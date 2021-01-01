Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy S20 FE vs Realme X3 SuperZoom – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE vs Oppo Realme X3 SuperZoom

Самсунг Галакси С20 FE
Samsung Galaxy S20 FE
VS
Оппо Реалми X3 SuperZoom
Oppo Realme X3 SuperZoom

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.5-inch Samsung Galaxy S20 FE (with Exynos 990) that was released on September 23, 2020, against the Oppo Realme X3 SuperZoom, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus and came out 4 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Delivers 86% higher maximum brightness (808 against 435 nits)
  • Shows 15% longer battery life (118 vs 103 hours)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Supports wireless charging up to 15W
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1000GB
  • Comes with 300 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 4200 mAh
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz
  • 14% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (542K versus 476K)
  • Stereo speakers
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme X3 SuperZoom
  • The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy S20 FE
vs
Realme X3 SuperZoom

Display

Type Super AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.5 inches 6.6 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 407 ppi 402 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen to body ratio 84.8% 84.7%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 -
Display tests
RGB color space 95.7% 98.4%
PWM 227 Hz Not detected
Response time 2.8 ms 21.6 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity 1756:1
Max. Brightness
Galaxy S20 FE +86%
808 nits
Realme X3 SuperZoom
435 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 159.8 mm (6.29 inches) 163.8 mm (6.45 inches)
Width 74.5 mm (2.93 inches) 75.8 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) 8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 190 gramm (6.7 oz) 202 gramm (7.13 oz)
Waterproof IP68 No
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors White, Blue, Green, Red, Orange, Purple White, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen to body ratio

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy S20 FE and Oppo Realme X3 SuperZoom in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 990 Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus
Max. clock 2730 MHz 2960 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 2 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.73 GHz: Exynos M5		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
- 1 core at 2.96 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
L3 cache - 2 MB
Lithography process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G77 MP11 Adreno 640
GPU clock 850 MHz 700 MHz
FLOPS ~1196 GFLOPS ~1036 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2750 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.0
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 1000 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy S20 FE +14%
542524
Realme X3 SuperZoom
476833
AnTuTu Benchmark Ranking (28th and 57th place)

Software

Operating system Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 11) Android 10
ROM One UI 3.0 Realme UI 1.0
OS size 24 GB 19 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 4200 mAh
Charge power 25 W 30 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (15 W) No
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 45 min) Yes (100% in 55 min)
Full charging time 1:39 hr 0:55 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy S20 FE +3%
14:47 hr
Realme X3 SuperZoom
14:06 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy S20 FE +18%
18:38 hr
Realme X3 SuperZoom
15:55 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy S20 FE +1%
33:37 hr
Realme X3 SuperZoom
33:03 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 4290 x 2800 9000 x 7000
Zoom Optical, 3x Optical, 5x
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 119°
Lenses 3 (12 MP + 8 MP + 12 MP) 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.76", Samsung S5K2LD (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.76", Samsung ISOCELL Bright GW1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 76 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.5" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/3.4
- Focal length: 124 mm
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.0" (CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 4 mm
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S20 FE from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 3840 x 2160 6464 x 4864
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.5
Focal length 26 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.74" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) при 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 19 20
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy S20 FE +2%
89.4 dB
Realme X3 SuperZoom
87.6 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced September 2020 May 2020
Release date October 2020 July 2020
Launch price ~ 625 USD ~ 500 USD
SAR (head) 0.341 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.447 W/kg -
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
8 (72.7%)
3 (27.3%)
Total votes: 11

Related comparisons

1. Galaxy S20 FE and Galaxy S10
2. Galaxy S20 FE and iPhone 11
3. Galaxy S20 FE and Galaxy S10 Plus
4. Galaxy S20 FE and Galaxy A71
5. Galaxy S20 FE and Galaxy S20
6. Realme X3 SuperZoom and Galaxy S10
7. Realme X3 SuperZoom and Honor 20
8. Realme X3 SuperZoom and Mi 10
9. Realme X3 SuperZoom and Realme X2 Pro
10. Realme X3 SuperZoom and Poco F2 Pro

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish