Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus vs Google Pixel 7 Pro
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.7-inch Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus (with Exynos 9 Octa 990) that was released on February 11, 2020, against the Google Pixel 7 Pro, which is powered by Google Tensor G2 and came out 32 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1000GB
- Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
- Has 2 SIM card slots
- Weighs 26 grams less
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 7 Pro
- The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom
- Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
- 54% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (803K versus 523K)
- Delivers 37% higher peak brightness (1100 against 805 nits)
- Has 50% more RAM: 12GB versus 8GB
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
- The phone is 2-years and 8-months newer
- Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
97
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
81
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
79
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
80
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
85
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
83
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|Dynamic AMOLED
|AMOLED
|Size
|6.7 inches
|6.7 inches
|Resolution
|1440 x 3200 pixels
|1440 x 3120 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|524 ppi
|512 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|120 Hz
|Max rated brightness
|800 nits
|550 nits
|Max rated brightness in HDR
|-
|1000 nits
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 6
|Gorilla Glass Victus
|Screen-to-body ratio
|90.5%
|88.7%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|99.7%
|97%
|PWM
|214 Hz
|240 Hz
|Response time
|9 ms
|4 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|161.9 mm (6.37 inches)
|162.9 mm (6.41 inches)
|Width
|73.7 mm (2.9 inches)
|76.6 mm (3.02 inches)
|Thickness
|7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
|8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
|Weight
|186 gramm (6.56 oz)
|212 gramm (7.48 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP68
|IP68
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Gray, Red
|White, Black, Gray
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 990
|Google Tensor G2
|Max. clock
|2700 MHz
|2850 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 2 + 4)
|8 (2 + 2 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.73 GHz: Exynos M5
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.35 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 2 cores at 2.85 GHz: Cortex-X1
|L3 cache
|2 MB
|4 MB
|Lithography process
|7 nanometers
|5 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G77 MP11
|Mali-G710 MP7
|GPU clock
|550 MHz
|-
|FLOPS
|~1196 GFLOPS
|-
|RAM size
|8 GB
|12 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR5
|Memory clock
|3200 MHz
|-
|Channels
|2
|4
|Storage size
|128 GB
|128, 256, 512 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.0
|UFS 3.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|No
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 1000 GB
|-
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
914
Pixel 7 Pro +17%
1066
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2884
Pixel 7 Pro +11%
3198
|CPU
|135748
|216931
|GPU
|155476
|296692
|Memory
|113898
|134893
|UX
|115935
|152600
|Total score
|523728
|803944
|Stability
|43%
|68%
|Graphics test
|25 FPS
|38 FPS
|Graphics score
|4284
|6409
|PCMark 3.0 score
|10931
|11408
Software
|Operating system
|Android 10.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 13)
|Android 13
|ROM
|One UI 4.1
|Stock Android
|OS size
|23.6 GB
|14 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|4500 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|25 W
|30 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes (15 W)
|Yes (23 W)
|Reverse charging
|Yes, (wireless)
|Yes, (wireless)
|Fast charging
|Yes (100% in 84 min)
|Yes (46% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:25 hr
|1:49 hr
|Web browsing
|09:33 hr
|09:19 hr
|Watching video
|13:44 hr
|14:51 hr
|Gaming
|03:56 hr
|04:59 hr
|Standby
|92 hr
|76 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|12 megapixels
|50 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4000 x 3000
|8192 x 6144
|Zoom
|Optical, 1.1x
|Optical, 5x
|Flash
|LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|Up to 24FPS
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|240 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|126°
|Lenses
|4 (12 MP + 64 MP + 12 MP + 0.3 MP)
|3 (50 MP + 48 MP + 12 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.76", Samsung S5K2LD (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.2 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.31", Samsung GN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 29 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung Bright S5KGW2 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/3.5
- Focal length: 120 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung S5KGM1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung S5K2LA (ISOCELL CMOS)
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.55 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX381 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
|Depth lens
|- 0.3 MP
- Aperture: f/1.0
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Samples
|Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus from DxOMark
|Photo samples of Google Pixel 7 Pro from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|10 megapixels
|10.8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|2592 x 3872
|-
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|-
|Focal length
|26 mm
|-
|Pixel size
|1.22 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|-
|Sensor size
|1/3.2"
|-
|Video resolution
|2160p (4K) at 60 FPS
|2160p (4K) at 60 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
127
Pixel 7 Pro +17%
148
Video quality
100
Pixel 7 Pro +43%
143
Generic camera score
118
Pixel 7 Pro +25%
147
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|3.1
|3.2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|1
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|-
|eSIM support*
|Yes
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|No
|LTE Cat*
|22
|20
|5G support
|No
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|February 2020
|October 2022
|Release date
|March 2020
|October 2022
|SAR (head)
|0.38 W/kg
|-
|SAR (body)
|1.57 W/kg
|-
|Sensors
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the display, performance, and design are more important to you, then choose the Google Pixel 7 Pro. But if the software and connectivity are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus.
