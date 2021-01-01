Samsung Galaxy S20 FE vs OnePlus 9RT VS Samsung Galaxy S20 FE OnePlus 9RT Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.5-inch Samsung Galaxy S20 FE (with Exynos 990) that was released on September 23, 2020, against the OnePlus 9RT, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G and came out 13 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE Waterproof body (IP68 classification)

The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom

Supports wireless charging up to 15W

Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB

Slow-motion recording at 960FPS

Reverse charging feature

The front-facing camera can record video at 4K Reasons to consider the OnePlus 9RT Delivers 75% higher maximum brightness (1290 against 736 nits)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

The phone is 1-year and 1-month newer

26% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (713K versus 566K)

More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 888 5G

23% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1111 and 900 points

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type Super AMOLED AMOLED Size 6.5 inches 6.62 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 407 ppi 397 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Corning Gorilla Glass Screen-to-body ratio 84.8% 87.9% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Max. Brightness Galaxy S20 FE 736 nits OnePlus 9RT +75% 1290 nits

Design and build Height 159.8 mm (6.29 inches) 162.2 mm (6.39 inches) Width 74.5 mm (2.93 inches) 74.6 mm (2.94 inches) Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 190 gramm (6.7 oz) 198.5 gramm (7 oz) Waterproof IP68 No Rear material Plastic Metal Frame material Metal Metal Colors White, Blue, Green, Red, Orange, Purple Black, Silver, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy S20 FE 84.8% OnePlus 9RT +4% 87.9%

Software Operating system Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) Android 12 ROM One UI 4.0 OxygenOS 12 OS size 24 GB -

Battery Specifications Capacity 4500 mAh 4500 mAh Charge power 25 W 65 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging Yes (15 W) No Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No Fast charging Yes (50% in 45 min) Yes (50% in 15 min) Full charging time 1:39 hr 0:38 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 12 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 4290 x 2800 8700 x 5800 Zoom Optical, 3x Digital Flash Dual LED Dual LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 123° 123° Lenses 3 (12 MP + 8 MP + 12 MP) 3 (50 MP + 16 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 1.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.76", Samsung S5K2LD (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 76 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.5" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.0" (CMOS)

- 16 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 14 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.09", Sony IMX481 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Macro lens - - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S20 FE from DxOMark - Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 3840 x 2160 4920 x 3264 Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0 Focal length 26 mm - Pixel size 0.8 microns 1 microns Sensor type CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/2.74" 1/3.06" Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Galaxy S20 FE 119 OnePlus 9RT n/a Video quality Galaxy S20 FE 101 OnePlus 9RT n/a Generic camera score Galaxy S20 FE 115 OnePlus 9RT n/a

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5.2 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 3.2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot Yes No LTE Cat * 19 20 5G support No Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced September 2020 October 2021 Release date October 2020 October 2021 SAR (head) 0.341 W/kg - SAR (body) 1.447 W/kg - Sensors - Hall-effect sensor

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the display and performance are more important to you, then choose the OnePlus 9RT. But if the battery life, camera, and design are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE.