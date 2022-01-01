Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.5-inch Samsung Galaxy S20 FE (with Exynos 990) that was released on September 23, 2020, against the Motorola Edge 30, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Plus and came out 19 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.