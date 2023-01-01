Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy S20 FE vs Galaxy A14 – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE vs Galaxy A14

71 out of 100
Samsung Galaxy S20 FE
VS
53 out of 100
Samsung Galaxy A14
Samsung Galaxy S20 FE
Samsung Galaxy A14

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.5-inch Samsung Galaxy S20 FE (with Exynos 990) that was released on September 23, 2020, against the Samsung Galaxy A14, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G80 and came out 30 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • 4.4x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (650K versus 149K)
  • The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Handles wireless charging up to 15W
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Exynos 990
  • Stereo speakers
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A14
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • The phone is 2-years and 6-months newer
  • Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Review

Evaluation of Samsung Galaxy S20 FE and Galaxy A14 crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Scores with a red asterisk (*) are approximate and may change in the future as we gather more data.
NanoReview Score
Final comparison evaluation
Choose the importance of each parameter to more accurately identify the smartphone that best meets your particular needs.
Adjust priorities
Feature
Priority (Weight)
Display:
Camera:
Performance:
Gaming:
Battery Life:
Connectivity:
The higher the priority, the more it will affect the final NanoReview score.

Value for money

You can enter your local prices of these phones (in USD or other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
VS

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy S20 FE
vs
Galaxy A14

Display

Type Super AMOLED PLS TFT
Size 6.5 inches 6.6 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2408 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 407 ppi 400 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 740 nits 450 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 84.8% 80.2%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 -

Design and build

Height 159.8 mm (6.29 inches) 167.7 mm (6.6 inches)
Width 74.5 mm (2.93 inches) 78 mm (3.07 inches)
Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) 9.1 mm (0.36 inches)
Weight 190 g (6.7 oz) 201 g (7.09 oz)
Waterproof IP68 No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors White, Blue, Green, Red, Orange, Purple Black, Silver, Green, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy S20 FE +6%
84.8%
Galaxy A14
80.2%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy S20 FE and Samsung Galaxy A14 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 990 MediaTek Helio G80
Max clock 2730 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 2 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.73 GHz: Exynos M5		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
L3 cache 2 MB 1 MB
Lithography process 7 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G77 MP11 Mali-G52 MP2
GPU clock 800 MHz 950 MHz
FLOPS ~1126 GFLOPS ~54.6 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy S20 FE +159%
908
Galaxy A14
351
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy S20 FE +154%
3315
Galaxy A14
1303
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy S20 FE +336%
650758
Galaxy A14
149395
CPU 184181 40093
GPU 218153 24567
Memory 113524 38370
UX 129160 45318
Total score 650758 149395
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Galaxy S20 FE +429%
3784
Galaxy A14
715
Stability 60% 97%
Graphics test 22 FPS 4 FPS
Graphics score 3784 715
Web score 9431 5257
Video editing 6938 4015
Photo editing 29692 9663
Data manipulation 9033 5168
Writing score 11665 8081
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 6, 8 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2750 MHz 1800 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB Up to 1024 GB

Software

Operating system Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) Android 13
ROM One UI 5.0 One UI Core 5.0
OS size 24 GB 23 GB

Battery

Capacity 4500 mAh 5000 mAh
Max charge power 25 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (15 W) No
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 45 min) Yes (27% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:35 hr 2:18 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 4032 x 3024 8160 x 6120
Zoom Optical, 3x Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 123° -
Lenses 3 (12 MP + 8 MP + 12 MP) 3 (50 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.76", Samsung S5K2LD (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 76 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.5" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
-
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.0" (CMOS)
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S20 FE from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 4128 x 3096
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length 26 mm -
Pixel size 0.8 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.74" -
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 19 7
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes

Other

Category Flagship Budget
Announced September 2020 February 2023
Release date October 2020 March 2023
SAR (head) 0.341 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.447 W/kg -
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Bundled charger Yes, 15 W Not included
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Samsung Galaxy A24 4G and Samsung Galaxy A14
2. Samsung Galaxy A14 5G and Samsung Galaxy A14
3. Motorola Moto G53 and Samsung Galaxy A14
4. Samsung Galaxy A04 and Samsung Galaxy A14
5. Samsung Galaxy A13 and Samsung Galaxy S20 FE
6. Google Pixel 7 and Samsung Galaxy S20 FE
7. Apple iPhone 13 and Samsung Galaxy S20 FE
8. Samsung Galaxy S22 and Samsung Galaxy S20 FE
9. Samsung Galaxy A53 5G and Samsung Galaxy S20 FE
10. Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra and Samsung Galaxy S20 FE
Compare other phones (1100+)

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
EnglishРусский