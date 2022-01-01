Samsung Galaxy S20 FE vs Motorola Edge 30
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.5-inch Samsung Galaxy S20 FE (with Exynos 990) that was released on September 23, 2020, against the Motorola Edge 30, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Plus and came out 19 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE
- The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
- Supports wireless charging up to 15W
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB
- Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
- Comes with 480 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 4020 mAh
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz
- 15% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (622K versus 539K)
- The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Reasons to consider the Motorola Edge 30
- Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
- The phone is 1-year and 7-months newer
- Weighs 35 grams less
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
87
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
66
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
73
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
83
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|Super AMOLED
|AMOLED
|Size
|6.5 inches
|6.5 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|407 ppi
|405 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|144 Hz
|Max rated brightness
|740 nits
|500 nits
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Screen-to-body ratio
|84.8%
|86.2%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|-
|96%
|PWM
|-
|250 Hz
|Response time
|-
|13 ms
|Contrast
|-
|∞ Infinity
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]
Design and build
|Height
|159.8 mm (6.29 inches)
|159.38 mm (6.27 inches)
|Width
|74.5 mm (2.93 inches)
|74.23 mm (2.92 inches)
|Thickness
|8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
|6.79 mm (0.27 inches)
|Weight
|190 gramm (6.7 oz)
|155 gramm (5.47 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP68
|IP52
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Plastic
|Colors
|White, Blue, Green, Red, Orange, Purple
|Silver, Blue, Green
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Samsung Exynos 990
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Plus
|Max. clock
|2730 MHz
|2500 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 2 + 4)
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.73 GHz: Exynos M5
|- 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.5 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)
|L3 cache
|2 MB
|-
|Lithography process
|7 nanometers
|6 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G77 MP11
|Adreno 642L
|GPU clock
|800 MHz
|500 MHz
|FLOPS
|~1196 GFLOPS
|-
|RAM size
|6, 8 GB
|6, 8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2750 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|UFS 3.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|No
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 1024 GB
|-
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy S20 FE +10%
905
821
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy S20 FE +16%
3279
2838
|CPU
|160384
|132596
|GPU
|217589
|175192
|Memory
|121945
|100478
|UX
|125154
|133352
|Total score
|622819
|539519
|Stability
|52%
|-
|Graphics test
|22 FPS
|-
|Graphics score
|3761
|-
|PCMark 3.0 score
|11235
|-
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Software
|Operating system
|Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 12)
|Android 12
|ROM
|One UI 4.1
|-
|OS size
|24 GB
|20 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|4500 mAh
|4020 mAh
|Charge power
|25 W
|33 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes (15 W)
|No
|Reverse charging
|Yes, (wireless)
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (50% in 45 min)
|Yes (50% in 22 min)
|Full charging time
|1:35 hr
|1:04 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|12 megapixels
|50 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4032 x 3024
|8192 x 6144
|Zoom
|Optical, 3x
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|960 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|123°
|118°
|Lenses
|3 (12 MP + 8 MP + 12 MP)
|3 (50 MP + 50 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.76", Samsung S5K2LD (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.55", Omnivision OV50A (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 76 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.5" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|-
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.0" (CMOS)
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Depth lens
|-
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Samples
|Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S20 FE from DxOMark
|-
|Megapixels
|32 megapixels
|32 megapixels
|Image resolution
|6528 x 4896
|6464 x 4864
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.4
|Focal length
|26 mm
|-
|Pixel size
|0.8 microns
|0.7 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|ISOCELL CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/2.74"
|1/3.14"
|Video resolution
|2160p (4K) at 60 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
119
Video quality
101
Generic camera score
115
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|3.2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|No
|LTE Cat*
|19
|18
|5G support
|No
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|September 2020
|April 2022
|Release date
|October 2020
|May 2022
|SAR (head)
|0.341 W/kg
|-
|SAR (body)
|1.447 W/kg
|-
|Sensors
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the performance, software, battery life, camera, and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE. But if the design is more of a priority – go for the Motorola Edge 30.
