Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.5-inch Samsung Galaxy S20 FE (with Exynos 990) that was released on September 23, 2020, against the Apple iPhone X, which is powered by Apple A11 Bionic and came out 37 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Comes with 1784 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 2716 mAh
  • Has a 0.7 inch larger screen size
  • 62% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (588K versus 363K)
  • Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone X
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Samsung
  • 13% higher pixel density (458 vs 407 PPI)
  • Weighs 16 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy S20 FE
vs
iPhone X

Display

Type Super AMOLED OLED
Size 6.5 inches 5.8 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1125 x 2436 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 407 ppi 458 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 84.8% 82.9%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 99.3%
PWM - 240 Hz
Response time - 2.2 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Galaxy S20 FE +9%
733 nits
iPhone X
675 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 159.8 mm (6.29 inches) 143.6 mm (5.65 inches)
Width 74.5 mm (2.93 inches) 70.9 mm (2.79 inches)
Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) 7.7 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 190 gramm (6.7 oz) 174 gramm (6.14 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP67
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Blue, Green, Red, Orange, Purple Silver, Gray
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display No
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy S20 FE +2%
84.8%
iPhone X
82.9%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy S20 FE and Apple iPhone X in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 990 Apple A11 Bionic
Max. clock 2730 MHz 2390 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 2 + 4) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.73 GHz: Exynos M5		 - 4 cores at 1.42 GHz: Mistral
- 2 cores at 2.39 GHz: Monsoon
L3 cache 2 MB -
Lithography process 7 nanometers 10 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G77 MP11 Apple GPU
GPU clock 800 MHz -
FLOPS ~1196 GFLOPS ~325 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 3 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4
Memory clock 2750 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 64, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 NVMe
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy S20 FE
901
iPhone X +4%
933
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy S20 FE +38%
3287
iPhone X
2389
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy S20 FE +62%
588523
iPhone X
363244
CPU 164667 122434
GPU 185737 100806
Memory 113876 57691
UX 125107 83809
Total score 588523 363244
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Galaxy S20 FE +7%
3829
iPhone X
3566
Stability 49% 62%
Graphics test 22 FPS 21 FPS
Graphics score 3829 3566
PCMark 3.0 score 11424 -
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) iOS 11.1 (Can be upgraded to iOS 15.2)
ROM One UI 4.1 15.4
OS size 24 GB 5.3 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 2716 mAh
Charge power 25 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (15 W) Yes, Qi (7.5 W)
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 45 min) Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:39 hr 2:00 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing - 07:08 hr
Watching video - 09:17 hr
Gaming - 04:04 hr
Standby - 84 hr
General battery life
Galaxy S20 FE
n/a
iPhone X
22:33 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4032 x 3024 4000 x 3000
Zoom Optical, 3x Optical, 2x
Flash Dual LED Quad LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 240FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 123° -
Lenses 3 (12 MP + 8 MP + 12 MP) 2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.76", Samsung S5K2LD (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/3", Apple iSight Duo Camera (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 76 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.5" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.0" (CMOS)
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S20 FE from DxOMark Photo samples of Apple iPhone X from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 7 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 3472 x 2063
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Focal length 26 mm 32 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns -
Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.74" -
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Galaxy S20 FE +18%
119
iPhone X
101
Video quality
Galaxy S20 FE +13%
101
iPhone X
89
Generic camera score
Galaxy S20 FE +19%
115
iPhone X
97

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C No
USB version 3.2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 19 16
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy S20 FE
n/a
iPhone X
85.3 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced September 2020 September 2017
Release date October 2020 November 2017
SAR (head) 0.341 W/kg 0.87 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.447 W/kg 0.97 W/kg
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE is definitely a better buy.

