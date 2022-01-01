Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus vs Motorola Edge 30 Ultra
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.7-inch Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus (with Exynos 9 Octa 990) that was released on February 11, 2020, against the Motorola Edge 30 Ultra, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 and came out 31 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus
- 33% higher pixel density (524 vs 395 PPI)
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1000GB
- Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
- Ready for eSIM technology
Reasons to consider the Motorola Edge 30 Ultra
- 2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1040K versus 519K)
- Shows 16% longer battery life (32:57 vs 28:26 hours)
- The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
- Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz
- Delivers 32% higher peak brightness (1044 against 791 nits)
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
- The phone is 2-years and 7-months newer
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|Dynamic AMOLED
|OLED
|Size
|6.7 inches
|6.67 inches
|Resolution
|1440 x 3200 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|524 ppi
|395 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|144 Hz
|Max rated brightness
|800 nits
|600 nits
|Max rated brightness in HDR
|-
|1250 nits
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 6
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Screen-to-body ratio
|90.5%
|90.3%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
|RGB color space
|99.7%
|96.1%
|PWM
|214 Hz
|720 Hz
|Response time
|9 ms
|1 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|161.9 mm (6.37 inches)
|161.76 mm (6.37 inches)
|Width
|73.7 mm (2.9 inches)
|73.5 mm (2.89 inches)
|Thickness
|7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
|8.39 mm (0.33 inches)
|Weight
|186 gramm (6.56 oz)
|198.5 gramm (7 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP68
|IP52
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Gray, Red
|White, Black
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 990
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1
|Max. clock
|2700 MHz
|3190 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 2 + 4)
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.73 GHz: Exynos M5
|- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.75 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X2
|L3 cache
|2 MB
|6 MB
|Lithography process
|7 nanometers
|4 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G77 MP11
|Adreno 730
|GPU clock
|550 MHz
|900 MHz
|FLOPS
|~1196 GFLOPS
|-
|RAM size
|8 GB
|8, 12 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR5
|Memory clock
|3200 MHz
|-
|Channels
|2
|4
|Storage size
|128 GB
|128, 256, 512 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.0
|UFS 3.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|No
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 1000 GB
|-
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
904
Edge 30 Ultra +40%
1268
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2860
Edge 30 Ultra +49%
4248
|CPU
|135748
|-
|GPU
|155476
|-
|Memory
|113898
|-
|UX
|115935
|-
|Total score
|519124
|1040684
|Stability
|43%
|-
|Graphics test
|25 FPS
|34 FPS
|Graphics score
|4282
|5741
|PCMark 3.0 score
|10928
|-
Software
|Operating system
|Android 10.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 12)
|Android 12
|ROM
|One UI 4.1
|-
|OS size
|23.6 GB
|19 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|4500 mAh
|4610 mAh
|Charge power
|25 W
|125 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes (15 W)
|Yes (50 W)
|Reverse charging
|Yes, (wireless)
|Yes, (wireless)
|Fast charging
|Yes (100% in 84 min)
|Yes (95% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:25 hr
|0:33 hr
|Web browsing
|09:33 hr
|11:04 hr
|Watching video
|13:44 hr
|15:48 hr
|Gaming
|03:56 hr
|05:26 hr
|Standby
|92 hr
|105 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|12 megapixels
|200 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4000 x 3000
|16384 x 12288
|Zoom
|Optical, 1.1x
|Optical, 2x
|Flash
|LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|Up to 24FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|960 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|114°
|Lenses
|4 (12 MP + 64 MP + 12 MP + 0.3 MP)
|3 (200 MP + 50 MP + 12 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.76", Samsung S5K2LD (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|- 200 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.22", Samsung ISOCELL HP1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 29 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung Bright S5KGW2 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|-
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung S5K2LA (ISOCELL CMOS)
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
|Depth lens
|- 0.3 MP
- Aperture: f/1.0
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Phase autofocus
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Samples
|Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus from DxOMark
|-
|Megapixels
|10 megapixels
|60 megapixels
|Image resolution
|2592 x 3872
|-
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|26 mm
|-
|Pixel size
|1.22 microns
|0.61 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|-
|Sensor size
|1/3.2"
|1/2.8"
|Video resolution
|2160p (4K) at 60 FPS
|2160p (4K) at 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
127
Video quality
100
Generic camera score
118
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|3.1
|3.1
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|Yes
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|No
|LTE Cat*
|22
|20
|5G support
|No
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|February 2020
|September 2022
|Release date
|March 2020
|September 2022
|SAR (head)
|0.38 W/kg
|-
|SAR (body)
|1.57 W/kg
|-
|Sensors
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Motorola Edge 30 Ultra is definitely a better buy.
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
1 (100%)
Total votes: 1