Samsung Galaxy S20 FE vs Huawei P40
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.5-inch Samsung Galaxy S20 FE (with Exynos 990) that was released on September 23, 2020, against the Huawei P40, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 990 5G and came out 6 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE
- Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
- Shows 33% longer battery life (118 vs 89 hours)
- Comes with 700 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 3800 mAh
- Delivers 39% higher maximum brightness (808 against 583 nits)
- Supports wireless charging up to 15W
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1000GB
- Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
- Has a 0.4 inch larger screen size
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz
- 12% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (542K versus 485K)
- Stereo speakers
- More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
Reasons to consider the Huawei P40
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
- Weighs 15 grams less
- Ready for eSIM technology
- Has a built-in infrared port
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
76
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
84
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
75
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
81
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
95
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
80
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|Super AMOLED
|OLED
|Size
|6.5 inches
|6.1 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|407 ppi
|422 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Yes, HDR10
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Screen to body ratio
|84.8%
|86.3%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
|RGB color space
|95.7%
|129.7%
|PWM
|227 Hz
|245 Hz
|Response time
|2.8 ms
|7 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|159.8 mm (6.29 inches)
|148.9 mm (5.86 inches)
|Width
|74.5 mm (2.93 inches)
|71.1 mm (2.8 inches)
|Thickness
|8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
|8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
|Weight
|190 gramm (6.7 oz)
|175 gramm (6.17 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP68
|IP53
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|White, Blue, Green, Red, Orange, Purple
|Black, Silver
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Samsung Exynos 990
|HiSilicon Kirin 990 5G
|Max. clock
|2730 MHz
|2860 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 2 + 4)
|8 (2 + 2 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.73 GHz: Exynos M5
|- 4 cores at 1.95 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.86 GHz: Cortex-A76
|Lithography process
|7 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G77 MP11
|Mali G76 MP16
|GPU clock
|850 MHz
|600 MHz
|FLOPS
|~1196 GFLOPS
|~896 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|6, 8 GB
|8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2750 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|UFS 3.0
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|Nano Memory
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 1000 GB
|Up to 256 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy S20 FE +15%
891
777
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy S20 FE +6%
3278
3101
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy S20 FE +12%
542524
485432
AnTuTu 8 Rating (28th and 46th place)
Software
|Operating system
|Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
|Android 10.0
|ROM
|One UI 3.0
|EMUI 11
|OS size
|24 GB
|13 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|4500 mAh
|3800 mAh
|Charge power
|25 W
|22.5 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes (15 W)
|No
|Reverse charging
|Yes, (wireless)
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (50% in 45 min)
|Yes (50% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:39 hr
|1:30 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy S20 FE +9%
14:47 hr
13:28 hr
Watching videos (Player)
18:38 hr
18:37 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy S20 FE +50%
33:37 hr
22:26 hr
Mobile Phone Battery Life Ranking (36th and 97th place)
Camera
|Matrix
|12 megapixels
|50 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4290 x 2800
|8200 x 6100
|Zoom
|Optical, 3x
|Optical, 3x
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 240FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|960 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|120°
|Lenses
|3 (12 MP + 8 MP + 12 MP)
|3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 16 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.76", Samsung S5K2LD (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Sensor: 1/1.28", Sony IMX700 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 76 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.5" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 80 mm
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.0" (CMOS)
|- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 17 mm
- Phase autofocus
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Samples
|Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S20 FE from DxOMark
|-
|Megapixels
|32 megapixels
|32 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3840 x 2160
|6464 x 4864
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|26 mm
|-
|Pixel size
|0.8 microns
|0.8 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/2.74"
|1/2.8"
|Video resolution
|2160p (4K) при 60 FPS
|2160p (4K) при 60 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
119
Video quality
101
Generic camera score
115
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5.1
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|3.2
|3.1
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|Yes
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|19
|21
|5G support
|No
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|September 2020
|March 2020
|Release date
|October 2020
|March 2020
|Launch price
|~ 625 USD
|~ 625 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.341 W/kg
|-
|SAR (body)
|1.447 W/kg
|-
|Sensors
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE is definitely a better buy.
Cast your vote
18 (60%)
12 (40%)
Total votes: 30