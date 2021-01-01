Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy S20 Plus vs Honor 20 Pro – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus vs Huawei Honor 20 Pro

Самсунг Галакси С20 Плюс
Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus
VS
Хуавей Хонор 20 Про
Huawei Honor 20 Pro

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.7-inch Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus (with Exynos 9 Octa 990) that was released on February 11, 2020, against the Huawei Honor 20 Pro, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 980 and came out 9 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Delivers 63% higher maximum brightness (789 against 483 nits)
  • Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
  • 27% higher pixel density (524 vs 412 PPI)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Supports wireless charging up to 15W
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1000GB
  • Has a 0.44 inch larger screen size
  • Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 4000 mAh
  • 30% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (520K versus 399K)
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 20 Pro
  • The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
  • Shows 7% longer battery life (104 vs 97 hours)

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy S20 Plus
vs
Honor 20 Pro

Display

Type Dynamic AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.7 inches 6.26 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3200 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 524 ppi 412 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Tempered glass
Screen to body ratio 90.5% 84.1%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 -
Display tests
RGB color space 99.7% 100%
PWM 214 Hz 333 Hz
Response time 9 ms 33 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Max. Brightness
Galaxy S20 Plus +63%
789 nits
Honor 20 Pro
483 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 161.9 mm (6.37 inches) 154.6 mm (6.09 inches)
Width 73.7 mm (2.9 inches) 73.9 mm (2.91 inches)
Thickness 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) 8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 186 gramm (6.56 oz) 182 gramm (6.42 oz)
Waterproof IP68 No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Gray, Red Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen to body ratio
Galaxy S20 Plus +8%
90.5%
Honor 20 Pro
84.1%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus and Huawei Honor 20 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 990 HiSilicon Kirin 980
Max. clock 2700 MHz 2600 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 2 + 4) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.73 GHz: Exynos M5		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 1.92 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A76
L3 cache - 4 MB
Lithography process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G77 MP11 Mali G76 MP10
GPU clock 550 MHz 720 MHz
FLOPS ~1196 GFLOPS ~691 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 3200 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.0 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 1000 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy S20 Plus +14%
2874
Honor 20 Pro
2528
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy S20 Plus +30%
520533
Honor 20 Pro
399245

Software

Operating system Android 10.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11) Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM One UI 3.0 Magic 3.1
OS size 23.6 GB 13 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 25 W 22.5 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (15 W) No
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No
Fast charging Yes (100% in 84 min) Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:25 hr 1:25 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy S20 Plus
13:00 hr
Honor 20 Pro +16%
15:13 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy S20 Plus +14%
17:09 hr
Honor 20 Pro
15:00 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy S20 Plus
21:03 hr
Honor 20 Pro +39%
29:18 hr
Phone Battery Life Ranking (122nd and 70th place)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Optical, 1.1x Optical, 3x
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording Up to 24FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 117°
Lenses 4 (12 MP + 64 MP + 12 MP + 0.3 MP) 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 16 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.76", Samsung S5K2LD (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.4
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 29 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung Bright S5KGW2 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 80 mm
- Sensor: 1/4.4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung S5K2LA (ISOCELL CMOS)
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 17 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.1" (CMOS)
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
Depth lens - 0.3 MP
- Aperture: f/1.0
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus from DxOMark Photo samples of Huawei Honor 20 Pro from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 10 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 2592 x 3872 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0
Focal length 26 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 1.22 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.2" -
Video resolution 2160p (4K) при 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* Yes No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 22 21
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced February 2020 May 2019
Release date March 2020 June 2019
Launch price ~ 1000 USD ~ 437 USD
SAR (head) 0.38 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.57 W/kg -
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
2 (33.3%)
4 (66.7%)
Total votes: 6

Related comparisons

1. Galaxy S20 Plus or iPhone 11
2. Galaxy S20 Plus or Galaxy S10 Plus
3. Galaxy S20 Plus or iPhone 11 Pro Max
4. Galaxy S20 Plus or Galaxy S20 Ultra
5. Galaxy S20 Plus or Galaxy Note 10
6. Honor 20 Pro or Mi 9T Pro
7. Honor 20 Pro or Mi 9
8. Honor 20 Pro or Huawei P30
9. Honor 20 Pro or iPhone 11 Pro
10. Honor 20 Pro or Mi Note 10

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish