Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy S20 FE vs Galaxy A70 – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE vs Galaxy A70

Самсунг Галакси С20 FE
VS
Самсунг Галакси А70
Samsung Galaxy S20 FE
Samsung Galaxy A70

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.5-inch Samsung Galaxy S20 FE (with Exynos 990) that was released on September 23, 2020, against the Samsung Galaxy A70, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 and came out 18 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • 2.6x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (546K versus 206K)
  • The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Shows 15% longer battery life (118 vs 103 hours)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Supports wireless charging up to 15W
  • Delivers 34% higher maximum brightness (830 against 619 nits)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz
  • The phone is 1-year and 6-months newer
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A70
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy S20 FE
vs
Galaxy A70

Display

Type Super AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 6.5 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 407 ppi 393 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ -
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 84.8% 86%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 95.7% -
PWM 227 Hz -
Response time 2.8 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Max. Brightness
Galaxy S20 FE +34%
830 nits
Galaxy A70
619 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 159.8 mm (6.29 inches) 164.3 mm (6.47 inches)
Width 74.5 mm (2.93 inches) 76.7 mm (3.02 inches)
Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) 7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 190 gramm (6.7 oz) 183 gramm (6.46 oz)
Waterproof IP68 No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors White, Blue, Green, Red, Orange, Purple White, Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy S20 FE
84.8%
Galaxy A70 +1%
86%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy S20 FE and Samsung Galaxy A70 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 990 Qualcomm Snapdragon 675
Max. clock 2730 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 2 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.73 GHz: Exynos M5		 - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 460 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 460 Gold (Cortex-A76)
Lithography process 7 nanometers 11 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G77 MP11 Adreno 612
GPU clock 850 MHz 700-750 MHz
FLOPS ~1196 GFLOPS ~328.2 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2750 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 1000 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy S20 FE +88%
917
Galaxy A70
488
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy S20 FE +247%
3303
Galaxy A70
951
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy S20 FE +164%
546174
Galaxy A70
206838
AnTuTu Benchmark 8 Android Results (35th and 245th place)

Software

Operating system Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 11) Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
ROM One UI 3.1 One UI 3.1
OS size 24 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 4500 mAh
Charge power 25 W 25 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (15 W) No
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 45 min) Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (45% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:39 hr 2:00 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy S20 FE +9%
14:47 hr
Galaxy A70
13:24 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy S20 FE +6%
18:38 hr
Galaxy A70
17:35 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy S20 FE
33:37 hr
Galaxy A70 +12%
37:50 hr
Phones With the Best Battery Life (43rd and 53rd place)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 4290 x 2800 6500 x 4920
Zoom Optical, 3x Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 240FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 123°
Lenses 3 (12 MP + 8 MP + 12 MP) 3 (32 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.76", Samsung S5K2LD (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 32 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8" (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 76 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.5" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
-
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.0" (CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
Depth lens - - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S20 FE from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 3840 x 2160 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length 26 mm -
Pixel size 0.8 microns -
Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.74" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) при 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 19 12
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy S20 FE +11%
91 dB
Galaxy A70
81.9 dB

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced September 2020 March 2019
Release date October 2020 April 2019
Launch price ~ 625 USD ~ 375 USD
SAR (head) 0.341 W/kg 0.35 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.447 W/kg 1.48 W/kg
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
3 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 3

Related comparisons

1. Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite and Samsung Galaxy S20 FE
2. Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus and Samsung Galaxy S20 FE
3. Samsung Galaxy A71 and Samsung Galaxy S20 FE
4. Samsung Galaxy S20 and Samsung Galaxy S20 FE
5. Xiaomi Mi 10 and Samsung Galaxy S20 FE
6. Samsung Galaxy A50 and Samsung Galaxy A70
7. Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro and Samsung Galaxy A70
8. Xiaomi Redmi Note 9S and Samsung Galaxy A70
9. Samsung Galaxy A71 and Samsung Galaxy A70
10. Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 and Samsung Galaxy A70

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish