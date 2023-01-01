Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy S20 Plus vs Mate 60 Pro – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus vs Huawei Mate 60 Pro

69 out of 100
Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus
VS
84 out of 100
Huawei Mate 60 Pro
Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus
Huawei Mate 60 Pro

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.7-inch Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus (with Exynos 9 Octa 990) that was released on February 11, 2020, against the Huawei Mate 60 Pro, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 9000S and came out 43 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1000GB
  • 19% higher pixel density (524 vs 440 PPI)
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • Weighs 39 grams less
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 5.3 mm narrower
  • Ready for eSIM technology
Reasons to consider the Huawei Mate 60 Pro
  • The rear camera has a 3.5x optical zoom
  • Has 50% more RAM: 12GB versus 8GB
  • Supports higher wattage charging (88W versus 25W)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • The phone is 3-years and 7-months newer
  • Slow-motion recording at 3840FPS
  • Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh
  • More recent OS version: Android 14 versus 13
  • Has a built-in infrared port

Review

Evaluation of Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus and Huawei Mate 60 Pro crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Scores with a red asterisk (*) are approximate and may change in the future as we gather more data.
NanoReview Score
Final comparison evaluation
Feature
Priority (Weight)
Display:
Camera:
Performance:
Gaming:
Battery Life:
The higher the priority, the more it will affect the final NanoReview score.

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy S20 Plus
vs
Mate 60 Pro

Display

Type Dynamic AMOLED OLED
Size 6.7 inches 6.82 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3200 pixels 1212 x 2616 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 524 ppi 440 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No Yes
Max rated brightness 800 nits 600 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 90.5% 88.5%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space 99.7% -
PWM 214 Hz -
Response time 9 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Peak brightness test (auto)
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 161.9 mm (6.37 inches) 163.7 mm (6.44 inches)
Width 73.7 mm (2.9 inches) 79 mm (3.11 inches)
Thickness 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) 8.1 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 186 g (6.56 oz) 225 g (7.94 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP68
Advanced cooling - Vapor chamber
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Gray, Red White, Black, Green, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy S20 Plus +2%
90.5%
Mate 60 Pro
88.5%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus and Huawei Mate 60 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 990 HiSilicon Kirin 9000S
Max clock 2700 MHz 2620 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 2 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.73 GHz: Exynos M5		 - 4 cores at 1.53 GHz:
- 3 cores at 2.15 GHz:
- 1 core at 2.62 GHz:
L3 cache 2 MB -
Lithography process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G77 MP11 -
GPU shading units 704 -
GPU clock 550 MHz 750 MHz
FLOPS ~1126 GFLOPS -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy S20 Plus
2887
Mate 60 Pro +10%
3163
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
CPU 164221 -
GPU 231068 -
Memory 114498 -
UX 123112 -
Total score 633046 -
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Max surface temperature 48.1 °C -
Stability 53% -
Graphics test 25 FPS -
Graphics score 4298 -
PCMark 3.0
Web score 8565 -
Video editing 5867 -
Photo editing 31253 -
Data manipulation 8577 -
Writing score 12313 -
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 8 GB 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory clock 3200 MHz -
Channels 2 4
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 256, 512, 1024 GB
Storage type UFS 3.0 UFS 4.0
Memory card MicroSD Nano Memory
Memory card max size Up to 1000 GB Up to 256 GB

Software

Operating system Android 10.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) Android 14
ROM One UI 4.1 -
OS size 23.6 GB -

Battery

Capacity 4500 mAh 5000 mAh
Max charge power 25 W 88 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (15 W) Yes (50 W)
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) Yes
Fast charging Yes (100% in 84 min) Yes (50% in 18 min)
Full charging time 1:25 hr 0:31 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 09:33 hr -
Watching video 13:44 hr -
Gaming 03:54 hr -
Standby 92 hr -
General battery life

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 8192 x 6144
Zoom Optical, 1.1x Optical, 3.5x
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording Up to 24FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 3840 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 120°
Lenses 4 (12 MP + 64 MP + 12 MP + 0.3 MP) 3 (50 MP + 48 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.76", Samsung S5K2LD (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.4 - 4.0
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 29 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung Bright S5KGW2 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/3.5
- Focal length: 90 mm
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung S5K2LA (ISOCELL CMOS)
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 0.3 MP
- Aperture: f/1.0
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 10 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 2592 x 3872 4160 x 3120
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.4
Focal length 26 mm 18 mm
Pixel size 1.22 microns -
Sensor type CMOS -
Sensor size 1/3.2" -
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* Yes No
Hybrid slot Yes Yes
LTE Cat* 22 20
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max loudness

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced February 2020 August 2023
Release date March 2020 August 2023
SAR (head) 0.38 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.57 W/kg -
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
- Fingerprint
Bundled charger - Yes, 88 W
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei Mate 60 Pro is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
