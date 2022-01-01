Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus vs Google Pixel 6a
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.7-inch Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus (with Exynos 9 Octa 990) that was released on February 11, 2020, against the Google Pixel 6a, which is powered by Google Tensor and came out 27 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus
- Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
- Has a 0.6 inch larger screen size
- Supports wireless charging up to 15W
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1000GB
- The rear camera has a 1.1x optical zoom
- Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
- Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
- Has 33% more RAM: 8GB versus 6GB
- Has 2 SIM card slots
- Thinner bezels – 7.5% more screen real estate
- 22% higher pixel density (524 vs 429 PPI)
- The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 6a
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
- The phone is 2-years and 3-months newer
- Faster storage type - UFS 3.1 versus UFS 3.0
- More energy-efficient CPU – Google Tensor
- 12% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1014 and 903 points
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
72
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
65
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
85
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
75
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|Dynamic AMOLED
|OLED
|Size
|6.7 inches
|6.1 inches
|Resolution
|1440 x 3200 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|524 ppi
|429 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 6
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Screen-to-body ratio
|90.5%
|83%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|99.7%
|-
|PWM
|214 Hz
|-
|Response time
|9 ms
|-
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|-
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]
Design and build
|Height
|161.9 mm (6.37 inches)
|152.2 mm (5.99 inches)
|Width
|73.7 mm (2.9 inches)
|71.8 mm (2.83 inches)
|Thickness
|7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
|8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
|Weight
|186 gramm (6.56 oz)
|178 gramm (6.28 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP68
|IP67
|Rear material
|Glass
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Gray, Red
|White, Black, Green
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 990
|Google Tensor
|Max. clock
|2700 MHz
|2800 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 2 + 4)
|8 (2 + 2 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.73 GHz: Exynos M5
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex A55
- 2 cores at 2.25 GHz: Cortex A76
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-X1
|L3 cache
|2 MB
|4 MB
|Lithography process
|7 nanometers
|5 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G77 MP11
|Mali-G78 MP20
|GPU clock
|550 MHz
|848 MHz
|FLOPS
|~1196 GFLOPS
|~2171 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|8 GB
|6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|-
|Memory clock
|3200 MHz
|-
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.0
|UFS 3.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|No
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 1000 GB
|-
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
903
Pixel 6a +12%
1014
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy S20 Plus +1%
2879
2860
|CPU
|135748
|-
|GPU
|155476
|-
|Memory
|113898
|-
|UX
|115935
|-
|Total score
|520193
|-
|Stability
|41%
|-
|Graphics test
|25 FPS
|-
|Graphics score
|4276
|-
|PCMark 3.0 score
|10961
|-
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Software
|Operating system
|Android 10.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 12)
|Android 12
|ROM
|One UI 4.0
|Stock Android
|OS size
|23.6 GB
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|4500 mAh
|4410 mAh
|Charge power
|25 W
|18 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes (15 W)
|No
|Reverse charging
|Yes, (wireless)
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (100% in 84 min)
|Yes
|Full charging time
|1:25 hr
|-
|Web browsing
|09:33 hr
|-
|Watching video
|13:44 hr
|-
|Gaming
|03:56 hr
|-
|Standby
|92 hr
|-
Camera
|Matrix
|12 megapixels
|12.2 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4000 x 3000
|-
|Zoom
|Optical, 1.1x
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|Up to 24FPS
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|240 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|114°
|Lenses
|4 (12 MP + 64 MP + 12 MP + 0.3 MP)
|2 (12.2 MP + 12 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.76", Samsung S5K2LD (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|- 12.2 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 29 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung Bright S5KGW2 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|-
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung S5K2LA (ISOCELL CMOS)
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 17 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
|Depth lens
|- 0.3 MP
- Aperture: f/1.0
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Samples
|Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus from DxOMark
|-
|Megapixels
|10 megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|2592 x 3872
|3840 x 2160
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|26 mm
|24 mm
|Pixel size
|1.22 microns
|1.12 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.2"
|-
|Video resolution
|2160p (4K) at 60 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
127
Video quality
100
Generic camera score
118
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|3.1
|3.1
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|1
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|-
|eSIM support*
|Yes
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|No
|LTE Cat*
|22
|20
|5G support
|No
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|February 2020
|May 2022
|Release date
|March 2020
|June 2022
|SAR (head)
|0.38 W/kg
|-
|SAR (body)
|1.57 W/kg
|-
|Sensors
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the display, software, camera, connectivity, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus. But if the performance is more of a priority – go for the Google Pixel 6a.
