Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus vs Google Pixel 6 Pro VS Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus Google Pixel 6 Pro Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.7-inch Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus (with Exynos 9 Octa 990) that was released on February 11, 2020, against the Google Pixel 6 Pro, which is powered by Google Tensor and came out 20 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus Shows 15% longer battery life (97 vs 84 hours)

Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1000GB

Slow-motion recording at 960FPS

Weighs 24 grams less Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 6 Pro The rear camera has a 4x optical zoom

Has 50% more RAM: 12GB versus 8GB

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

The phone is 1-year and 8-months newer

Comes with 503 mAh larger battery capacity: 5003 vs 4500 mAh

30% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (675K versus 518K)

Delivers 8% higher maximum brightness (859 against 797 nits)

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type Dynamic AMOLED OLED Size 6.7 inches 6.7 inches Resolution 1440 x 3200 pixels 1440 x 3120 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9 PPI 524 ppi 512 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Gorilla Glass Victus Screen-to-body ratio 90.5% 88.8% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space 99.7% - PWM 214 Hz - Response time 9 ms - Contrast ∞ Infinity - Max. Brightness Galaxy S20 Plus 797 nits Pixel 6 Pro +8% 859 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 161.9 mm (6.37 inches) 163.9 mm (6.45 inches) Width 73.7 mm (2.9 inches) 75.9 mm (2.99 inches) Thickness 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) Weight 186 gramm (6.56 oz) 210 gramm (7.41 oz) Waterproof IP68 IP68 Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Metal Metal Colors Black, Gray, Red White, Black, Yellow Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy S20 Plus +2% 90.5% Pixel 6 Pro 88.8%

Software Operating system Android 10.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) Android 12 ROM One UI 4.0 Stock Android OS size 23.6 GB -

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 12 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 4000 x 3000 8700 x 5800 Zoom Optical, 1.1x Optical, 4x Flash LED Dual LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording Up to 24FPS No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 120° 114° Lenses 4 (12 MP + 64 MP + 12 MP + 0.3 MP) 3 (50 MP + 48 MP + 12 MP) Wide (main) lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 1.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.76", Samsung S5K2LD (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 1.2 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.31", Samsung GN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Laser autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/2.0

- Focal length: 29 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung Bright S5KGW2 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 48 MP

- Aperture: f/3.5

- Focal length: 104 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.4 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung S5K2LA (ISOCELL CMOS)

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.25 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX386 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

Depth lens - 0.3 MP

- Aperture: f/1.0

- Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus from DxOMark Photo samples of Google Pixel 6 Pro from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 10 megapixels 11.1 megapixels Image resolution 2592 x 3872 3840 x 2880 Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0 Focal length 26 mm 24 mm Pixel size 1.22 microns 1.22 microns Sensor type CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/3.2" - Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Galaxy S20 Plus 127 Pixel 6 Pro n/a Video quality Galaxy S20 Plus 100 Pixel 6 Pro n/a Generic camera score Galaxy S20 Plus 118 Pixel 6 Pro n/a

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5.2 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 3.1 3.1 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * Yes Yes Hybrid slot Yes No LTE Cat * 22 20 5G support No Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max. loudness Galaxy S20 Plus 85 dB Pixel 6 Pro n/a

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced February 2020 October 2021 Release date March 2020 October 2021 SAR (head) 0.38 W/kg - SAR (body) 1.57 W/kg - Sensors - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the display and performance are more important to you, then choose the Google Pixel 6 Pro. But if the software, camera, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus.