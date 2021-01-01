Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy S20 FE vs Realme Narzo 30 – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE vs Oppo Realme Narzo 30

Самсунг Галакси С20 FE
VS
Оппо Реалми Нарзо 30
Samsung Galaxy S20 FE
Oppo Realme Narzo 30

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.5-inch Samsung Galaxy S20 FE (with Exynos 990) that was released on September 23, 2020, against the Oppo Realme Narzo 30, which is powered by Mediatek Helio G95 and came out 8 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
  • 74% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (508K versus 292K)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Delivers 42% higher maximum brightness (817 against 574 nits)
  • Supports wireless charging up to 15W
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Exynos 990
  • Stereo speakers
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme Narzo 30
  • Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh
  • The phone is 8-months newer
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy S20 FE
vs
Realme Narzo 30

Display

Type Super AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.5 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 407 ppi 405 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 84.8% 83.4%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 -
Display tests
RGB color space 95.7% -
PWM 227 Hz -
Response time 2.8 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Max. Brightness
Galaxy S20 FE +42%
817 nits
Realme Narzo 30
574 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 159.8 mm (6.29 inches) 162.3 mm (6.39 inches)
Width 74.5 mm (2.93 inches) 75.4 mm (2.97 inches)
Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) 9.4 mm (0.37 inches)
Weight 190 gramm (6.7 oz) 192 gramm (6.77 oz)
Waterproof IP68 No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors White, Blue, Green, Red, Orange, Purple Silver, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy S20 FE +2%
84.8%
Realme Narzo 30
83.4%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy S20 FE and Oppo Realme Narzo 30 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 990 Mediatek Helio G95
Max. clock 2730 MHz 2050 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 2 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.73 GHz: Exynos M5		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76
Lithography process 7 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G77 MP11 Mali-G76 3EEMC4
GPU clock 850 MHz 900 MHz
FLOPS ~1196 GFLOPS ~195.8 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2750 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy S20 FE +74%
508382
Realme Narzo 30
292797
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 11) Android 11
ROM One UI 3.1 Realme UI 2.0
OS size 24 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 25 W 30 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (15 W) No
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 45 min) Yes, Dart Charge (50% in 26 min)
Full charging time 1:39 hr 1:05 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Watching videos (Player)
Talk (3G)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 4290 x 2800 8000 x 6000
Zoom Optical, 3x Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 123° 119°
Lenses 3 (12 MP + 8 MP + 12 MP) 3 (48 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.76", Samsung S5K2LD (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 76 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.5" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
-
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.0" (CMOS)
-
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S20 FE from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 3840 x 2160 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.1
Focal length 26 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.74" 1/3.06"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) при 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 120 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 19 12
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Flagship Budget
Announced September 2020 May 2021
Release date October 2020 May 2021
Launch price ~ 625 USD ~ 113 USD
SAR (head) 0.341 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.447 W/kg -
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE is definitely a better buy.

