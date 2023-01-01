Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus vs Google Pixel 7
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.7-inch Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus (with Exynos 9 Octa 990) that was released on February 11, 2020, against the Google Pixel 7, which is powered by Google Tensor G2 and came out 33 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus
- Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
- 26% higher pixel density (524 vs 416 PPI)
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1000GB
- The rear camera has a 1.1x optical zoom
- Has a 0.4 inch larger screen size
- Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
- Has 2 SIM card slots
- Thinner bezels – 5.6% more screen real estate
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 7
- Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
- 44% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (748K versus 520K)
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
- The phone is 2-years and 9-months newer
- Delivers 21% higher peak brightness (964 against 796 nits)
- Faster storage type - UFS 3.1 versus UFS 3.0
- More energy-efficient CPU – Google Tensor G2
- 15% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1042 and 905 points
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
84
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
64
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
74
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
72
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
85
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
75
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|Dynamic AMOLED
|AMOLED
|Size
|6.7 inches
|6.3 inches
|Resolution
|1440 x 3200 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|524 ppi
|416 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|90 Hz
|Adaptive refresh rate
|No
|Yes
|Max rated brightness
|800 nits
|450 nits
|Max rated brightness in HDR
|-
|1400 nits
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 6
|Gorilla Glass Victus
|Screen-to-body ratio
|90.5%
|84.9%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|99.7%
|98.5%
|PWM
|214 Hz
|360 Hz
|Response time
|9 ms
|3 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|161.9 mm (6.37 inches)
|155.6 mm (6.13 inches)
|Width
|73.7 mm (2.9 inches)
|73.2 mm (2.88 inches)
|Thickness
|7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
|8.7 mm (0.34 inches)
|Weight
|186 g (6.56 oz)
|197 g (6.95 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP68
|IP68
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Gray, Red
|White, Black, Yellow
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 990
|Google Tensor G2
|Max clock
|2700 MHz
|2850 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 2 + 4)
|8 (2 + 2 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.73 GHz: Exynos M5
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.35 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 2 cores at 2.85 GHz: Cortex-X1
|L3 cache
|2 MB
|4 MB
|Lithography process
|7 nanometers
|5 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G77 MP11
|Mali-G710 MP7
|GPU clock
|550 MHz
|850 MHz
|FLOPS
|~1196 GFLOPS
|-
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
905
Pixel 7 +15%
1042
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2876
Pixel 7 +13%
3261
|CPU
|135748
|203616
|GPU
|155476
|295372
|Memory
|113898
|108654
|UX
|115935
|142235
|Total score
|520871
|748242
|Max surface temperature
|48.1 °C
|45.8 °C
|Stability
|50%
|69%
|Graphics test
|25 FPS
|39 FPS
|Graphics score
|4293
|6523
|Web score
|8688
|7506
|Video editing
|5887
|6176
|Photo editing
|30778
|17801
|Data manipulation
|8535
|10086
|Writing score
|12229
|15649
Memory
|RAM size
|8 GB
|8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR5
|Memory clock
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Channels
|2
|4
|Storage size
|128 GB
|128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.0
|UFS 3.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|No
|Memory card max size
|Up to 1000 GB
|-
Software
|Operating system
|Android 10.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 13)
|Android 13
|ROM
|One UI 4.1
|Stock Android
|OS size
|23.6 GB
|14 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|4500 mAh
|4355 mAh
|Charge power
|25 W
|20 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes (15 W)
|Yes (20 W)
|Reverse charging
|Yes, (wireless)
|Yes, (wireless)
|Fast charging
|Yes (100% in 84 min)
|Yes (48% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:25 hr
|1:40 hr
|Web browsing
|09:33 hr
|10:13 hr
|Watching video
|13:44 hr
|16:16 hr
|Gaming
|03:56 hr
|05:26 hr
|Standby
|92 hr
|73 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|12 megapixels
|50 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4000 x 3000
|8192 x 6144
|Zoom
|Optical, 1.1x
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|Up to 24FPS
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|240 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|114°
|Lenses
|4 (12 MP + 64 MP + 12 MP + 0.3 MP)
|2 (50 MP + 12 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.76", Samsung S5K2LD (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.2 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.31", Samsung GN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 29 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung Bright S5KGW2 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|-
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung S5K2LA (ISOCELL CMOS)
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX381 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
|Depth lens
|- 0.3 MP
- Aperture: f/1.0
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Samples
|Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus from DxOMark
|Photo samples of Google Pixel 7 from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|10 megapixels
|10.8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|2592 x 3872
|3648 x 2736
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|-
|Focal length
|26 mm
|-
|Pixel size
|1.22 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|-
|Sensor size
|1/3.2"
|-
|Video resolution
|2160p (4K) at 60 FPS
|2160p (4K) at 60 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
127
Pixel 7 +14%
145
Video quality
100
Pixel 7 +43%
143
Generic camera score
118
Pixel 7 +19%
140
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|3.1
|3.2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|1
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|-
|eSIM support*
|Yes
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|No
|LTE Cat*
|22
|20
|5G support
|No
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|February 2020
|October 2022
|Release date
|March 2020
|October 2022
|SAR (head)
|0.38 W/kg
|-
|SAR (body)
|1.57 W/kg
|-
|Sensors
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the performance is more important to you, then choose the Google Pixel 7. But if the software and camera are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus.
