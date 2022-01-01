Samsung Galaxy S20 FE vs Oppo Reno 6 VS Samsung Galaxy S20 FE Oppo Reno 6 Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.5-inch Samsung Galaxy S20 FE (with Exynos 990) that was released on September 23, 2020, against the Oppo Reno 6, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G and came out 10 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE Waterproof body (IP68 classification)

The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom

71% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (583K versus 340K)

Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

Supports wireless charging up to 15W

Optical image stabilization

Slow-motion recording at 960FPS

Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz

Stereo speakers

More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11 Reasons to consider the Oppo Reno 6 Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)

The phone is 10-months newer

Weighs 17 grams less

Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type Super AMOLED AMOLED Size 6.5 inches 6.4 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 407 ppi 410 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10 Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 84.8% 84.8% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Max. Brightness Galaxy S20 FE 735 nits Reno 6 +1% 746 nits

Design and build Height 159.8 mm (6.29 inches) 159.1 mm (6.26 inches) Width 74.5 mm (2.93 inches) 73.3 mm (2.89 inches) Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 190 gramm (6.7 oz) 173 gramm (6.1 oz) Waterproof IP68 No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Metal Plastic Colors White, Blue, Green, Red, Orange, Purple Black, Silver Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy S20 FE 84.8% Reno 6 84.8%

Performance Tests of Samsung Galaxy S20 FE and Oppo Reno 6 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Samsung Exynos 990 Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G Max. clock 2730 MHz 2300 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 2 + 4) 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A76

- 2 cores at 2.73 GHz: Exynos M5 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 465 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 465 Gold (Cortex-A76) L3 cache 2 MB 1 MB Lithography process 7 nanometers 8 nanometers Graphics Mali-G77 MP11 Adreno 618 GPU clock 800 MHz 750 MHz FLOPS ~1196 GFLOPS ~435 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 6, 8 GB 8 GB Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X Memory clock 2750 MHz 1866 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 128 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.1 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 256 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Galaxy S20 FE +59% 901 Reno 6 566 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Galaxy S20 FE +91% 3290 Reno 6 1719 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Galaxy S20 FE +71% 583922 Reno 6 340928 CPU 164667 107789 GPU 185737 87323 Memory 113876 59470 UX 125107 88008 Total score 583922 340928 3DMark Wild Life Performance Galaxy S20 FE +263% 3811 Reno 6 1049 Stability 48% - Graphics test 22 FPS 6 FPS Graphics score 3811 1049 PCMark 3.0 score 11511 - AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Android Results Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]

Software Operating system Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) Android 11 ROM One UI 4.0 ColorOS 11.1 OS size 24 GB -

Battery Specifications Capacity 4500 mAh 4310 mAh Charge power 25 W 50 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging Yes (15 W) No Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No Fast charging Yes (50% in 45 min) Yes, VOOC 4.0 (50% in 23 min) Full charging time 1:39 hr 0:49 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 12 megapixels 64 megapixels Image resolution 4290 x 2800 9248 x 6936 Zoom Optical, 3x Digital Flash Dual LED Dual LED Stabilization Optical Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 123° 119° Lenses 3 (12 MP + 8 MP + 12 MP) 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 1.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.76", Samsung S5K2LD (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

- 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.7

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.7 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Telephoto lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 76 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.5" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.0" (CMOS)

- 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)

Depth lens - - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S20 FE from DxOMark - Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels 44 megapixels Image resolution 3840 x 2160 7680 x 5760 Aperture f/2.0 f/2.4 Focal length 26 mm 24 mm Pixel size 0.8 microns - Sensor type CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/2.74" - Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Galaxy S20 FE 119 Reno 6 n/a Video quality Galaxy S20 FE 101 Reno 6 n/a Generic camera score Galaxy S20 FE 115 Reno 6 n/a

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5.1 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 3.2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Depends on the region Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot Yes No LTE Cat * 19 20 5G support No No

Sound Speakers Stereo Mono Headphone audio jack No Yes FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes No

Other Category Flagship Mid-range Announced September 2020 July 2021 Release date October 2020 July 2021 SAR (head) 0.341 W/kg - SAR (body) 1.447 W/kg - Sensors - Hall-effect sensor

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE is definitely a better buy.