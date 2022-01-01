Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy S20 FE vs Edge 30 – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE vs Motorola Edge 30

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE
Motorola Edge 30

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.5-inch Samsung Galaxy S20 FE (with Exynos 990) that was released on September 23, 2020, against the Motorola Edge 30, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Plus and came out 19 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE
  • The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
  • Supports wireless charging up to 15W
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Comes with 480 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 4020 mAh
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz
  • 15% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (622K versus 539K)
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Reasons to consider the Motorola Edge 30
  • Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • The phone is 1-year and 7-months newer
  • Weighs 35 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy S20 FE
vs
Edge 30

Display

Type Super AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.5 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 407 ppi 405 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 144 Hz
Max rated brightness 740 nits 500 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 84.8% 86.2%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 96%
PWM - 250 Hz
Response time - 13 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Galaxy S20 FE
n/a
Edge 30
625 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 159.8 mm (6.29 inches) 159.38 mm (6.27 inches)
Width 74.5 mm (2.93 inches) 74.23 mm (2.92 inches)
Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) 6.79 mm (0.27 inches)
Weight 190 gramm (6.7 oz) 155 gramm (5.47 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP52
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors White, Blue, Green, Red, Orange, Purple Silver, Blue, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy S20 FE
84.8%
Edge 30 +2%
86.2%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy S20 FE and Motorola Edge 30 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 990 Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Plus
Max. clock 2730 MHz 2500 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 2 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.73 GHz: Exynos M5		 - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.5 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)
L3 cache 2 MB -
Lithography process 7 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G77 MP11 Adreno 642L
GPU clock 800 MHz 500 MHz
FLOPS ~1196 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2750 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy S20 FE +10%
905
Edge 30
821
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy S20 FE +16%
3279
Edge 30
2838
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy S20 FE +15%
622819
Edge 30
539519
CPU 160384 132596
GPU 217589 175192
Memory 121945 100478
UX 125154 133352
Total score 622819 539519
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 52% -
Graphics test 22 FPS -
Graphics score 3761 -
PCMark 3.0 score 11235 -
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) Android 12
ROM One UI 4.1 -
OS size 24 GB 20 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 4020 mAh
Charge power 25 W 33 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (15 W) No
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 45 min) Yes (50% in 22 min)
Full charging time 1:35 hr 1:04 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 4032 x 3024 8192 x 6144
Zoom Optical, 3x Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 123° 118°
Lenses 3 (12 MP + 8 MP + 12 MP) 3 (50 MP + 50 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.76", Samsung S5K2LD (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.55", Omnivision OV50A (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 76 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.5" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
-
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.0" (CMOS)
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S20 FE from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 6464 x 4864
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.4
Focal length 26 mm -
Pixel size 0.8 microns 0.7 microns
Sensor type CMOS ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.74" 1/3.14"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 19 18
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy S20 FE
n/a
Edge 30
84.6 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced September 2020 April 2022
Release date October 2020 May 2022
SAR (head) 0.341 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.447 W/kg -
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, software, battery life, camera, and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE. But if the design is more of a priority – go for the Motorola Edge 30.

