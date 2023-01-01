Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus vs Google Pixel 4a 5G VS Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus Google Pixel 4a 5G Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.7-inch Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus (with Exynos 9 Octa 990) that was released on February 11, 2020, against the Google Pixel 4a 5G, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G and came out 8 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus Waterproof body (IP68 classification)

Waterproof body (IP68 classification) Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz 41% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (520K versus 369K)

41% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (520K versus 369K) 27% higher pixel density (524 vs 413 PPI)

27% higher pixel density (524 vs 413 PPI) Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks Supports wireless charging up to 15W

Supports wireless charging up to 15W Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1000GB

Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1000GB The rear camera has a 1.1x optical zoom

The rear camera has a 1.1x optical zoom Has a 0.5 inch larger screen size

Has a 0.5 inch larger screen size Slow-motion recording at 960FPS

Slow-motion recording at 960FPS Comes with 615 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 3885 mAh

Comes with 615 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 3885 mAh Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 4a 5G Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1) Weighs 18 grams less

Weighs 18 grams less Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port The phone is 8-months newer

We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Value for money You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money. Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus Price Google Pixel 4a 5G Calculate

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type Dynamic AMOLED OLED Size 6.7 inches 6.2 inches Resolution 1440 x 3200 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9 PPI 524 ppi 413 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No No Max rated brightness 800 nits 700 nits HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10 Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Screen-to-body ratio 90.5% 84.1% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space 99.7% 96.9% PWM 214 Hz 250 Hz Response time 9 ms 6.4 ms Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity Peak brightness test (auto) Galaxy S20 Plus +16% 796 nits Pixel 4a 5G 688 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 161.9 mm (6.37 inches) 153.9 mm (6.06 inches) Width 73.7 mm (2.9 inches) 74 mm (2.91 inches) Thickness 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) 8.2 mm (0.32 inches) Weight 186 g (6.56 oz) 168 g (5.93 oz) Waterproof IP68 No Rear material Glass Plastic Frame material Metal Plastic Colors Black, Gray, Red Black Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, rear Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy S20 Plus +8% 90.5% Pixel 4a 5G 84.1%

Memory RAM RAM size 8 GB 6 GB Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X Memory clock 3200 MHz 2133 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128 GB 128 GB Storage type UFS 3.0 UFS 2.1 Memory card MicroSD No Memory card max size Up to 1000 GB -

Software Operating system Android 10.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) ROM One UI 4.1 Stock Android OS size 23.6 GB 14.8 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 4500 mAh 3885 mAh Charge power 25 W 18 W Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging Yes (15 W) No Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No Fast charging Yes (100% in 84 min) Yes (45% in 30 min) Full charging time 1:25 hr 1:40 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 09:33 hr - Watching video 13:44 hr - Gaming 03:56 hr - Standby 92 hr - General battery life Galaxy S20 Plus 28:26 hr Pixel 4a 5G n/a

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 12 megapixels 12.2 megapixels Image resolution 4000 x 3000 4000 x 3000 Zoom Optical, 1.1x Digital Flash LED Dual LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording Up to 24FPS No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 120° 107° Lenses 4 (12 MP + 64 MP + 12 MP + 0.3 MP) 2 (12.2 MP + 16 MP) Wide (main) lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 1.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.76", Samsung S5K2LD (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

- 12.2 MP

- Aperture: f/1.7

- Focal length: 27 mm

- Pixel size: 1.4 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/2.0

- Focal length: 29 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung Bright S5KGW2 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.4 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung S5K2LA (ISOCELL CMOS)

- 16 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1 micron

Depth lens - 0.3 MP

- Aperture: f/1.0

- Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus from DxOMark - Selfie camera Megapixels 10 megapixels 8 megapixels Image resolution 2592 x 3872 3264 x 2448 Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0 Focal length 26 mm 24 mm Pixel size 1.22 microns 1.12 microns Sensor type CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/3.2" 1/4" Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Galaxy S20 Plus 127 Pixel 4a 5G n/a Video quality Galaxy S20 Plus 100 Pixel 4a 5G n/a Generic camera score Galaxy S20 Plus 118 Pixel 4a 5G n/a

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5.1 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 3.1 3.1 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 1 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * Yes Yes Hybrid slot Yes No LTE Cat * 22 20 5G support No Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No Yes FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max loudness Galaxy S20 Plus 85 dB Pixel 4a 5G +6% 90.5 dB

Other Category Flagship Mid-range Announced February 2020 September 2020 Release date March 2020 November 2020 SAR (head) 0.38 W/kg - SAR (body) 1.57 W/kg - Sensors - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus is definitely a better buy.