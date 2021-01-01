Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy S20 FE vs Zenfone 8 – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE vs Asus Zenfone 8

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE
Asus Zenfone 8

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.5-inch Samsung Galaxy S20 FE (with Exynos 990) that was released on September 23, 2020, against the Asus Zenfone 8, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 and came out 8 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE
  • The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
  • Has a 0.6 inch larger screen size
  • Supports wireless charging up to 15W
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB
  • Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 4000 mAh
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
Reasons to consider the Asus Zenfone 8
  • 45% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (828K versus 571K)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Delivers 9% higher maximum brightness (817 against 748 nits)

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy S20 FE
vs
Zenfone 8

Display

Type Super AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 6.5 inches 5.9 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 407 ppi 446 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Gorilla Glass Victus
Screen-to-body ratio 84.8% 82.9%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space - 99.9%
PWM - 495 Hz
Response time - 3.2 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Galaxy S20 FE
748 nits
Zenfone 8 +9%
817 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 159.8 mm (6.29 inches) 148 mm (5.83 inches)
Width 74.5 mm (2.93 inches) 68.5 mm (2.7 inches)
Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) 8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 190 gramm (6.7 oz) 169 gramm (5.96 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP68
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Blue, Green, Red, Orange, Purple Black, Silver
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy S20 FE +2%
84.8%
Zenfone 8
82.9%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy S20 FE and Asus Zenfone 8 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 990 Qualcomm Snapdragon 888
Max. clock 2730 MHz 2840 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 2 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.73 GHz: Exynos M5		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)
L3 cache - 4 MB
Lithography process 7 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G77 MP11 Adreno 660
GPU clock 850 MHz 840 MHz
FLOPS ~1196 GFLOPS ~1720 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 6, 8, 12, 16 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory clock 2750 MHz 3200 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy S20 FE
925
Zenfone 8 +22%
1133
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy S20 FE
3301
Zenfone 8 +11%
3648
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy S20 FE
571442
Zenfone 8 +45%
828665
AnTuTu Android Ranking (96th and 4th place)
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 11) Android 11
ROM One UI 3.1 ZenUI 8
OS size 24 GB 16 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 25 W 30 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (15 W) No
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) Yes
Fast charging Yes (50% in 45 min) Yes, Quick Charge 5 (60% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:39 hr 1:28 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy S20 FE
n/a
Zenfone 8
12:34 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy S20 FE
n/a
Zenfone 8
15:47 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy S20 FE
n/a
Zenfone 8
21:54 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 4290 x 2800 9000 x 7000
Zoom Optical, 3x Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No Up to 24FPS
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 123° 112°
Lenses 3 (12 MP + 8 MP + 12 MP) 2 (64 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.76", Samsung S5K2LD (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX686 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 76 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.5" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
-
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.0" (CMOS)
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 14 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S20 FE from DxOMark Photo samples of Asus Zenfone 8 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 3840 x 2160 4290 x 2800
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.5
Focal length 26 mm 28 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns 1.22 microns
Sensor type CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.74" 1/2.93"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) при 60 FPS 2160p (4K) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Galaxy S20 FE
119
Zenfone 8 +6%
126
Video quality
Galaxy S20 FE
101
Zenfone 8 +7%
108
Generic camera score
Galaxy S20 FE
115
Zenfone 8 +4%
120

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 19 24
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy S20 FE
n/a
Zenfone 8
86.7 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced September 2020 May 2021
Release date October 2020 May 2021
Launch price ~ 625 USD ~ 650 USD
SAR (head) 0.341 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.447 W/kg -
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, performance, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Asus Zenfone 8. But if the software, battery life, and camera are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
3 (75%)
1 (25%)
Total votes: 4

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
