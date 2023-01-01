Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy S20 Plus vs Edge (2022) – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus vs Motorola Edge (2022)

Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus
Motorola Edge (2022)

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.7-inch Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus (with Exynos 9 Octa 990) that was released on February 11, 2020, against the Motorola Edge (2022), which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1050 and came out 31 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus
  • 31% higher pixel density (524 vs 399 PPI)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1000GB
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • The rear camera has a 1.1x optical zoom
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz
  • More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Reasons to consider the Motorola Edge (2022)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh
  • The phone is 2-years and 7-months newer
  • Weighs 16 grams less
Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy S20 Plus
vs
Edge (2022)

Display

Type Dynamic AMOLED OLED
Size 6.7 inches 6.6 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3200 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 524 ppi 399 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 144 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 800 nits 500 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR - 1000 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 90.5% 88.1%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 99.7% -
PWM 214 Hz -
Response time 9 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Peak brightness test (auto)
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 161.9 mm (6.37 inches) 160.86 mm (6.33 inches)
Width 73.7 mm (2.9 inches) 74.24 mm (2.92 inches)
Thickness 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) 7.99 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 186 g (6.56 oz) 170 g (6 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP52
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors Black, Gray, Red Gray
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy S20 Plus +3%
90.5%
Edge (2022)
88.1%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus and Motorola Edge (2022) in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 990 MediaTek Dimensity 1050
Max clock 2700 MHz 2500 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 2 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.73 GHz: Exynos M5		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A78
L3 cache 2 MB -
Lithography process 7 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G77 MP11 Mali-G610 MC3
GPU clock 550 MHz 1000 MHz
FLOPS ~1196 GFLOPS -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy S20 Plus +35%
2876
Edge (2022)
2127
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
CPU 135748 137500
GPU 155476 159729
Memory 113898 96303
UX 115935 129591
Total score 520871 522887
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Galaxy S20 Plus +71%
4293
Edge (2022)
2506
Max surface temperature 48.1 °C -
Stability 50% 97%
Graphics test 25 FPS 15 FPS
Graphics score 4293 2506
PCMark 3.0
Galaxy S20 Plus
10955
Edge (2022) +14%
12525
Web score 8688 11399
Video editing 5887 7138
Photo editing 30778 25422
Data manipulation 8535 9341
Writing score 12229 16103
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 8 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 3200 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.0 -
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max size Up to 1000 GB -

Software

Operating system Android 10.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) Android 12
ROM One UI 4.1 -
OS size 23.6 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 25 W 30 W
Battery type Li-Ion -
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (15 W) Yes (15 W)
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) Yes
Fast charging Yes (100% in 84 min) Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:25 hr 1:10 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 09:33 hr -
Watching video 13:44 hr -
Gaming 03:56 hr -
Standby 92 hr -
General battery life

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 8192 x 6144
Zoom Optical, 1.1x Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording Up to 24FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 120°
Lenses 4 (12 MP + 64 MP + 12 MP + 0.3 MP) 3 (50 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.76", Samsung S5K2LD (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.55", Omnivision OV50A (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 29 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung Bright S5KGW2 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
-
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung S5K2LA (ISOCELL CMOS)
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
Depth lens - 0.3 MP
- Aperture: f/1.0
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 10 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 2592 x 3872 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.5
Focal length 26 mm 0.7 mm
Pixel size 1.22 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.2" -
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* Yes Yes
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 22 19
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max loudness

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced February 2020 August 2022
Release date March 2020 August 2022
SAR (head) 0.38 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.57 W/kg -
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, software, camera, connectivity, and design are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus. But if the battery life is more of a priority – go for the Motorola Edge (2022).

