Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus vs Huawei Mate X
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.7-inch Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus (with Exynos 9 Octa 990) that was released on February 11, 2020, against the Huawei Mate X, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 980 and came out 12 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus
- Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
- Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
- 27% higher pixel density (524 vs 414 PPI)
- Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- Supports wireless charging up to 15W
- Optical image stabilization
- 26% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (520K versus 411K)
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz
- Stereo speakers
- More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
- Better grip in hands – the body is 72.5 mm narrower
- The phone is 1-year newer
Reasons to consider the Huawei Mate X
- The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
68
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
74
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
87
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
70
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
84
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
73
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|Dynamic AMOLED
|OLED
|Size
|6.7 inches
|6.6 inches
|Resolution
|1440 x 3200 pixels
|1148 x 2480 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|524 ppi
|414 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 6
|Tempered glass
|Screen to body ratio
|90.5%
|86.9%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|99.7%
|-
|PWM
|214 Hz
|-
|Response time
|9 ms
|-
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|-
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
Design and build
|Height
|161.9 mm (6.37 inches)
|161.3 mm (6.35 inches)
|Width
|73.7 mm (2.9 inches)
|146.2 mm (5.76 inches)
|Thickness
|7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
|5.4 mm (0.21 inches)
|Weight
|186 gramm (6.56 oz)
|295 gramm (10.41 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP68
|No
|Rear material
|Glass
|Metal
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Gray, Red
|Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 990
|HiSilicon Kirin 980
|Max. clock
|2700 MHz
|2600 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 2 + 4)
|8 (2 + 2 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.73 GHz: Exynos M5
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 1.92 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A76
|L3 cache
|-
|4 MB
|Lithography process
|7 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G77 MP11
|Mali G76 MP10
|GPU clock
|550 MHz
|720 MHz
|FLOPS
|~1196 GFLOPS
|~691 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|8 GB
|8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|3200 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128 GB
|512 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.0
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 1000 GB
|Up to 256 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy S20 Plus +28%
907
707
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy S20 Plus +13%
2874
2543
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy S20 Plus +26%
520533
411704
AnTuTu 8 Phone Scores (35th and 87th place)
Software
|Operating system
|Android 10.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|ROM
|One UI 3.0
|EMUI 10
|OS size
|23.6 GB
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|4500 mAh
|4500 mAh
|Charge power
|25 W
|55 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes (15 W)
|No
|Reverse charging
|Yes, (wireless)
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (100% in 84 min)
|Yes, SuperCharge (85% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:25 hr
|1:00 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
13:00 hr
Watching videos (Player)
17:09 hr
Talk (3G)
21:03 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|12 megapixels
|40 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4000 x 3000
|7535 x 5305
|Zoom
|Optical, 1.1x
|Optical, 2x
|Flash
|LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Digital
|8K video recording
|Up to 24FPS
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|960 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|-
|Lenses
|4 (12 MP + 64 MP + 12 MP + 0.3 MP)
|4 (40 MP + 8 MP + 16 MP + 0 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.76", Samsung S5K2LD (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|- 40 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX600 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Telephoto lens
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 29 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung Bright S5KGW2 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung S5K2LA (ISOCELL CMOS)
|- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 17 mm
|Depth lens
|- 0.3 MP
- Aperture: f/1.0
|Yes
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Samples
|Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus from DxOMark
|-
|Megapixels
|10 megapixels
|-
|Image resolution
|2592 x 3872
|-
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|-
|Focal length
|26 mm
|-
|Pixel size
|1.22 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|-
|Sensor size
|1/3.2"
|-
|Video resolution
|2160p (4K) при 60 FPS
|-
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
127
Video quality
100
Generic camera score
118
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|3.1
|3.1
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|Yes
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|22
|21
|5G support
|No
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|February 2020
|February 2019
|Release date
|March 2020
|June 2019
|Launch price
|~ 1000 USD
|~ 2137 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.38 W/kg
|-
|SAR (body)
|1.57 W/kg
|-
|Sensors
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus is definitely a better buy.
