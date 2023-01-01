Samsung Galaxy S20 FE vs Galaxy A04s VS Samsung Galaxy S20 FE Samsung Galaxy A04s Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.5-inch Samsung Galaxy S20 FE (with Exynos 990) that was released on September 23, 2020, against the Samsung Galaxy A04s, which is powered by Exynos 850 and came out 24 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE Waterproof body (IP68 classification)

Waterproof body (IP68 classification) 4.3x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (644K versus 148K)

4.3x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (644K versus 148K) The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom

The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom 51% higher pixel density (407 vs 270 PPI)

51% higher pixel density (407 vs 270 PPI) Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks Supports wireless charging up to 15W

Supports wireless charging up to 15W Optical image stabilization

Optical image stabilization Slow-motion recording at 960FPS

Slow-motion recording at 960FPS Ability to record video in 4K resolution

Ability to record video in 4K resolution Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz

Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz Stereo speakers Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A04s Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh

Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh The phone is 2-years newer

The phone is 2-years newer Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type Super AMOLED PLS TFT Size 6.5 inches 6.5 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 407 ppi 270 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No No Max rated brightness 740 nits 400 nits HDR support Yes, HDR10+ No Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 84.8% 80.7% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - Display tests RGB color space - 95.1% PWM - Not detected Response time - 20 ms Contrast - 1291:1 Peak brightness test (auto) Galaxy S20 FE n/a Galaxy A04s 389 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 159.8 mm (6.29 inches) 164.7 mm (6.48 inches) Width 74.5 mm (2.93 inches) 76.7 mm (3.02 inches) Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) 9.1 mm (0.36 inches) Weight 190 g (6.7 oz) 195 g (6.88 oz) Waterproof IP68 No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Metal Plastic Colors White, Blue, Green, Red, Orange, Purple White, Black, Green, Orange Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy S20 FE +5% 84.8% Galaxy A04s 80.7%

Memory RAM RAM size 6, 8 GB 3, 4 GB Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X Memory clock 2750 MHz 1866 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 32, 64, 128 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 eMMC 5.1 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB Up to 1024 GB

Software Operating system Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) ROM One UI 5.0 One UI Core 5.1 OS size 24 GB 12 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 4500 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 25 W 15 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Wireless charging Yes (15 W) No Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No Fast charging Yes (50% in 45 min) Yes (28% in 30 min) Full charging time 1:35 hr 2:14 hr Battery life tests Web browsing - 12:34 hr Watching video - 13:10 hr Gaming - 06:35 hr Standby - 120 hr General battery life Galaxy S20 FE n/a Galaxy A04s 34:44 hr Phones With the Best Battery Life

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 12 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 4032 x 3024 8192 x 6144 Zoom Optical, 3x Digital Flash Dual LED LED Stabilization Optical Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS No 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) No Angle of widest lens 123° - Lenses 3 (12 MP + 8 MP + 12 MP) 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 1.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.76", Samsung S5K2LD (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Phase autofocus

Telephoto lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 76 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.5" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.0" (CMOS)

- Macro lens - - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Depth lens - - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support - Bokeh mode Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S20 FE from DxOMark - Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels 5 megapixels Image resolution 6528 x 4896 2560 x 1960 Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2 Focal length 26 mm - Pixel size 0.8 microns - Sensor type CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/2.74" - Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Galaxy S20 FE 119 Galaxy A04s n/a Video quality Galaxy S20 FE 101 Galaxy A04s n/a Generic camera score Galaxy S20 FE 115 Galaxy A04s n/a

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 3.2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot Yes No LTE Cat * 19 4 5G support No No

Sound Speakers Stereo Mono Headphone audio jack No Yes FM radio No Yes Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max loudness Galaxy S20 FE n/a Galaxy A04s 78.4 dB

Other Category Flagship Budget Announced September 2020 August 2022 Release date October 2020 September 2022 SAR (head) 0.341 W/kg 0.52 W/kg SAR (body) 1.447 W/kg 1.23 W/kg Sensors - Hall-effect sensor

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Fingerprint

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE is definitely a better buy.