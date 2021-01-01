Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy S20 Plus vs Mate X – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus vs Huawei Mate X

Самсунг Галакси С20 Плюс
Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus
VS
Хуавей Мейт Х
Huawei Mate X

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.7-inch Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus (with Exynos 9 Octa 990) that was released on February 11, 2020, against the Huawei Mate X, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 980 and came out 12 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • 27% higher pixel density (524 vs 414 PPI)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Supports wireless charging up to 15W
  • Optical image stabilization
  • 26% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (520K versus 411K)
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz
  • Stereo speakers
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 72.5 mm narrower
  • The phone is 1-year newer
Reasons to consider the Huawei Mate X
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy S20 Plus
vs
Mate X

Display

Type Dynamic AMOLED OLED
Size 6.7 inches 6.6 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3200 pixels 1148 x 2480 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 524 ppi 414 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Tempered glass
Screen to body ratio 90.5% 86.9%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 99.7% -
PWM 214 Hz -
Response time 9 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Max. Brightness
Galaxy S20 Plus
789 nits
Mate X
n/a
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 161.9 mm (6.37 inches) 161.3 mm (6.35 inches)
Width 73.7 mm (2.9 inches) 146.2 mm (5.76 inches)
Thickness 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) 5.4 mm (0.21 inches)
Weight 186 gramm (6.56 oz) 295 gramm (10.41 oz)
Waterproof IP68 No
Rear material Glass Metal
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Gray, Red Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen to body ratio
Galaxy S20 Plus +4%
90.5%
Mate X
86.9%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus and Huawei Mate X in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 990 HiSilicon Kirin 980
Max. clock 2700 MHz 2600 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 2 + 4) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.73 GHz: Exynos M5		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 1.92 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A76
L3 cache - 4 MB
Lithography process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G77 MP11 Mali G76 MP10
GPU clock 550 MHz 720 MHz
FLOPS ~1196 GFLOPS ~691 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 3200 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 512 GB
Storage type UFS 3.0 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 1000 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy S20 Plus +28%
907
Mate X
707
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy S20 Plus +13%
2874
Mate X
2543
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy S20 Plus +26%
520533
Mate X
411704
AnTuTu 8 Phone Scores (35th and 87th place)

Software

Operating system Android 10.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11) Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM One UI 3.0 EMUI 10
OS size 23.6 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 4500 mAh
Charge power 25 W 55 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (15 W) No
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No
Fast charging Yes (100% in 84 min) Yes, SuperCharge (85% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:25 hr 1:00 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy S20 Plus
13:00 hr
Mate X
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy S20 Plus
17:09 hr
Mate X
n/a
Talk (3G)
Galaxy S20 Plus
21:03 hr
Mate X
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 40 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 7535 x 5305
Zoom Optical, 1.1x Optical, 2x
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording Up to 24FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° -
Lenses 4 (12 MP + 64 MP + 12 MP + 0.3 MP) 4 (40 MP + 8 MP + 16 MP + 0 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.76", Samsung S5K2LD (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 40 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX600 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 29 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung Bright S5KGW2 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung S5K2LA (ISOCELL CMOS)
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 17 mm
Depth lens - 0.3 MP
- Aperture: f/1.0
Yes
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 10 megapixels -
Image resolution 2592 x 3872 -
Aperture f/2.2 -
Focal length 26 mm -
Pixel size 1.22 microns -
Sensor type CMOS -
Sensor size 1/3.2" -
Video resolution 2160p (4K) при 60 FPS -

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* Yes No
Hybrid slot Yes Yes
LTE Cat* 22 21
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced February 2020 February 2019
Release date March 2020 June 2019
Launch price ~ 1000 USD ~ 2137 USD
SAR (head) 0.38 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.57 W/kg -
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus is definitely a better buy.

