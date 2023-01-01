Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy S20 FE vs Edge (2022) – which one to choose?

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.5-inch Samsung Galaxy S20 FE (with Exynos 990) that was released on September 23, 2020, against the Motorola Edge (2022), which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1050 and came out 23 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12
  • 20% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 909 and 758 points
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Reasons to consider the Motorola Edge (2022)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • The phone is 1-year and 11-months newer
  • Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh
  • Weighs 20 grams less
  • Ready for eSIM technology
Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy S20 FE
vs
Edge (2022)

Display

Type Super AMOLED OLED
Size 6.5 inches 6.6 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 407 ppi 399 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 144 Hz
Max rated brightness 740 nits 500 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 84.8% 88.1%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display

Design and build

Height 159.8 mm (6.29 inches) 160.9 mm (6.33 inches)
Width 74.5 mm (2.93 inches) 74.2 mm (2.92 inches)
Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) 8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 190 g (6.7 oz) 170 g (6 oz)
Waterproof IP68 No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors White, Blue, Green, Red, Orange, Purple Gray
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy S20 FE
84.8%
Edge (2022) +4%
88.1%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy S20 FE and Motorola Edge (2022) in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 990 MediaTek Dimensity 1050
Max. clock 2730 MHz 2500 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 2 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.73 GHz: Exynos M5		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A78
L3 cache 2 MB -
Lithography process 7 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G77 MP11 Mali-G610 MC3
GPU clock 800 MHz -
FLOPS ~1196 GFLOPS -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy S20 FE +20%
909
Edge (2022)
758
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy S20 FE +53%
3304
Edge (2022)
2162
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
CPU 184181 -
GPU 218153 -
Memory 113524 -
UX 129160 -
Total score 648743 -
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Galaxy S20 FE +51%
3789
Edge (2022)
2514
Stability 56% 97%
Graphics test 22 FPS 15 FPS
Graphics score 3789 2514
PCMark 3.0 score 11174 12557
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Memory

RAM
RAM size 6, 8 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 -
Memory clock 2750 MHz -
Channels 2 -
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 -
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB -

Software

Operating system Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) Android 12
ROM One UI 5.0 -
OS size 24 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 25 W 30 W
Battery type Li-Po -
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (15 W) Yes (15 W)
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) Yes
Fast charging Yes (50% in 45 min) Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:35 hr 1:10 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 4032 x 3024 -
Zoom Optical, 3x Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 123° 120°
Lenses 3 (12 MP + 8 MP + 12 MP) 3 (50 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.76", Samsung S5K2LD (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.55"
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 76 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.5" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
-
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.0" (CMOS)
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S20 FE from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 -
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.5
Focal length 26 mm -
Pixel size 0.8 microns -
Sensor type CMOS -
Sensor size 1/2.74" -
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 -
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby -
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 19 19
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes -

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced September 2020 August 2022
Release date October 2020 August 2022
SAR (head) 0.341 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.447 W/kg -
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, software, camera, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE. But if the display and battery life are more of a priority – go for the Motorola Edge (2022).

