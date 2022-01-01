Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy S20 Plus vs Edge 30 Ultra – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus vs Motorola Edge 30 Ultra

Самсунг Галакси С20 Плюс
VS
Моторола Эдж 30 Ультра
Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus
Motorola Edge 30 Ultra

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.7-inch Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus (with Exynos 9 Octa 990) that was released on February 11, 2020, against the Motorola Edge 30 Ultra, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 and came out 31 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus
  • 33% higher pixel density (524 vs 395 PPI)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1000GB
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Ready for eSIM technology
Reasons to consider the Motorola Edge 30 Ultra
  • 2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1040K versus 519K)
  • Shows 16% longer battery life (32:57 vs 28:26 hours)
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz
  • Delivers 32% higher peak brightness (1044 against 791 nits)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • The phone is 2-years and 7-months newer

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy S20 Plus
vs
Edge 30 Ultra

Display

Type Dynamic AMOLED OLED
Size 6.7 inches 6.67 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3200 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 524 ppi 395 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 144 Hz
Max rated brightness 800 nits 600 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR - 1250 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 90.5% 90.3%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space 99.7% 96.1%
PWM 214 Hz 720 Hz
Response time 9 ms 1 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Galaxy S20 Plus
791 nits
Edge 30 Ultra +32%
1044 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 161.9 mm (6.37 inches) 161.76 mm (6.37 inches)
Width 73.7 mm (2.9 inches) 73.5 mm (2.89 inches)
Thickness 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) 8.39 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 186 gramm (6.56 oz) 198.5 gramm (7 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP52
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Gray, Red White, Black
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus and Motorola Edge 30 Ultra in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 990 Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1
Max. clock 2700 MHz 3190 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 2 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.73 GHz: Exynos M5		 - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.75 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X2
L3 cache 2 MB 6 MB
Lithography process 7 nanometers 4 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G77 MP11 Adreno 730
GPU clock 550 MHz 900 MHz
FLOPS ~1196 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory clock 3200 MHz -
Channels 2 4
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128, 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 3.0 UFS 3.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 1000 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy S20 Plus
519124
Edge 30 Ultra +100%
1040684
CPU 135748 -
GPU 155476 -
Memory 113898 -
UX 115935 -
Total score 519124 1040684
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 43% -
Graphics test 25 FPS 34 FPS
Graphics score 4282 5741
PCMark 3.0 score 10928 -
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 10.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) Android 12
ROM One UI 4.1 -
OS size 23.6 GB 19 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 4610 mAh
Charge power 25 W 125 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (15 W) Yes (50 W)
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (100% in 84 min) Yes (95% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:25 hr 0:33 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 09:33 hr 11:04 hr
Watching video 13:44 hr 15:48 hr
Gaming 03:56 hr 05:26 hr
Standby 92 hr 105 hr
General battery life
Galaxy S20 Plus
28:26 hr
Edge 30 Ultra +16%
32:57 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 200 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 16384 x 12288
Zoom Optical, 1.1x Optical, 2x
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording Up to 24FPS Up to 30FPS
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 114°
Lenses 4 (12 MP + 64 MP + 12 MP + 0.3 MP) 3 (200 MP + 50 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.76", Samsung S5K2LD (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 200 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.22", Samsung ISOCELL HP1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 29 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung Bright S5KGW2 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
-
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung S5K2LA (ISOCELL CMOS)
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
Depth lens - 0.3 MP
- Aperture: f/1.0
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Phase autofocus
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 10 megapixels 60 megapixels
Image resolution 2592 x 3872 -
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2
Focal length 26 mm -
Pixel size 1.22 microns 0.61 microns
Sensor type CMOS -
Sensor size 1/3.2" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* Yes No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 22 20
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy S20 Plus
85 dB
Edge 30 Ultra +6%
90.3 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced February 2020 September 2022
Release date March 2020 September 2022
SAR (head) 0.38 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.57 W/kg -
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Motorola Edge 30 Ultra is definitely a better buy.

