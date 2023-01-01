Samsung Galaxy S20 FE vs Motorola Edge (2022) VS Samsung Galaxy S20 FE Motorola Edge (2022) Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.5-inch Samsung Galaxy S20 FE (with Exynos 990) that was released on September 23, 2020, against the Motorola Edge (2022), which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1050 and came out 23 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE Waterproof body (IP68 classification)

Waterproof body (IP68 classification) The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom

The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB

Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB Slow-motion recording at 960FPS

Slow-motion recording at 960FPS More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12

More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12 20% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 909 and 758 points

20% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 909 and 758 points The front-facing camera can record video at 4K Reasons to consider the Motorola Edge (2022) Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz

Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2) The phone is 1-year and 11-months newer

The phone is 1-year and 11-months newer Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh

Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh Weighs 20 grams less

Weighs 20 grams less Ready for eSIM technology

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type Super AMOLED OLED Size 6.5 inches 6.6 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 407 ppi 399 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 144 Hz Max rated brightness 740 nits 500 nits HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 84.8% 88.1% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

Design and build Height 159.8 mm (6.29 inches) 160.9 mm (6.33 inches) Width 74.5 mm (2.93 inches) 74.2 mm (2.92 inches) Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) 8 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 190 g (6.7 oz) 170 g (6 oz) Waterproof IP68 No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Metal Plastic Colors White, Blue, Green, Red, Orange, Purple Gray Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy S20 FE 84.8% Edge (2022) +4% 88.1%

Memory RAM RAM size 6, 8 GB 8 GB Memory type LPDDR5 - Memory clock 2750 MHz - Channels 2 - Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 256 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 - Memory card MicroSD No Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB -

Software Operating system Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) Android 12 ROM One UI 5.0 - OS size 24 GB -

Battery Specifications Capacity 4500 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 25 W 30 W Battery type Li-Po - Replaceable No No Wireless charging Yes (15 W) Yes (15 W) Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) Yes Fast charging Yes (50% in 45 min) Yes (50% in 30 min) Full charging time 1:35 hr 1:10 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 12 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 4032 x 3024 - Zoom Optical, 3x Digital Flash Dual LED Dual LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 123° 120° Lenses 3 (12 MP + 8 MP + 12 MP) 3 (50 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 1.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.76", Samsung S5K2LD (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.55"

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 76 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.5" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.0" (CMOS)

- 13 MP

- Aperture: f/1.5

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

Depth lens - - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S20 FE from DxOMark - Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels 32 megapixels Image resolution 6528 x 4896 - Aperture f/2.0 f/2.5 Focal length 26 mm - Pixel size 0.8 microns - Sensor type CMOS - Sensor size 1/2.74" - Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Galaxy S20 FE 119 Edge (2022) n/a Video quality Galaxy S20 FE 101 Edge (2022) n/a Generic camera score Galaxy S20 FE 115 Edge (2022) n/a

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5.2 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 3.2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 - Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby - eSIM support * No Yes Hybrid slot Yes No LTE Cat * 19 19 5G support No Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes -

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced September 2020 August 2022 Release date October 2020 August 2022 SAR (head) 0.341 W/kg - SAR (body) 1.447 W/kg - Sensors - Hall-effect sensor

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the performance, software, camera, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE. But if the display and battery life are more of a priority – go for the Motorola Edge (2022).