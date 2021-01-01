Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.5-inch Samsung Galaxy S20 FE (with Exynos 990) that was released on September 23, 2020, against the Huawei Honor 60, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G and came out 15 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.