Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy S20 Plus vs iPhone 8 Plus – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus vs Apple iPhone 8 Plus

Самсунг Галакси С20 Плюс
Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus
VS
Эпл Айфон 8 Плюс
Apple iPhone 8 Plus

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.7-inch Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus (with Exynos 9 Octa 990) that was released on February 11, 2020, against the Apple iPhone 8 Plus, which is powered by Apple A11 Bionic and came out 30 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus
  • Thinner bezels – 23.1% more screen real estate
  • Has 2.7x more RAM: 8GB versus 3GB
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Comes with 1809 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 2691 mAh
  • 2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (520K versus 258K)
  • Has a 1.2 inches larger screen size
  • Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Shows 20% longer battery life (97 vs 81 hours)
  • 31% higher pixel density (524 vs 401 PPI)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Delivers 29% higher maximum brightness (789 against 611 nits)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1000GB
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 8 Plus
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Samsung

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy S20 Plus
vs
iPhone 8 Plus

Display

Type Dynamic AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.7 inches 5.5 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3200 pixels 1080 x 1920 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 16:9
PPI 524 ppi 401 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Tempered glass
Screen to body ratio 90.5% 67.4%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 -
Display tests
RGB color space 99.7% 99.9%
PWM 214 Hz Not detected
Response time 9 ms 32 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity 1471:1
Max. Brightness
Galaxy S20 Plus +29%
789 nits
iPhone 8 Plus
611 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 161.9 mm (6.37 inches) 158.4 mm (6.24 inches)
Width 73.7 mm (2.9 inches) 78.1 mm (3.07 inches)
Thickness 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) 7.5 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 186 gramm (6.56 oz) 202 gramm (7.13 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP67
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Gray, Red Silver, Gold, Gray
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen to body ratio
Galaxy S20 Plus +34%
90.5%
iPhone 8 Plus
67.4%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus and Apple iPhone 8 Plus in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 990 Apple A11 Bionic
Max. clock 2700 MHz 2100 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 2 + 4) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.73 GHz: Exynos M5		 - 4 cores at 0 GHz: Mistral
- 2 cores at 2.39 GHz: Monsoon
Lithography process 7 nanometers 10 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G77 MP11 Apple GPU
GPU clock 550 MHz -
FLOPS ~1196 GFLOPS ~325 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 3 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4
Memory clock 3200 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 64, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.0 NVMe
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 1000 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy S20 Plus +101%
520533
iPhone 8 Plus
258944

Software

Operating system Android 10.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11) iOS 11 (Can be upgraded to iOS 14.2)
ROM One UI 3.0 -
OS size 23.6 GB 6 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 2691 mAh
Charge power 25 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (15 W) Yes, Qi (7.5 W)
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No
Fast charging Yes (100% in 84 min) Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:25 hr 1:25 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy S20 Plus +6%
13:00 hr
iPhone 8 Plus
12:32 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy S20 Plus +17%
17:09 hr
iPhone 8 Plus
14:55 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy S20 Plus +23%
21:03 hr
iPhone 8 Plus
17:10 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 4032 x 3024
Zoom Optical, 1.1x Optical, 2x
Flash LED Quad LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording Up to 24FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 240FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 120° -
Lenses 4 (12 MP + 64 MP + 12 MP + 0.3 MP) 2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.76", Samsung S5K2LD (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 29 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung Bright S5KGW2 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.8
- Focal length: 57 mm
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung S5K2LA (ISOCELL CMOS)
-
Depth lens - 0.3 MP
- Aperture: f/1.0
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus from DxOMark Photo samples of Apple iPhone 8 Plus from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 10 megapixels 7 megapixels
Image resolution 2592 x 3872 3088 x 2320
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2
Focal length 26 mm 32 mm
Pixel size 1.22 microns 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.2" -
Video resolution 2160p (4K) при 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C No
USB version 3.1 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* Yes No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 22 16
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy S20 Plus +7%
85 dB
iPhone 8 Plus
79.4 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced February 2020 September 2017
Release date March 2020 September 2017
Launch price ~ 1000 USD ~ 812 USD
SAR (head) 0.38 W/kg 0.94 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.57 W/kg 0.99 W/kg
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
4 (80%)
1 (20%)
Total votes: 5

Related comparisons

1. Galaxy S20 Plus and iPhone 11
2. Galaxy S20 Plus and Galaxy S10 Plus
3. Galaxy S20 Plus and iPhone 11 Pro Max
4. Galaxy S20 Plus and Galaxy S20 Ultra
5. Galaxy S20 Plus and Galaxy Note 10
6. iPhone 8 Plus and Galaxy S10
7. iPhone 8 Plus and iPhone 11
8. iPhone 8 Plus and iPhone XR
9. iPhone 8 Plus and iPhone 11 Pro
10. iPhone 8 Plus and Galaxy S20

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish