Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy S20 Plus vs Pixel 7a – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus vs Google Pixel 7a

70 out of 100
Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus
VS
74 out of 100
Google Pixel 7a
Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus
Google Pixel 7a

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.7-inch Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus (with Exynos 9 Octa 990) that was released on February 11, 2020, against the Google Pixel 7a, which is powered by Google Tensor G2 and came out 40 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus
  • Has a 0.6 inch larger screen size
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1000GB
  • The rear camera has a 1.1x optical zoom
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Thinner bezels – 8.7% more screen real estate
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • 22% higher pixel density (524 vs 429 PPI)
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 7a
  • Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
  • Delivers 35% higher peak brightness (1081 against 801 nits)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • The phone is 3-years and 4-months newer
  • 17% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (744K versus 635K)
  • Faster storage type - UFS 3.1 versus UFS 3.0
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Google Tensor G2
  • 15% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1054 and 913 points

Review

Evaluation of Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus and Google Pixel 7a crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview Score
Final comparison evaluation
Choose the importance of each parameter to more accurately identify the smartphone that best meets your particular needs.
Adjust priorities
Feature
Priority (Weight)
Display:
Camera:
Performance:
Gaming:
Battery Life:
Connectivity:
The higher the priority, the more it will affect the final NanoReview score.

Value for money

You can enter your local prices of these phones (in USD or other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
VS
Promotion

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy S20 Plus
vs
Pixel 7a

Display

Type Dynamic AMOLED OLED
Size 6.7 inches 6.1 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3200 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 524 ppi 429 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 800 nits 700 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR - 1300 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 90.5% 81.8%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 99.7% 98.4%
PWM 214 Hz 218 Hz
Response time 9 ms 2 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Galaxy S20 Plus
801 nits
Pixel 7a +35%
1081 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 161.9 mm (6.37 inches) 152 mm (5.98 inches)
Width 73.7 mm (2.9 inches) 72.9 mm (2.87 inches)
Thickness 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) 9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 186 g (6.56 oz) 193.5 g (6.83 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP67
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Gray, Red White, Gray, Blue, Orange
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy S20 Plus +11%
90.5%
Pixel 7a
81.8%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus and Google Pixel 7a in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 990 Google Tensor G2
Max clock 2700 MHz 2850 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 2 + 4) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.73 GHz: Exynos M5		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.35 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 2 cores at 2.85 GHz: Cortex-X1
L3 cache 2 MB 4 MB
Lithography process 7 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G77 MP11 Mali-G710 MP7
GPU clock 550 MHz 850 MHz
FLOPS ~1126 GFLOPS ~1153 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy S20 Plus
913
Pixel 7a +15%
1054
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy S20 Plus
2903
Pixel 7a +11%
3210
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy S20 Plus
635525
Pixel 7a +17%
744026
CPU 164221 186320
GPU 231068 295964
Memory 114498 115569
UX 123112 139389
Total score 635525 744026
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Galaxy S20 Plus
4298
Pixel 7a +48%
6343
Max surface temperature 48.1 °C 50.8 °C
Stability 53% 65%
Graphics test 25 FPS 37 FPS
Graphics score 4298 6343
Web score 8649 7662
Video editing 5886 6397
Photo editing 31154 19555
Data manipulation 8604 10215
Writing score 12232 15231
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 8 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Channels 2 4
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 3.0 UFS 3.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max size Up to 1000 GB -

Software

Operating system Android 10.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) Android 13
ROM One UI 4.1 Stock Android
OS size 23.6 GB -

Battery

Capacity 4500 mAh 4385 mAh
Max charge power 25 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (15 W) Yes (7.5 W)
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No
Fast charging Yes (100% in 84 min) Yes (20% in 36 min)
Full charging time 1:25 hr 1:57 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 09:33 hr 11:05 hr
Watching video 13:44 hr 15:28 hr
Gaming 03:54 hr 05:16 hr
Standby 92 hr 73 hr
General battery life
Galaxy S20 Plus
28:25 hr
Pixel 7a +4%
29:33 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 9000 x 7000
Zoom Optical, 1.1x Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording Up to 24FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 120°
Lenses 4 (12 MP + 64 MP + 12 MP + 0.3 MP) 2 (64 MP + 13 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.76", Samsung S5K2LD (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.73", Sony IMX787 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 29 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung Bright S5KGW2 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
-
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung S5K2LA (ISOCELL CMOS)
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.06", Sony IMX712 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
Depth lens - 0.3 MP
- Aperture: f/1.0
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus from DxOMark Photo samples of Google Pixel 7a from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 10 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 2592 x 3872 4032 x 3024
Aperture f/2.2 -
Focal length 26 mm -
Pixel size 1.22 microns -
Sensor type CMOS -
Sensor size 1/3.2" -
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Galaxy S20 Plus
100
Pixel 7a +33%
133
Generic camera score
Galaxy S20 Plus
118
Pixel 7a +13%
133

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.3
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 3.2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby -
eSIM support* Yes Yes
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 22 20
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max loudness
Galaxy S20 Plus
85 dB
Pixel 7a +6%
90.4 dB

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced February 2020 May 2023
Release date March 2020 May 2023
SAR (head) 0.38 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.57 W/kg -
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Bundled charger - Not included
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance and gaming are more important to you, then choose the Google Pixel 7a. But if the software and design are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Galaxy A54 5G and Pixel 7a
2. Pixel 6 Pro and Pixel 7a
3. Xperia 10 V and Pixel 7a
4. Galaxy S23 and Pixel 7a
5. Pixel 7 Pro and Pixel 7a
6. Galaxy S21 FE 5G and Galaxy S20 Plus
7. Galaxy S23 Ultra and Galaxy S20 Plus
8. Galaxy S20 FE and Galaxy S20 Plus
9. Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S20 Plus
10. Galaxy S23 Plus and Galaxy S20 Plus
Compare other phones (1100+)

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
EnglishРусский