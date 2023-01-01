Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus vs Motorola Edge (2022) VS Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus Motorola Edge (2022) Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.7-inch Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus (with Exynos 9 Octa 990) that was released on February 11, 2020, against the Motorola Edge (2022), which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1050 and came out 31 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus 31% higher pixel density (524 vs 399 PPI)

31% higher pixel density (524 vs 399 PPI) Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1000GB

Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1000GB Waterproof body (IP68 classification)

Waterproof body (IP68 classification) The rear camera has a 1.1x optical zoom

The rear camera has a 1.1x optical zoom Slow-motion recording at 960FPS

Slow-motion recording at 960FPS Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz

Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12

More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12 Has 2 SIM card slots

Has 2 SIM card slots The front-facing camera can record video at 4K Reasons to consider the Motorola Edge (2022) Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz

Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2) Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh

Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh The phone is 2-years and 7-months newer

The phone is 2-years and 7-months newer Weighs 16 grams less

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type Dynamic AMOLED OLED Size 6.7 inches 6.6 inches Resolution 1440 x 3200 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 524 ppi 399 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 144 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No No Max rated brightness 800 nits 500 nits Max rated brightness in HDR - 1000 nits HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 90.5% 88.1% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space 99.7% - PWM 214 Hz - Response time 9 ms - Contrast ∞ Infinity - Peak brightness test (auto) Galaxy S20 Plus 796 nits Edge (2022) n/a Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 161.9 mm (6.37 inches) 160.86 mm (6.33 inches) Width 73.7 mm (2.9 inches) 74.24 mm (2.92 inches) Thickness 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) 7.99 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 186 g (6.56 oz) 170 g (6 oz) Waterproof IP68 IP52 Rear material Glass Plastic Frame material Metal Plastic Colors Black, Gray, Red Gray Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy S20 Plus +3% 90.5% Edge (2022) 88.1%

Memory RAM RAM size 8 GB 8 GB Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X Memory clock 3200 MHz 2133 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128 GB 256 GB Storage type UFS 3.0 - Memory card MicroSD No Memory card max size Up to 1000 GB -

Software Operating system Android 10.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) Android 12 ROM One UI 4.1 - OS size 23.6 GB -

Battery Specifications Capacity 4500 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 25 W 30 W Battery type Li-Ion - Replaceable No No Wireless charging Yes (15 W) Yes (15 W) Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) Yes Fast charging Yes (100% in 84 min) Yes (50% in 30 min) Full charging time 1:25 hr 1:10 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 09:33 hr - Watching video 13:44 hr - Gaming 03:56 hr - Standby 92 hr - General battery life Galaxy S20 Plus 28:26 hr Edge (2022) n/a

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 12 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 4000 x 3000 8192 x 6144 Zoom Optical, 1.1x Digital Flash LED Dual LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording Up to 24FPS No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 120° 120° Lenses 4 (12 MP + 64 MP + 12 MP + 0.3 MP) 3 (50 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 1.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.76", Samsung S5K2LD (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.55", Omnivision OV50A (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/2.0

- Focal length: 29 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung Bright S5KGW2 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.4 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung S5K2LA (ISOCELL CMOS)

- 13 MP

- Aperture: f/1.5

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)

Depth lens - 0.3 MP

- Aperture: f/1.0

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus from DxOMark - Selfie camera Megapixels 10 megapixels 32 megapixels Image resolution 2592 x 3872 6528 x 4896 Aperture f/2.2 f/2.5 Focal length 26 mm 0.7 mm Pixel size 1.22 microns - Sensor type CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/3.2" - Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Galaxy S20 Plus 127 Edge (2022) n/a Video quality Galaxy S20 Plus 100 Edge (2022) n/a Generic camera score Galaxy S20 Plus 118 Edge (2022) n/a

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5.2 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 3.1 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 1 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * Yes Yes Hybrid slot Yes No LTE Cat * 22 19 5G support No Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max loudness Galaxy S20 Plus 85 dB Edge (2022) n/a

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced February 2020 August 2022 Release date March 2020 August 2022 SAR (head) 0.38 W/kg - SAR (body) 1.57 W/kg - Sensors - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the performance, software, camera, connectivity, and design are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus. But if the battery life is more of a priority – go for the Motorola Edge (2022).