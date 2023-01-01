Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy S20 Plus vs P60 Pro – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus vs Huawei P60 Pro

71 out of 100
Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus
VS
85 out of 100
Huawei P60 Pro
Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus
Huawei P60 Pro

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.7-inch Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus (with Exynos 9 Octa 990) that was released on February 11, 2020, against the Huawei P60 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 and came out 38 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1000GB
  • 18% higher pixel density (524 vs 444 PPI)
  • Ready for eSIM technology
Reasons to consider the Huawei P60 Pro
  • The rear camera has a 3.5x optical zoom
  • 93% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1212K versus 629K)
  • Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
  • Delivers 42% higher peak brightness (1127 against 792 nits)
  • Supports higher wattage charging (88W versus 25W)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • The phone is 3-years and 2-months newer
  • Comes with 315 mAh larger battery capacity: 4815 vs 4500 mAh
  • Has a built-in infrared port

Review

Evaluation of Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus and Huawei P60 Pro crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy S20 Plus
vs
P60 Pro

Display

Type Dynamic AMOLED OLED
Size 6.7 inches 6.67 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3200 pixels 1220 x 2700 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 524 ppi 444 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No Yes
Max rated brightness 800 nits 550 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 90.5% 89.8%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space 99.7% -
PWM 214 Hz -
Response time 9 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Peak brightness test (auto)
Galaxy S20 Plus
792 nits
P60 Pro +42%
1127 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 161.9 mm (6.37 inches) 161 mm (6.34 inches)
Width 73.7 mm (2.9 inches) 74.5 mm (2.93 inches)
Thickness 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) 8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 186 g (6.56 oz) 200 g (7.05 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Gray, Red White, Black, Green, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy S20 Plus +1%
90.5%
P60 Pro
89.8%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus and Huawei P60 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 990 Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1
Max clock 2700 MHz 3190 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 2 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.73 GHz: Exynos M5		 - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.75 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X2
L3 cache 2 MB 6 MB
Lithography process 7 nanometers 4 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G77 MP11 Adreno 730
GPU clock 550 MHz 875 MHz
FLOPS ~1126 GFLOPS ~2765 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy S20 Plus
904
P60 Pro +46%
1322
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy S20 Plus
2865
P60 Pro +47%
4223
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy S20 Plus
629718
P60 Pro +93%
1212995
CPU 164221 240420
GPU 231068 563919
Memory 114498 222701
UX 123112 186528
Total score 629718 1212995
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Galaxy S20 Plus
4297
P60 Pro +146%
10558
Max surface temperature 48.1 °C -
Stability 52% 41%
Graphics test 25 FPS 63 FPS
Graphics score 4297 10558
PCMark 3.0
Web score 8616 -
Video editing 5886 -
Photo editing 31063 -
Data manipulation 8584 -
Writing score 12232 -
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 8 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory clock 3200 MHz -
Channels 2 4
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 3.0 UFS 3.1
Memory card MicroSD Nano Memory
Memory card max size Up to 1000 GB Up to 256 GB

Software

Operating system Android 10.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) Android 13
ROM One UI 4.1 EMUI 13.1
OS size 23.6 GB -

Battery

Capacity 4500 mAh 4815 mAh
Max charge power 25 W 88 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (15 W) Yes (50 W)
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (100% in 84 min) Yes (58% in 15 min)
Full charging time 1:25 hr 0:35 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 09:33 hr 12:10 hr
Watching video 13:44 hr 12:38 hr
Gaming 03:56 hr 05:00 hr
Standby 92 hr 87 hr
General battery life
Galaxy S20 Plus
28:26 hr
P60 Pro +6%
30:13 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Optical, 1.1x Optical, 3.5x
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording Up to 24FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 120° -
Lenses 4 (12 MP + 64 MP + 12 MP + 0.3 MP) 3 (48 MP + 48 MP + 13 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.76", Samsung S5K2LD (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.4
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Sensor: 1/1.4", Sony IMX888 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 29 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung Bright S5KGW2 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.1
- Focal length: 90 mm
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung S5K2LA (ISOCELL CMOS)
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
Depth lens - 0.3 MP
- Aperture: f/1.0
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus from DxOMark Photo samples of Huawei P60 Pro from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 10 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 2592 x 3872 4160 x 3120
Aperture f/2.2 -
Focal length 26 mm -
Pixel size 1.22 microns -
Sensor type CMOS -
Sensor size 1/3.2" -
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Galaxy S20 Plus
127
P60 Pro +25%
159
Video quality
Galaxy S20 Plus
100
P60 Pro +47%
147
Generic camera score
Galaxy S20 Plus
118
P60 Pro +32%
156

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* Yes No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 22 20
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max loudness

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced February 2020 March 2023
Release date March 2020 March 2023
SAR (head) 0.38 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.57 W/kg -
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Bundled charger - Yes, 88 W
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei P60 Pro is definitely a better buy.

