Samsung Galaxy S20 FE vs Apple iPhone XS Max VS Samsung Galaxy S20 FE Apple iPhone XS Max Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.5-inch Samsung Galaxy S20 FE (with Exynos 990) that was released on September 23, 2020, against the Apple iPhone XS Max, which is powered by Apple A12 Bionic and came out 25 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz Comes with 1326 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 3174 mAh

Comes with 1326 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 3174 mAh Modern USB Type-C port

Modern USB Type-C port Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)

Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating) Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom

The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB

Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB Fingerprint scanner

Fingerprint scanner Slow-motion recording at 960FPS

Slow-motion recording at 960FPS Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz

Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz 21% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (644K versus 530K)

21% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (644K versus 530K) Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone XS Max Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Samsung

Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Samsung 12% higher pixel density (456 vs 407 PPI)

12% higher pixel density (456 vs 407 PPI) 23% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1108 and 900 points

23% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1108 and 900 points Ready for eSIM technology

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type Super AMOLED OLED Size 6.5 inches 6.5 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1242 x 2688 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 19.4:9 PPI 407 ppi 456 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No No Max rated brightness 740 nits 625 nits HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, Dolby Vision Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 84.8% 85.41% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space - 98.8% PWM - 240 Hz Response time - 11.2 ms Contrast - ∞ Infinity Peak brightness test (auto) Galaxy S20 FE n/a iPhone XS Max 657 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 159.8 mm (6.29 inches) 157.5 mm (6.2 inches) Width 74.5 mm (2.93 inches) 77.4 mm (3.05 inches) Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) 7.7 mm (0.3 inches) Weight 190 g (6.7 oz) 208 g (7.34 oz) Waterproof IP68 IP68 Rear material Plastic Glass Frame material Metal Metal Colors White, Blue, Green, Red, Orange, Purple Silver, Gold, Gray Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display No Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy S20 FE 84.8% iPhone XS Max +1% 85.41%

Memory RAM RAM size 6, 8 GB 4 GB Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X Memory clock 2750 MHz - Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 64, 256, 512 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 NVMe Memory card MicroSD No Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB -

Software Operating system Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) iOS 12 (Can be upgraded to iOS 16.4) ROM One UI 5.0 - OS size 24 GB 16 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 4500 mAh 3174 mAh Charge power 25 W 18 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Wireless charging Yes (15 W) Yes, Qi (10 W) Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No Fast charging Yes (50% in 45 min) Yes (50% in 30 min) Full charging time 1:35 hr 03:29 hr Battery life tests Web browsing - 09:13 hr Watching video - 10:50 hr Gaming - 04:41 hr Standby - 80 hr General battery life Galaxy S20 FE n/a iPhone XS Max 25:24 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 12 megapixels 12 megapixels Image resolution 4032 x 3024 4032 x 3024 Zoom Optical, 3x Optical, 2x Flash Dual LED Quad LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 123° - Lenses 3 (12 MP + 8 MP + 12 MP) 2 (12 MP + 12 MP) Wide (main) lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 1.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.76", Samsung S5K2LD (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 28 mm

- Pixel size: 1.4 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.5", Apple iSight X (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 76 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.5" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 52 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.0" (CMOS)

- Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S20 FE from DxOMark Photo samples of Apple iPhone XS Max from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels 7 megapixels Image resolution 6528 x 4896 3088 x 2316 Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2 Focal length 26 mm 32 mm Pixel size 0.8 microns - Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS Sensor size 1/2.74" - Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Galaxy S20 FE +8% 119 iPhone XS Max 110 Video quality Galaxy S20 FE +5% 101 iPhone XS Max 96 Generic camera score Galaxy S20 FE +10% 115 iPhone XS Max 105

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP SPP, PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HFP, HDP, GAP, GAVDP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP USB type USB Type-C No USB version 3.2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Galileo NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 1 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby - eSIM support * No Yes Hybrid slot Yes No LTE Cat * 19 16 5G support No No

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max loudness Galaxy S20 FE n/a iPhone XS Max 77.2 dB

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced September 2020 September 2018 Release date October 2020 September 2018 SAR (head) 0.341 W/kg 0.99 W/kg SAR (body) 1.447 W/kg 0.99 W/kg Sensors - Hall-effect sensor

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Face recognition sensor

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE is definitely a better buy.