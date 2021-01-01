Samsung Galaxy S20 FE vs Oppo Reno 2
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.5-inch Samsung Galaxy S20 FE (with Exynos 990) that was released on September 23, 2020, against the Oppo Reno 2, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 and came out 13 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE
- Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
- The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
- Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
- 2.1x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (542K versus 260K)
- Shows 16% longer battery life (118 vs 102 hours)
- Delivers 65% higher maximum brightness (821 against 499 nits)
- Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- Supports wireless charging up to 15W
- Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 4000 mAh
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz
- Stereo speakers
- The phone is 1-year and 1-month newer
Reasons to consider the Oppo Reno 2
- Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
53
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
79
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
77
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
67
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|Super AMOLED
|AMOLED
|Size
|6.5 inches
|6.5 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|407 ppi
|405 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|-
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Corning Gorilla Glass 6
|Screen-to-body ratio
|84.8%
|86.08%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|95.7%
|95.3%
|PWM
|227 Hz
|260 Hz
|Response time
|2.8 ms
|3.4 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|159.8 mm (6.29 inches)
|160 mm (6.3 inches)
|Width
|74.5 mm (2.93 inches)
|74.3 mm (2.93 inches)
|Thickness
|8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
|9.5 mm (0.37 inches)
|Weight
|190 gramm (6.7 oz)
|189 gramm (6.67 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP68
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|White, Blue, Green, Red, Orange, Purple
|Black, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Samsung Exynos 990
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 730
|Max. clock
|2730 MHz
|2200 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 2 + 4)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.73 GHz: Exynos M5
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)
|Lithography process
|7 nanometers
|8 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G77 MP11
|Adreno 618
|GPU clock
|850 MHz
|500 MHz
|FLOPS
|~1196 GFLOPS
|~386 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|6, 8 GB
|8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2750 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 1000 GB
|Up to 256 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy S20 FE +66%
896
539
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy S20 FE +97%
3248
1646
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy S20 FE +108%
542024
260612
AnTuTu Benchmark 8 Android Ranking (34th and 198th place)
Software
|Operating system
|Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|ROM
|One UI 3.0
|ColorOS 7
|OS size
|24 GB
|26 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|4500 mAh
|4000 mAh
|Charge power
|25 W
|20 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes (15 W)
|No
|Reverse charging
|Yes, (wireless)
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (50% in 45 min)
|Yes, VOOC Flash Charge 3.0 (40% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:39 hr
|1:45 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy S20 FE +19%
14:47 hr
12:12 hr
Watching videos (Player)
18:38 hr
Reno 2 +11%
20:31 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy S20 FE +6%
33:37 hr
31:51 hr
Smartphones With the Best Battery Life (38th and 55th place)
Camera
|Matrix
|12 megapixels
|48 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4290 x 2800
|8000 x 6000
|Zoom
|Optical, 3x
|Digital, 2x
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 240FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|480 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|116°
|Lenses
|3 (12 MP + 8 MP + 12 MP)
|4 (48 MP + 0 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.76", Samsung S5K2LD (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.6 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Sony IMX586 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 76 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.5" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.0" (CMOS)
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
|Monochrome lens
|-
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Samples
|Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S20 FE from DxOMark
|-
|Megapixels
|32 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3840 x 2160
|4992 x 3190
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|26 mm
|26 mm
|Pixel size
|0.8 microns
|1 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/2.74"
|1/3.1"
|Video resolution
|2160p (4K) при 60 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
119
Video quality
101
Generic camera score
115
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|3.2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|19
|15
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|Yes
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Mid-range
|Announced
|September 2020
|August 2019
|Release date
|October 2020
|September 2019
|Launch price
|~ 625 USD
|~ 462 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.341 W/kg
|0.89 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.447 W/kg
|1.03 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE is definitely a better buy.
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1