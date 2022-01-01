Samsung Galaxy S20 FE vs OnePlus 10 Pro VS Samsung Galaxy S20 FE OnePlus 10 Pro Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.5-inch Samsung Galaxy S20 FE (with Exynos 990) that was released on September 23, 2020, against the OnePlus 10 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and came out 16 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB

Slow-motion recording at 960FPS

The front-facing camera can record video at 4K Reasons to consider the OnePlus 10 Pro 73% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1007K versus 583K)

Delivers 76% higher maximum brightness (1294 against 735 nits)

29% higher pixel density (525 vs 407 PPI)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

The rear camera has a 3.3x optical zoom

The phone is 1-year and 4-months newer

Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh

Thinner bezels – 5.2% more screen real estate

More recent OS version: Android 12.1 versus 12

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type Super AMOLED AMOLED Size 6.5 inches 6.7 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1440 x 3216 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 407 ppi 525 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Gorilla Glass Victus Screen-to-body ratio 84.8% 90% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming Max. Brightness Galaxy S20 FE 735 nits 10 Pro +76% 1294 nits

Design and build Height 159.8 mm (6.29 inches) 163 mm (6.42 inches) Width 74.5 mm (2.93 inches) 73.9 mm (2.91 inches) Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) 8.6 mm (0.34 inches) Weight 190 gramm (6.7 oz) 200.5 gramm (7.07 oz) Waterproof IP68 - Rear material Plastic Glass Frame material Metal Metal Colors White, Blue, Green, Red, Orange, Purple Black, Green Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy S20 FE 84.8% 10 Pro +6% 90%

Performance Tests of Samsung Galaxy S20 FE and OnePlus 10 Pro in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Samsung Exynos 990 Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Max. clock 2730 MHz 3000 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 2 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A76

- 2 cores at 2.73 GHz: Exynos M5 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510

- 3 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A710

- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-X2 L3 cache 2 MB 4 MB Lithography process 7 nanometers 4 nanometers Graphics Mali-G77 MP11 Adreno 730 GPU clock 800 MHz 818 MHz FLOPS ~1196 GFLOPS - Memory RAM size 6, 8 GB 8, 12 GB Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Memory clock 2750 MHz - Channels 2 - Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1 Memory card MicroSD No Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB - Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Galaxy S20 FE 901 10 Pro +38% 1243 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Galaxy S20 FE 3290 10 Pro +26% 4141 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Galaxy S20 FE 583922 10 Pro +73% 1007290 CPU 164667 229138 GPU 185737 438172 Memory 113876 172155 UX 125107 168167 Total score 583922 1007290 3DMark Wild Life Performance Galaxy S20 FE 3811 10 Pro n/a Stability 48% - Graphics test 22 FPS - Graphics score 3811 - PCMark 3.0 score 11511 - AnTuTu Android Smartphone Scores (120th and 3rd place) Sources: 3DMark [3]

Software Operating system Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) Android 12.1 ROM One UI 4.0 ColorOS 12.1 OS size 24 GB -

Battery Specifications Capacity 4500 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 25 W 80 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging Yes (15 W) Yes (50 W) Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) Yes, (wireless) Fast charging Yes (50% in 45 min) Yes (50% in 8 min) Full charging time 1:39 hr 0:20 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 12 megapixels 48 megapixels Image resolution 4290 x 2800 8000 x 6000 Zoom Optical, 3x Optical, 3.3x Flash Dual LED Dual LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording No Up to 30FPS 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 120FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 123° 150° Lenses 3 (12 MP + 8 MP + 12 MP) 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 50 MP) Wide (main) lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 1.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.76", Samsung S5K2LD (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

- 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 23 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.43", Sony IMX789 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 76 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.5" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 77 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.4", Omnivision OV08A10 (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.0" (CMOS)

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 14 mm

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S20 FE from DxOMark - Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels 32 megapixels Image resolution 3840 x 2160 6528 x 4896 Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2 Focal length 26 mm - Pixel size 0.8 microns 0.8 microns Sensor type CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/2.74" 1/2.74" Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Galaxy S20 FE 119 10 Pro n/a Video quality Galaxy S20 FE 101 10 Pro n/a Generic camera score Galaxy S20 FE 115 10 Pro n/a

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5.2 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 3.2 3.1 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No - Hybrid slot Yes No LTE Cat * 19 - 5G support No Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced September 2020 January 2022 Release date October 2020 January 2022 SAR (head) 0.341 W/kg - SAR (body) 1.447 W/kg - Sensors - Hall-effect sensor

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the OnePlus 10 Pro is definitely a better buy.