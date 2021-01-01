Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.5-inch Samsung Galaxy S20 FE (with Exynos 990) that was released on September 23, 2020, against the Oppo Reno 2, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 and came out 13 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.