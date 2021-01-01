Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy S20 Plus vs iPhone XS – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus vs Apple iPhone XS

Самсунг Галакси С20 Плюс
Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus
VS
Эпл Айфон XS
Apple iPhone XS

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.7-inch Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus (with Exynos 9 Octa 990) that was released on February 11, 2020, against the Apple iPhone XS, which is powered by Apple A12 Bionic and came out 18 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Comes with 1842 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 2658 mAh
  • Has a 0.9 inch larger screen size
  • Has 2x more RAM: 8GB versus 4GB
  • Shows 35% longer battery life (97 vs 72 hours)
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1000GB
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz
  • 15% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (520K versus 452K)
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone XS
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Samsung
  • 22% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1109 and 907 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy S20 Plus
vs
iPhone XS

Display

Type Dynamic AMOLED OLED
Size 6.7 inches 5.8 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3200 pixels 2436 x 1125 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 524 ppi 458 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Tempered glass
Screen to body ratio 90.5% 82.9%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space 99.7% 98.8%
PWM 214 Hz 240 Hz
Response time 9 ms 4.4 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Galaxy S20 Plus +21%
789 nits
iPhone XS
651 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 161.9 mm (6.37 inches) 143.6 mm (5.65 inches)
Width 73.7 mm (2.9 inches) 70.9 mm (2.79 inches)
Thickness 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) 7.7 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 186 gramm (6.56 oz) 177 gramm (6.24 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Gray, Red Silver, Gold, Gray
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display No
Screen to body ratio
Galaxy S20 Plus +9%
90.5%
iPhone XS
82.9%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus and Apple iPhone XS in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 990 Apple A12 Bionic
Max. clock 2700 MHz 2490 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 2 + 4) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.73 GHz: Exynos M5		 - 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Tempest
- 2 cores at 2.49 GHz: Vortex
Lithography process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G77 MP11 Apple A12 Bionic GPU
GPU clock 550 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS ~1196 GFLOPS ~560 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 3200 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 64, 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 3.0 NVMe
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 1000 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy S20 Plus
907
iPhone XS +22%
1109
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy S20 Plus +3%
2874
iPhone XS
2798
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy S20 Plus +15%
520533
iPhone XS
452573

Software

Operating system Android 10.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11) iOS 12 (Can be upgraded to iOS 14.2)
ROM One UI 3.0 -
OS size 23.6 GB 11.8 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 2658 mAh
Charge power 25 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (15 W) Yes, Qi (10 W)
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No
Fast charging Yes (100% in 84 min) Yes (50% in 60 min)
Full charging time 1:25 hr 2:40 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy S20 Plus +27%
13:00 hr
iPhone XS
10:20 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy S20 Plus +52%
17:09 hr
iPhone XS
11:21 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy S20 Plus +49%
21:03 hr
iPhone XS
14:10 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 4000 x 3000
Zoom Optical, 1.1x Optical, 2x
Flash LED Quad LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording Up to 24FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 240FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 120° -
Lenses 4 (12 MP + 64 MP + 12 MP + 0.3 MP) 2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.76", Samsung S5K2LD (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Apple iSight X (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 29 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung Bright S5KGW2 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung S5K2LA (ISOCELL CMOS)
-
Depth lens - 0.3 MP
- Aperture: f/1.0
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 10 megapixels 7 megapixels
Image resolution 2592 x 3872 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2
Focal length 26 mm 32 mm
Pixel size 1.22 microns 1.12 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.2" -
Video resolution 2160p (4K) при 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP SPP, PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, HDP, GAP, GAVDP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C No
USB version 3.1 -
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* Yes Yes
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 22 16
5G support No -

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy S20 Plus
85 dB
iPhone XS +2%
86.9 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced February 2020 September 2018
Release date March 2020 September 2018
Launch price ~ 1000 USD ~ 1100 USD
SAR (head) 0.38 W/kg 0.99 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.57 W/kg 0.99 W/kg
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
8 (53.3%)
7 (46.7%)
Total votes: 15

Related comparisons

1. Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus vs Apple iPhone 11
2. Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus vs Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus
3. Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus vs Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max
4. Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus vs Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra
5. Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus vs Samsung Galaxy Note 10
6. Apple iPhone XS vs Samsung Galaxy S10
7. Apple iPhone XS vs Apple iPhone XR
8. Apple iPhone XS vs Apple iPhone 11 Pro
9. Apple iPhone XS vs Samsung Galaxy S20
10. Apple iPhone XS vs Apple iPhone X

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish