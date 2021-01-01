Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy S20 FE vs Reno 2 – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE vs Oppo Reno 2

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE
Oppo Reno 2

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.5-inch Samsung Galaxy S20 FE (with Exynos 990) that was released on September 23, 2020, against the Oppo Reno 2, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 and came out 13 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • 2.1x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (542K versus 260K)
  • Shows 16% longer battery life (118 vs 102 hours)
  • Delivers 65% higher maximum brightness (821 against 499 nits)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Supports wireless charging up to 15W
  • Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 4000 mAh
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz
  • Stereo speakers
  • The phone is 1-year and 1-month newer
Reasons to consider the Oppo Reno 2
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy S20 FE
vs
Reno 2

Display

Type Super AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.5 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 407 ppi 405 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ -
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Corning Gorilla Glass 6
Screen-to-body ratio 84.8% 86.08%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 95.7% 95.3%
PWM 227 Hz 260 Hz
Response time 2.8 ms 3.4 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Galaxy S20 FE +65%
821 nits
Reno 2
499 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 159.8 mm (6.29 inches) 160 mm (6.3 inches)
Width 74.5 mm (2.93 inches) 74.3 mm (2.93 inches)
Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) 9.5 mm (0.37 inches)
Weight 190 gramm (6.7 oz) 189 gramm (6.67 oz)
Waterproof IP68 No
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Blue, Green, Red, Orange, Purple Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy S20 FE
84.8%
Reno 2 +2%
86.08%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy S20 FE and Oppo Reno 2 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 990 Qualcomm Snapdragon 730
Max. clock 2730 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 2 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.73 GHz: Exynos M5		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)
Lithography process 7 nanometers 8 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G77 MP11 Adreno 618
GPU clock 850 MHz 500 MHz
FLOPS ~1196 GFLOPS ~386 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2750 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 1000 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy S20 FE +66%
896
Reno 2
539
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy S20 FE +97%
3248
Reno 2
1646
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy S20 FE +108%
542024
Reno 2
260612
AnTuTu Benchmark 8 Android Ranking (34th and 198th place)

Software

Operating system Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 11) Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM One UI 3.0 ColorOS 7
OS size 24 GB 26 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 25 W 20 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (15 W) No
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 45 min) Yes, VOOC Flash Charge 3.0 (40% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:39 hr 1:45 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy S20 FE +19%
14:47 hr
Reno 2
12:12 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy S20 FE
18:38 hr
Reno 2 +11%
20:31 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy S20 FE +6%
33:37 hr
Reno 2
31:51 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 4290 x 2800 8000 x 6000
Zoom Optical, 3x Digital, 2x
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 116°
Lenses 3 (12 MP + 8 MP + 12 MP) 4 (48 MP + 0 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.76", Samsung S5K2LD (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.6 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Sony IMX586 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 76 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.5" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.0" (CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
Monochrome lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S20 FE from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 3840 x 2160 4992 x 3190
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Focal length 26 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.74" 1/3.1"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) при 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes Yes
LTE Cat* 19 15
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy S20 FE +3%
89.4 dB
Reno 2
86.8 dB

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced September 2020 August 2019
Release date October 2020 September 2019
Launch price ~ 625 USD ~ 462 USD
SAR (head) 0.341 W/kg 0.89 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.447 W/kg 1.03 W/kg
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE is definitely a better buy.

