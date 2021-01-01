Samsung Galaxy S20 FE vs Note 20 Ultra
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.5-inch Samsung Galaxy S20 FE (with Exynos 990) that was released on September 23, 2020, against the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, which is powered by the same chip and came out 2 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE
- Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
- Shows 18% longer battery life (118 vs 100 hours)
- Weighs 18 grams less
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra
- The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom
- Delivers 25% higher maximum brightness (1013 against 808 nits)
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
- Has a 0.4 inch larger screen size
- 22% higher pixel density (496 vs 407 PPI)
- Thinner bezels – 6.9% more screen real estate
- Ready for eSIM technology
Display
|Type
|Super AMOLED
|Dynamic AMOLED
|Size
|6.5 inches
|6.9 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1440 x 3088 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|407 ppi
|496 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|120 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Gorilla Glass Victus
|Screen to body ratio
|84.8%
|91.7%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|95.7%
|96.9%
|PWM
|227 Hz
|245 Hz
|Response time
|2.8 ms
|6 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|159.8 mm (6.29 inches)
|164.8 mm (6.49 inches)
|Width
|74.5 mm (2.93 inches)
|77.2 mm (3.04 inches)
|Thickness
|8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
|8.1 mm (0.32 inches)
|Weight
|190 gramm (6.7 oz)
|208 gramm (7.34 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP68
|IP68
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|White, Blue, Green, Red, Orange, Purple
|White, Black
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Samsung Exynos 990
|Samsung Exynos 990
|Max. clock
|2730 MHz
|2730 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 2 + 4)
|8 (2 + 2 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.73 GHz: Exynos M5
|- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.73 GHz: Exynos M5
|Lithography process
|7 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G77 MP11
|Mali-G77 MP11
|GPU clock
|850 MHz
|850 MHz
|FLOPS
|~1196 GFLOPS
|~1196 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|6, 8 GB
|8, 12 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR5
|Memory clock
|2750 MHz
|2750 MHz
|Channels
|2
|-
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|256, 512 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|UFS 3.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 1000 GB
|Up to 1000 GB
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
891
933
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy S20 FE +17%
3278
2795
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy S20 FE +6%
542524
511344
Software
|Operating system
|Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
|Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
|ROM
|One UI 3.0
|One UI 3.0
|OS size
|24 GB
|34.7 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|4500 mAh
|4500 mAh
|Charge power
|25 W
|25 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes (15 W)
|Yes (15 W)
|Reverse charging
|Yes, (wireless)
|Yes, (wireless)
|Fast charging
|Yes (50% in 45 min)
|Yes (43% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:39 hr
|1:20 hr
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy S20 FE +2%
14:47 hr
14:20 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy S20 FE +7%
18:38 hr
17:21 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy S20 FE +42%
33:37 hr
23:55 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|12 megapixels
|108 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4290 x 2800
|12000 x 9000
|Zoom
|Optical, 3x
|Optical, 5x
|Flash
|Dual LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|Up to 24FPS
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 240FPS
|Up to 240FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|960 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|120°
|Lenses
|3 (12 MP + 8 MP + 12 MP)
|4 (108 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP + 0.3 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.76", Samsung S5K2LD (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.33", Samsung Bright S5KHM1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 76 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.5" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/3.0
- Focal length: 103 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4", Samsung S5K3M5 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.0" (CMOS)
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung S5K2L3 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Depth lens
|-
|- 0.3 MP
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Samples
|Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S20 FE from DxOMark
|Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|32 megapixels
|10 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3840 x 2160
|3872 x 2592
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|26 mm
|26 mm
|Pixel size
|0.8 microns
|1.22 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/2.74"
|1/3.2"
|Video resolution
|2160p (4K) при 60 FPS
|2160p (4K) при 60 FPS
Photo quality
119
122
Video quality
101
106
Generic camera score
Galaxy S20 FE +858%
115
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5.1
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|3.2
|3.2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|19
|20
|5G support
|No
|-
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|September 2020
|August 2020
|Release date
|October 2020
|August 2020
|Launch price
|~ 625 USD
|~ 1250 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.341 W/kg
|0.319 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.447 W/kg
|1.557 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the battery life is more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE. But if the display is more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra.
