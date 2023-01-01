Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus vs Apple iPhone 14 Plus VS Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus Apple iPhone 14 Plus Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.7-inch Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus (with Exynos 9 Octa 990) that was released on February 11, 2020, against the Apple iPhone 14 Plus, which is powered by Apple A15 Bionic and came out 32 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1000GB

Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1000GB The rear camera has a 1.1x optical zoom

The rear camera has a 1.1x optical zoom Fingerprint scanner

Fingerprint scanner Slow-motion recording at 960FPS

Slow-motion recording at 960FPS Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz

Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz Has 33% more RAM: 8GB versus 6GB

Has 33% more RAM: 8GB versus 6GB Has 2 SIM card slots

Has 2 SIM card slots 14% higher pixel density (524 vs 458 PPI) Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 14 Plus Shows 45% longer battery life (41:09 vs 28:26 hours)

Shows 45% longer battery life (41:09 vs 28:26 hours) 53% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (794K versus 520K)

53% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (794K versus 520K) Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)

Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating) Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3) Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Samsung

Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Samsung The phone is 2-years and 8-months newer

The phone is 2-years and 8-months newer More energy-efficient CPU – Apple A15 Bionic

More energy-efficient CPU – Apple A15 Bionic 89% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1708 and 905 points

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type Dynamic AMOLED OLED Size 6.7 inches 6.7 inches Resolution 1440 x 3200 pixels 1284 x 2778 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9 PPI 524 ppi 458 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No No Max rated brightness 800 nits 800 nits Max rated brightness in HDR - 1200 nits HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, Dolby Vision Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Ceramic Shield Screen-to-body ratio 90.5% 87.4% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3 Display tests RGB color space 99.7% 99.7% PWM 214 Hz 59 Hz Response time 9 ms 5 ms Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity Peak brightness test (auto) Galaxy S20 Plus 796 nits iPhone 14 Plus 799 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build Height 161.9 mm (6.37 inches) 160.8 mm (6.33 inches) Width 73.7 mm (2.9 inches) 78.1 mm (3.07 inches) Thickness 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 186 g (6.56 oz) 203 g (7.16 oz) Waterproof IP68 IP68 Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Metal Metal Colors Black, Gray, Red Black, Blue, Red, Purple, Yellow Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display No Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy S20 Plus +4% 90.5% iPhone 14 Plus 87.4%

Memory RAM RAM size 8 GB 6 GB Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X Memory clock 3200 MHz - Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128 GB 128, 256, 512 GB Storage type UFS 3.0 NVMe Memory card MicroSD No Memory card max size Up to 1000 GB -

Software Operating system Android 10.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) iOS 16 (Can be upgraded to iOS 16.4) ROM One UI 4.1 - OS size 23.6 GB 16 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 4500 mAh 4325 mAh Charge power 25 W 20 W Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Wireless charging Yes (15 W) Yes (7.5 W) Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No Fast charging Yes (100% in 84 min) Yes (47% in 30 min) Full charging time 1:25 hr 2:00 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 09:33 hr 13:47 hr Watching video 13:44 hr 17:29 hr Gaming 03:56 hr 06:12 hr Standby 92 hr 146 hr General battery life Galaxy S20 Plus 28:26 hr iPhone 14 Plus +45% 41:09 hr Phone Battery Life Ranking

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 12 megapixels 12 megapixels Image resolution 4000 x 3000 4032 x 3024 Zoom Optical, 1.1x Digital Flash LED Dual LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording Up to 24FPS No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 120° 120° Lenses 4 (12 MP + 64 MP + 12 MP + 0.3 MP) 2 (12 MP + 12 MP) Wide (main) lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 1.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.76", Samsung S5K2LD (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/1.5

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 1.9 micron

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/2.0

- Focal length: 29 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung Bright S5KGW2 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.4 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung S5K2LA (ISOCELL CMOS)

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 13 mm

Depth lens - 0.3 MP

- Aperture: f/1.0

- Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus from DxOMark Photo samples of Apple iPhone 14 Plus from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 10 megapixels 12 megapixels Image resolution 2592 x 3872 4032 x 3024 Aperture f/2.2 f/1.9 Focal length 26 mm 23 mm Pixel size 1.22 microns - Sensor type CMOS - Sensor size 1/3.2" 1/3.6" Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Galaxy S20 Plus 127 iPhone 14 Plus +6% 135 Video quality Galaxy S20 Plus 100 iPhone 14 Plus +46% 146 Generic camera score Galaxy S20 Plus 118 iPhone 14 Plus +13% 133

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5.3 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE USB type USB Type-C - USB version 3.1 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 1 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby - eSIM support * Yes Yes Hybrid slot Yes No LTE Cat * 22 18 5G support No Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max loudness Galaxy S20 Plus +7% 85 dB iPhone 14 Plus 79.8 dB

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced February 2020 September 2022 Release date March 2020 October 2022 SAR (head) 0.38 W/kg - SAR (body) 1.57 W/kg - Sensors - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Face recognition sensor

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Apple iPhone 14 Plus is definitely a better buy.