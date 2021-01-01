Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy S20 FE vs Huawei P40 – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE vs Huawei P40

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE
VS
Huawei P40

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.5-inch Samsung Galaxy S20 FE (with Exynos 990) that was released on September 23, 2020, against the Huawei P40, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 990 5G and came out 6 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Shows 33% longer battery life (118 vs 89 hours)
  • Comes with 700 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 3800 mAh
  • Delivers 39% higher maximum brightness (808 against 583 nits)
  • Supports wireless charging up to 15W
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1000GB
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Has a 0.4 inch larger screen size
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz
  • 12% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (542K versus 485K)
  • Stereo speakers
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
Reasons to consider the Huawei P40
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Weighs 15 grams less
  • Ready for eSIM technology
  • Has a built-in infrared port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy S20 FE
vs
Huawei P40

Display

Type Super AMOLED OLED
Size 6.5 inches 6.1 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 407 ppi 422 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen to body ratio 84.8% 86.3%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space 95.7% 129.7%
PWM 227 Hz 245 Hz
Response time 2.8 ms 7 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Galaxy S20 FE +39%
808 nits
Huawei P40
583 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 159.8 mm (6.29 inches) 148.9 mm (5.86 inches)
Width 74.5 mm (2.93 inches) 71.1 mm (2.8 inches)
Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) 8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 190 gramm (6.7 oz) 175 gramm (6.17 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP53
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Blue, Green, Red, Orange, Purple Black, Silver
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen to body ratio
Galaxy S20 FE
84.8%
Huawei P40 +2%
86.3%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy S20 FE and Huawei P40 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 990 HiSilicon Kirin 990 5G
Max. clock 2730 MHz 2860 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 2 + 4) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.73 GHz: Exynos M5		 - 4 cores at 1.95 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.86 GHz: Cortex-A76
Lithography process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G77 MP11 Mali G76 MP16
GPU clock 850 MHz 600 MHz
FLOPS ~1196 GFLOPS ~896 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2750 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.0
Memory card MicroSD Nano Memory
Memory card max. size Up to 1000 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy S20 FE +15%
891
Huawei P40
777
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy S20 FE +6%
3278
Huawei P40
3101
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy S20 FE +12%
542524
Huawei P40
485432
AnTuTu 8 Rating (28th and 46th place)

Software

Operating system Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 11) Android 10.0
ROM One UI 3.0 EMUI 11
OS size 24 GB 13 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 3800 mAh
Charge power 25 W 22.5 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (15 W) No
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 45 min) Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:39 hr 1:30 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy S20 FE +9%
14:47 hr
Huawei P40
13:28 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy S20 FE
18:38 hr
Huawei P40
18:37 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy S20 FE +50%
33:37 hr
Huawei P40
22:26 hr
Mobile Phone Battery Life Ranking (36th and 97th place)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 4290 x 2800 8200 x 6100
Zoom Optical, 3x Optical, 3x
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 120°
Lenses 3 (12 MP + 8 MP + 12 MP) 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 16 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.76", Samsung S5K2LD (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Sensor: 1/1.28", Sony IMX700 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 76 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.5" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 80 mm
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.0" (CMOS)
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 17 mm
- Phase autofocus
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S20 FE from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 3840 x 2160 6464 x 4864
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length 26 mm -
Pixel size 0.8 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.74" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) при 60 FPS 2160p (4K) при 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot Yes Yes
LTE Cat* 19 21
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy S20 FE +13%
89.4 dB
Huawei P40
79.2 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced September 2020 March 2020
Release date October 2020 March 2020
Launch price ~ 625 USD ~ 625 USD
SAR (head) 0.341 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.447 W/kg -
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
18 (60%)
12 (40%)
Total votes: 30

