PMA (9 W)
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (37% in 30 min) Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (40% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:35 hr 1:35 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy S20 FE 5G +31%
14:47 hr
Galaxy S10e
11:01 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy S20 FE 5G +21%
18:38 hr
Galaxy S10e
15:16 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy S20 FE 5G +63%
33:37 hr
Galaxy S10e
20:42 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4290 x 2800 4000 x 3000
Zoom Optical, 3x Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 240FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 123° 123°
Lenses 3 (12 MP + 8 MP + 12 MP) 2 (12 MP + 16 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.76", Samsung S5K2LD (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5 - 2.4
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung SAK2L4 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 76 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.5" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
-
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.0" (CMOS)
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1", Samsung S5K3P9 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Optical stabilization
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 10 megapixels
Image resolution 3840 x 2160 4320 x 2432
Aperture f/2.0 f/1.9
Focal length 26 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns 1.22 microns
Sensor type CMOS ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.74" 1/2.65"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) при 60 FPS 1440p при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes Yes
LTE Cat* 20 20
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy S20 FE 5G +9%
90.1 dB
Galaxy S10e
83 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced September 2020 February 2019
Release date October 2020 March 2019
Launch price ~ 625 USD ~ 712 USD
SAR (head) 0.5 W/kg 0.582 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.35 W/kg 1.575 W/kg
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G is definitely a better buy.

