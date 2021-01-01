Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy S20 FE vs Honor 30 – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE vs Huawei Honor 30

Самсунг Галакси С20 FE
Samsung Galaxy S20 FE
Хуавей Хонор 30
Huawei Honor 30

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.5-inch Samsung Galaxy S20 FE (with Exynos 990) that was released on September 23, 2020, against the Huawei Honor 30, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 985 5G and came out 5 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Delivers 64% higher maximum brightness (808 against 494 nits)
  • 40% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (542K versus 386K)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Supports wireless charging up to 15W
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1000GB
  • Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 4000 mAh
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz
  • Stereo speakers
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 30
  • The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Slow-motion recording at 1920FPS

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy S20 FE
vs
Honor 30

Display

Type Super AMOLED OLED
Size 6.5 inches 6.53 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 407 ppi 403 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen to body ratio 84.8% 86.6%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 95.7% -
PWM 227 Hz -
Response time 2.8 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Max. Brightness
Galaxy S20 FE +64%
808 nits
Honor 30
494 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 159.8 mm (6.29 inches) 160.3 mm (6.31 inches)
Width 74.5 mm (2.93 inches) 74.2 mm (2.92 inches)
Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) 8.1 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 190 gramm (6.7 oz) 185 gramm (6.53 oz)
Waterproof IP68 No
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Blue, Green, Red, Orange, Purple Black, Silver, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen to body ratio
Galaxy S20 FE
84.8%
Honor 30 +2%
86.6%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy S20 FE and Huawei Honor 30 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 990 HiSilicon Kirin 985 5G
Max. clock 2730 MHz 2560 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 2 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.73 GHz: Exynos M5		 - 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 1 core at 2.58 GHz: Cortex-A76
Lithography process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G77 MP11 Mali-G77 MP8
GPU clock 850 MHz 850 MHz
FLOPS ~1196 GFLOPS ~652 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2750 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card MicroSD Nano Memory
Memory card max. size Up to 1000 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy S20 FE
891
Honor 30 +5%
932
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy S20 FE +28%
3278
Honor 30
2570
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy S20 FE +40%
542524
Honor 30
386252
AnTuTu Benchmark 8 Phone Scores (28th and 99th place)

Software

Operating system Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 11) Android 10.0
ROM One UI 3.0 Magic UI 3.1.1
OS size 24 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 25 W 40 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (15 W) No
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) Yes
Fast charging Yes (50% in 45 min) Yes (70% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:39 hr 0:50 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy S20 FE
14:47 hr
Honor 30
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy S20 FE
18:38 hr
Honor 30
n/a
Talk (3G)
Galaxy S20 FE
33:37 hr
Honor 30
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 40 megapixels
Image resolution 4290 x 2800 7360 x 4912
Zoom Optical, 3x Optical, 5x
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 1920 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° -
Lenses 3 (12 MP + 8 MP + 12 MP) 4 (40 MP + 8 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.76", Samsung S5K2LD (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 40 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX600 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 76 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.5" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/3.4
- Focal length: 125 mm
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.0" (CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 17 mm
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S20 FE from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 3840 x 2160 6464 x 4864
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length 26 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.74" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) при 60 FPS 2160p (4K) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Active
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes Yes
LTE Cat* 19 21
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy S20 FE
89.4 dB
Honor 30
n/a

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced September 2020 April 2020
Release date October 2020 June 2020
Launch price ~ 625 USD ~ 437 USD
SAR (head) 0.341 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.447 W/kg -
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE is definitely a better buy.

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
