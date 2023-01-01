Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus vs Honor Magic 5 Pro VS Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus Honor Magic 5 Pro Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.7-inch Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus (with Exynos 9 Octa 990) that was released on February 11, 2020, against the Honor Magic 5 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 and came out 38 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1000GB

Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1000GB 14% higher pixel density (524 vs 460 PPI)

14% higher pixel density (524 vs 460 PPI) Weighs 33 grams less

Weighs 33 grams less Ready for eSIM technology Reasons to consider the Honor Magic 5 Pro The rear camera has a 3.5x optical zoom

The rear camera has a 3.5x optical zoom 2.3x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1219K versus 523K)

2.3x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1219K versus 523K) Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)

Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating) Shows 30% longer battery life (37:04 vs 28:26 hours)

Shows 30% longer battery life (37:04 vs 28:26 hours) Delivers 54% higher peak brightness (1232 against 801 nits)

Delivers 54% higher peak brightness (1232 against 801 nits) Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2) The phone is 3-years and 2-months newer

The phone is 3-years and 2-months newer Comes with 600 mAh larger battery capacity: 5100 vs 4500 mAh

Comes with 600 mAh larger battery capacity: 5100 vs 4500 mAh Has a built-in infrared port

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type Dynamic AMOLED OLED Size 6.7 inches 6.81 inches Resolution 1440 x 3200 pixels 1312 x 2848 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 19.54:9 PPI 524 ppi 460 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No Yes Max rated brightness 800 nits 700 nits Max rated brightness in HDR - 1800 nits HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Corning Gorilla Glass Screen-to-body ratio 90.5% 91% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming Display tests RGB color space 99.7% 98.7% PWM 214 Hz 120 Hz Response time 9 ms 1 ms Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity Peak brightness test (auto) Galaxy S20 Plus 801 nits Magic 5 Pro +54% 1232 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build Height 161.9 mm (6.37 inches) 162.9 mm (6.41 inches) Width 73.7 mm (2.9 inches) 76.7 mm (3.02 inches) Thickness 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) 8.77 mm (0.35 inches) Weight 186 g (6.56 oz) 219 g (7.72 oz) Waterproof IP68 IP68 Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Metal Metal Colors Black, Gray, Red Black, Green Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy S20 Plus 90.5% Magic 5 Pro +1% 91%

Memory RAM RAM size 8 GB 8, 12, 16 GB Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Memory clock 3200 MHz - Channels 2 4 Storage Storage size 128 GB 256, 512 GB Storage type UFS 3.0 UFS 4.0 Memory card MicroSD No Memory card max size Up to 1000 GB -

Software Operating system Android 10.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) Android 13 ROM One UI 4.1 Magic UI 7.1 OS size 23.6 GB 24 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 4500 mAh 5100 mAh Charge power 25 W 66 W Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging Yes (15 W) Yes (50 W) Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) Yes Fast charging Yes (100% in 84 min) Yes (75% in 30 min) Full charging time 1:25 hr 0:48 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 09:33 hr 13:43 hr Watching video 13:44 hr 16:12 hr Gaming 03:56 hr 04:59 hr Standby 92 hr 118 hr General battery life Galaxy S20 Plus 28:26 hr Magic 5 Pro +30% 37:04 hr Smartphones With Long Battery Life

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 12 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 4000 x 3000 8192 x 6144 Zoom Optical, 1.1x Optical, 3.5x Flash LED Dual LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording Up to 24FPS No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 120° 122° Lenses 4 (12 MP + 64 MP + 12 MP + 0.3 MP) 4 (50 MP + 50 MP + 50 MP) Wide (main) lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 1.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.76", Samsung S5K2LD (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.6

- Focal length: 23 mm

- Pixel size: 1.4 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.12", Sony IMX878 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/2.0

- Focal length: 29 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung Bright S5KGW2 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/3.0

- Focal length: 90 mm

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.4 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung S5K2LA (ISOCELL CMOS)

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/2.0

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Sensor: 1/2.5" (CMOS)

Depth lens - 0.3 MP

- Aperture: f/1.0

Yes Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus from DxOMark Photo samples of Honor Magic 5 Pro from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 10 megapixels 12 megapixels Image resolution 2592 x 3872 4096 x 3072 Aperture f/2.2 - Focal length 26 mm - Pixel size 1.22 microns - Sensor type CMOS - Sensor size 1/3.2" - Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Galaxy S20 Plus 127 Magic 5 Pro +21% 154 Video quality Galaxy S20 Plus 100 Magic 5 Pro +44% 144 Generic camera score Galaxy S20 Plus 118 Magic 5 Pro +29% 152

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax/be) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5.2 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 3.1 3.1 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No Yes Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * Yes No Hybrid slot Yes No LTE Cat * 22 - 5G support No Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes - Speakers test Max loudness Galaxy S20 Plus 85 dB Magic 5 Pro +1% 86 dB

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced February 2020 February 2023 Release date March 2020 March 2023 SAR (head) 0.38 W/kg - SAR (body) 1.57 W/kg - Sensors - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Face recognition sensor

- Fingerprint

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Honor Magic 5 Pro is definitely a better buy.