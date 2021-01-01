Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus vs Apple iPhone 12 Pro
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.7-inch Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus (with Exynos 9 Octa 990) that was released on February 11, 2020, against the Apple iPhone 12 Pro, which is powered by Apple A14 Bionic and came out 8 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus
- Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
- Comes with 1685 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 2815 mAh
- Has a 0.6 inch larger screen size
- Modern USB Type-C port
- Shows 20% longer battery life (97 vs 81 hours)
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1000GB
- Fingerprint scanner
- Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
- Has 33% more RAM: 8GB versus 6GB
- 14% higher pixel density (524 vs 460 PPI)
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 12 Pro
- Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
- The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
- Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Samsung
- 14% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (592K versus 520K)
- The phone is 8-months newer
- More energy-efficient CPU – Apple A14 Bionic
- 78% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1611 and 907 points
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|Dynamic AMOLED
|OLED
|Size
|6.7 inches
|6.1 inches
|Resolution
|1440 x 3200 pixels
|1170 x 2532 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|524 ppi
|460 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 6
|Ceramic Shield
|Screen to body ratio
|90.5%
|86%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|- DCI-P3
|RGB color space
|99.7%
|99.6%
|PWM
|214 Hz
|277 Hz
|Response time
|9 ms
|3.6 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|161.9 mm (6.37 inches)
|146.7 mm (5.78 inches)
|Width
|73.7 mm (2.9 inches)
|71.5 mm (2.81 inches)
|Thickness
|7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
|7.4 mm (0.29 inches)
|Weight
|186 gramm (6.56 oz)
|189 gramm (6.67 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP68
|IP68
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Gray, Red
|Silver, Gold, Gray, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|No
Performance
|Chipset
|Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 990
|Apple A14 Bionic
|Max. clock
|2700 MHz
|3100 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 2 + 4)
|6 (2 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.73 GHz: Exynos M5
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Icestorm
- 2 cores at 2.99 GHz: Firestorm
|L3 cache
|-
|8 MB
|Lithography process
|7 nanometers
|5 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G77 MP11
|Apple GPU
|GPU clock
|550 MHz
|-
|FLOPS
|~1196 GFLOPS
|-
|RAM size
|8 GB
|6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR5
|Memory clock
|3200 MHz
|2750 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128 GB
|128, 256, 512 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.0
|NVMe
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|No
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 1000 GB
|-
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
907
iPhone 12 Pro +78%
1611
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2874
iPhone 12 Pro +41%
4050
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
520533
iPhone 12 Pro +14%
592964
Software
|Operating system
|Android 10.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
|iOS 14.1 (Can be upgraded to iOS 14.2)
|ROM
|One UI 3.0
|-
|OS size
|23.6 GB
|14 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|4500 mAh
|2815 mAh
|Charge power
|25 W
|18 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes (15 W)
|Yes (15 W)
|Reverse charging
|Yes, (wireless)
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (100% in 84 min)
|Yes (59% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:25 hr
|1:30 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy S20 Plus +7%
13:00 hr
12:15 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy S20 Plus +22%
17:09 hr
14:06 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy S20 Plus +17%
21:03 hr
18:03 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|12 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4000 x 3000
|4290 x 2800
|Zoom
|Optical, 1.1x
|Optical, 2x
|Flash
|LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|Up to 24FPS
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|240 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|120°
|Lenses
|4 (12 MP + 64 MP + 12 MP + 0.3 MP)
|4 (12 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP + 0 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.76", Samsung S5K2LD (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 29 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung Bright S5KGW2 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung S5K2LA (ISOCELL CMOS)
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.6" (CMOS)
|Depth lens
|- 0.3 MP
- Aperture: f/1.0
|Yes
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Samples
|Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus from DxOMark
|Photo samples of Apple iPhone 12 Pro from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|10 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|2592 x 3872
|4290 x 2800
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|26 mm
|23 mm
|Pixel size
|1.22 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|BSI CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.2"
|-
|Video resolution
|2160p (4K) при 60 FPS
|2160p (4K) при 60 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
127
iPhone 12 Pro +6%
135
Video quality
100
iPhone 12 Pro +12%
112
Generic camera score
118
iPhone 12 Pro +8%
128
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|No
|USB version
|3.1
|-
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|Yes
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|No
|LTE Cat*
|22
|22
|5G support
|No
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|February 2020
|October 2020
|Release date
|March 2020
|October 2020
|Launch price
|~ 1000 USD
|~ 1250 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.38 W/kg
|0.99 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.57 W/kg
|0.99 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the display, battery life, and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus. But if the software and sound are more of a priority – go for the Apple iPhone 12 Pro.
