Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.7-inch Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus (with Exynos 9 Octa 990) that was released on February 11, 2020, against the LG V30, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 and came out 31 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus
  • 2.5x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (520K versus 208K)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Has a 0.7 inch larger screen size
  • Comes with 1200 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 3300 mAh
  • Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Delivers 30% higher maximum brightness (789 against 608 nits)
  • Thinner bezels – 9.02% more screen real estate
  • The rear camera has a 1.1x optical zoom
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 9
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz
Reasons to consider the LG V30
  • Weighs 28 grams less
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy S20 Plus
vs
LG V30

Display

Type Dynamic AMOLED POLED
Size 6.7 inches 6 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3200 pixels 1440 x 2880 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 18:9
PPI 524 ppi 537 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen to body ratio 90.5% 81.48%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 99.7% 100%
PWM 214 Hz 227 Hz
Response time 9 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Galaxy S20 Plus +30%
789 nits
LG V30
608 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 161.9 mm (6.37 inches) 151.7 mm (5.97 inches)
Width 73.7 mm (2.9 inches) 75.4 mm (2.97 inches)
Thickness 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) 7.3 mm (0.29 inches)
Weight 186 gramm (6.56 oz) 158 gramm (5.57 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Gray, Red Black, Silver, Gold, Blue, Pink, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, rear
Screen to body ratio
Galaxy S20 Plus +11%
90.5%
LG V30
81.48%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus and LG V30 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 990 Qualcomm Snapdragon 835
Max. clock 2700 MHz 2450 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 2 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.73 GHz: Exynos M5		 - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 280 (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.45 GHz: Kryo 280 (Cortex-A73)
Lithography process 7 nanometers 10 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G77 MP11 Adreno 540
GPU clock 550 MHz 710 MHz
FLOPS ~1196 GFLOPS ~558 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 3200 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 64 GB
Storage type UFS 3.0 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 1000 GB Up to 2 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy S20 Plus +136%
907
LG V30
385
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy S20 Plus +75%
2874
LG V30
1643
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy S20 Plus +150%
520533
LG V30
208313
AnTuTu Ranking List (35th and 218th place)

Software

Operating system Android 10.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11) Android 7.1.2 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0)
ROM One UI 3.0 LG UX 6
OS size 23.6 GB 14 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 3300 mAh
Charge power 25 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (15 W) Yes (10 W)
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No
Fast charging Yes (100% in 84 min) Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (30% in 15 min)
Full charging time 1:25 hr 1:50 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy S20 Plus +40%
13:00 hr
LG V30
9:30 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy S20 Plus +17%
17:09 hr
LG V30
14:56 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy S20 Plus
21:03 hr
LG V30 +58%
33:30 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 4616 x 3464
Zoom Optical, 1.1x Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording Up to 24FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 107°
Lenses 4 (12 MP + 64 MP + 12 MP + 0.3 MP) 2 (16 MP + 13 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.76", Samsung S5K2LD (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 30 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.09", Sony IMX351 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 29 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung Bright S5KGW2 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
-
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung S5K2LA (ISOCELL CMOS)
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
Depth lens - 0.3 MP
- Aperture: f/1.0
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus from DxOMark Photo samples of LG V30 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 10 megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 2592 x 3872 2592 x 1944
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2
Focal length 26 mm 22 mm
Pixel size 1.22 microns 1.12 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.2" 1/5"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) при 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Galaxy S20 Plus +46%
127
LG V30
87
Video quality
Galaxy S20 Plus +37%
100
LG V30
73
Generic camera score
Galaxy S20 Plus +44%
118
LG V30
82

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* Yes No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 22 16
5G support No -

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy S20 Plus +2%
85 dB
LG V30
83.6 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced February 2020 August 2017
Release date March 2020 September 2017
Launch price ~ 1000 USD ~ 587 USD
SAR (head) 0.38 W/kg 0.375 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.57 W/kg 1.12 W/kg
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus is definitely a better buy.

