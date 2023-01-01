Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus vs Huawei Mate 60 Pro
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.7-inch Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus (with Exynos 9 Octa 990) that was released on February 11, 2020, against the Huawei Mate 60 Pro, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 9000S and came out 43 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1000GB
- 19% higher pixel density (524 vs 440 PPI)
- Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
- Weighs 39 grams less
- Better grip in hands – the body is 5.3 mm narrower
- Ready for eSIM technology
Reasons to consider the Huawei Mate 60 Pro
- The rear camera has a 3.5x optical zoom
- Has 50% more RAM: 12GB versus 8GB
- Supports higher wattage charging (88W versus 25W)
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
- The phone is 3-years and 7-months newer
- Slow-motion recording at 3840FPS
- Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh
- More recent OS version: Android 14 versus 13
- Has a built-in infrared port
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
93
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
89
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
67
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
98*
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
86*
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
86
Scores with a red asterisk (*) are approximate and may change in the future as we gather more data.
Choose the importance of each parameter to more accurately identify the smartphone that best meets your particular needs.
Value for money
You can enter your local prices of these phones (in USD or other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|Dynamic AMOLED
|OLED
|Size
|6.7 inches
|6.82 inches
|Resolution
|1440 x 3200 pixels
|1212 x 2616 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|524 ppi
|440 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|120 Hz
|Adaptive refresh rate
|No
|Yes
|Max rated brightness
|800 nits
|600 nits
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 6
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|90.5%
|88.5%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
|RGB color space
|99.7%
|-
|PWM
|214 Hz
|-
|Response time
|9 ms
|-
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|-
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]
Design and build
|Height
|161.9 mm (6.37 inches)
|163.7 mm (6.44 inches)
|Width
|73.7 mm (2.9 inches)
|79 mm (3.11 inches)
|Thickness
|7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
|8.1 mm (0.32 inches)
|Weight
|186 g (6.56 oz)
|225 g (7.94 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP68
|IP68
|Advanced cooling
|-
|Vapor chamber
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Gray, Red
|White, Black, Green, Purple
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 990
|HiSilicon Kirin 9000S
|Max clock
|2700 MHz
|2620 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 2 + 4)
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.73 GHz: Exynos M5
|- 4 cores at 1.53 GHz:
- 3 cores at 2.15 GHz:
- 1 core at 2.62 GHz:
|L3 cache
|2 MB
|-
|Lithography process
|7 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G77 MP11
|-
|GPU shading units
|704
|-
|GPU clock
|550 MHz
|750 MHz
|FLOPS
|~1126 GFLOPS
|-
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
915
Mate 60 Pro +9%
1000
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2887
Mate 60 Pro +10%
3163
|CPU
|164221
|-
|GPU
|231068
|-
|Memory
|114498
|-
|UX
|123112
|-
|Total score
|633046
|-
|Max surface temperature
|48.1 °C
|-
|Stability
|53%
|-
|Graphics test
|25 FPS
|-
|Graphics score
|4298
|-
|Web score
|8565
|-
|Video editing
|5867
|-
|Photo editing
|31253
|-
|Data manipulation
|8577
|-
|Writing score
|12313
|-
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Memory
|RAM size
|8 GB
|12 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR5
|Memory clock
|3200 MHz
|-
|Channels
|2
|4
|Storage size
|128 GB
|256, 512, 1024 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.0
|UFS 4.0
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|Nano Memory
|Memory card max size
|Up to 1000 GB
|Up to 256 GB
Software
|Operating system
|Android 10.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 13)
|Android 14
|ROM
|One UI 4.1
|-
|OS size
|23.6 GB
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|4500 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Max charge power
|25 W
|88 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes (15 W)
|Yes (50 W)
|Reverse charging
|Yes, (wireless)
|Yes
|Fast charging
|Yes (100% in 84 min)
|Yes (50% in 18 min)
|Full charging time
|1:25 hr
|0:31 hr
|Web browsing
|09:33 hr
|-
|Watching video
|13:44 hr
|-
|Gaming
|03:54 hr
|-
|Standby
|92 hr
|-
Camera
|Matrix
|12 megapixels
|50 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4000 x 3000
|8192 x 6144
|Zoom
|Optical, 1.1x
|Optical, 3.5x
|Flash
|LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|Up to 24FPS
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|3840 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|120°
|Lenses
|4 (12 MP + 64 MP + 12 MP + 0.3 MP)
|3 (50 MP + 48 MP + 12 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.76", Samsung S5K2LD (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.4 - 4.0
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 29 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung Bright S5KGW2 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/3.5
- Focal length: 90 mm
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung S5K2LA (ISOCELL CMOS)
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Phase autofocus
|Depth lens
|- 0.3 MP
- Aperture: f/1.0
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Samples
|Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus from DxOMark
|-
|Megapixels
|10 megapixels
|13 megapixels
|Image resolution
|2592 x 3872
|4160 x 3120
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2.4
|Focal length
|26 mm
|18 mm
|Pixel size
|1.22 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|-
|Sensor size
|1/3.2"
|-
|Video resolution
|2160p (4K) at 60 FPS
|2160p (4K) at 60 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
127
Video quality
100
Generic camera score
118
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|3.1
|3.1
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|Yes
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|Yes
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|22
|20
|5G support
|No
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|February 2020
|August 2023
|Release date
|March 2020
|August 2023
|SAR (head)
|0.38 W/kg
|-
|SAR (body)
|1.57 W/kg
|-
|Sensors
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
- Fingerprint
|Bundled charger
|-
|Yes, 88 W
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei Mate 60 Pro is definitely a better buy.
