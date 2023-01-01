Samsung Galaxy S20 FE vs Motorola Edge (2022)
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.5-inch Samsung Galaxy S20 FE (with Exynos 990) that was released on September 23, 2020, against the Motorola Edge (2022), which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1050 and came out 23 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE
- Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
- The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB
- Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
- More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12
- 20% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 909 and 758 points
- The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Reasons to consider the Motorola Edge (2022)
- Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
- The phone is 1-year and 11-months newer
- Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh
- Weighs 20 grams less
- Ready for eSIM technology
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
89
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
48
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
88
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
65
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
87
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
71
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|Super AMOLED
|OLED
|Size
|6.5 inches
|6.6 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|407 ppi
|399 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|144 Hz
|Max rated brightness
|740 nits
|500 nits
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|84.8%
|88.1%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Design and build
|Height
|159.8 mm (6.29 inches)
|160.9 mm (6.33 inches)
|Width
|74.5 mm (2.93 inches)
|74.2 mm (2.92 inches)
|Thickness
|8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
|8 mm (0.31 inches)
|Weight
|190 g (6.7 oz)
|170 g (6 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP68
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Metal
|Plastic
|Colors
|White, Blue, Green, Red, Orange, Purple
|Gray
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Samsung Exynos 990
|MediaTek Dimensity 1050
|Max. clock
|2730 MHz
|2500 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 2 + 4)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.73 GHz: Exynos M5
|- 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A78
|L3 cache
|2 MB
|-
|Lithography process
|7 nanometers
|6 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G77 MP11
|Mali-G610 MC3
|GPU clock
|800 MHz
|-
|FLOPS
|~1196 GFLOPS
|-
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy S20 FE +20%
909
758
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy S20 FE +53%
3304
2162
|CPU
|184181
|-
|GPU
|218153
|-
|Memory
|113524
|-
|UX
|129160
|-
|Total score
|648743
|-
|Stability
|56%
|97%
|Graphics test
|22 FPS
|15 FPS
|Graphics score
|3789
|2514
|PCMark 3.0 score
|11174
|12557
Memory
|RAM size
|6, 8 GB
|8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|-
|Memory clock
|2750 MHz
|-
|Channels
|2
|-
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|-
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|No
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 1024 GB
|-
Software
|Operating system
|Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 13)
|Android 12
|ROM
|One UI 5.0
|-
|OS size
|24 GB
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|4500 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|25 W
|30 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|-
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes (15 W)
|Yes (15 W)
|Reverse charging
|Yes, (wireless)
|Yes
|Fast charging
|Yes (50% in 45 min)
|Yes (50% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:35 hr
|1:10 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|12 megapixels
|50 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4032 x 3024
|-
|Zoom
|Optical, 3x
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|120 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|123°
|120°
|Lenses
|3 (12 MP + 8 MP + 12 MP)
|3 (50 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.76", Samsung S5K2LD (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.55"
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 76 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.5" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|-
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.0" (CMOS)
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
|Depth lens
|-
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Samples
|Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S20 FE from DxOMark
|-
|Megapixels
|32 megapixels
|32 megapixels
|Image resolution
|6528 x 4896
|-
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.5
|Focal length
|26 mm
|-
|Pixel size
|0.8 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|-
|Sensor size
|1/2.74"
|-
|Video resolution
|2160p (4K) at 60 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
119
Video quality
101
Generic camera score
115
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|3.2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|-
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|-
|eSIM support*
|No
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|No
|LTE Cat*
|19
|19
|5G support
|No
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|-
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|September 2020
|August 2022
|Release date
|October 2020
|August 2022
|SAR (head)
|0.341 W/kg
|-
|SAR (body)
|1.447 W/kg
|-
|Sensors
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the performance, software, camera, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE. But if the display and battery life are more of a priority – go for the Motorola Edge (2022).
